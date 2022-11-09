Mane absolutely lost a step in the last few years here, in fact before AFCON every man and his dog would say if we had to lose one of the front 3, it would be him, because Salah was the better player and Firmino was just such a different player to anyone and harder to replace. That and we had Jota as a replacement for Mane.



The last 6 months here was some of the best performances by Mane while in Liverpool, mainly because we brought Diaz in and moved Mane more centrally so it didn't matter that he was a bit slower.



But even with that, he was someone on the decline, he wanted to move, we would have had to replace him pretty soon anyway, so why not jump then.



There's a hell of a lot of revisionism as to fans idea of him prior to the move, and honestly I feel some revisionism as to how important he was (in that he was singularly the most important player keeping everything together in the team, which seems to be the indication when pundits say "I think this is because they lost Mane") - it is cheap and easy comments to say him leaving and bringing Nunez in broke the team. What's more accurate is a lack of fresh blood mixed in with a lot of injuries to key personnel (namely Diaz and Jota) as well as other players bedding in (Nunez and Gakpo).