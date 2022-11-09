« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  9, 2022, 02:44:04 pm
There might have been quite a lot of dickheads but still, saying 'most of Senegal' is a bit of a reach based upon a few loud voices on twitter. That's like my saying most of RAWK are dickhea - oh, wait...

Get well soon Sadio
Would you have been happier if I'd of worked a percentage for what I think the amount actually is 🙄 kinell muppets on here these days  take offence over every little fucking thing if it's not 100% worded to your liking.

Sadio is like a god over there so if there was a perceived slight by LFC against him then I really don't think it's too much to think a large percentage of people jumped on the hating us  and Klopp bandwagon that started over the last year, about 82% I reckon.
Quote from: Shady Craig on November  9, 2022, 08:55:05 pm
Would you have been happier if I'd of worked a percentage for what I think the amount actually is 🙄 kinell muppets on here these days  take offence over every little fucking thing if it's not 100% worded to your liking.
You sound pretty offended, so I guess you're correct in your claim here about muppets being easily offended ;)

Sadio is like a god over there so if there was a perceived slight by LFC against him then I really don't think it's too much to think a large percentage of people jumped on the hating us  and Klopp bandwagon that started over the last year, about 82% I reckon.
Lol, everyone in Senegal is on football Twitter, yeah










(To be honest my entire post was actually just a run up to the joke embedded within it)
Quote from: Shady Craig on November  9, 2022, 01:25:18 pm
Absolutely gutted for him, for the people of Senegal not so much though, not after the crap most of them gave us about him.

what age are you? 13?

gutted for Mane. if he ruptured a tendon then he isnt playing. However, it didnt look that bad when he came off. Then again it is Sadio Mane so...

as a side note, i still find it strange that he doesnt play for us anymore.
Gutted for him. What a shite world cup.
Out for the tournament (officially now)

Not personally arsed about the competition but gutted for such a great fella who means so much to Senegal  :'(
Yeah thats dreadful  :(
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Sadio :(
well thats shit for Sadio, of all the footy he has to miss, the thing meant more to him than anything else this season. 

Hes been such a robust player too, can't remember him missing serious time when he was here.

Hed already played a LOT of football this season too, over 1600 mins, he doesnt seem to have stopped for years. Now quite a long enforced break it seems.
Gutted for him
Same thing happened to Gini didn't it. Basically the invincible man. I don't think he'd ever even been to a World Cup before either.
Real shame that.
Ah fuck, thats a real shame for Sadio.
I hope they still take him so he can encourage the team and provide moral support, it's the least they could do for him.
Sorry for Sadio, but its more important he gets himself sorted and has the operation.
What a blow for Sadio. I felt he was going to have a good tournament.
Senegal now 5/1+ vs holland

no hope without sadio, sad news for him

You would miss him here
so he was hoping to play with a torn tendon in his knee. He is just built differently isnt he? tough as nails.
It's crazy that none of our legendary front three Sadio-Bobby-Mo aren't in the World Cup. Big loss for the World Cup.
Probably says something about the toll taken by players competing for top honours.
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 09:58:47 pm
Probably says something about the toll taken by players competing for top honours.


They play far too many games and yes it could happen anytime but more of these injuries will occur. Football on tv is oversaturated as it is and probably no going back but just my opinion.
Come back Sadio, we were only joking!
I'm 54, its up there with when selling Keegan.
Quote from: tray fenny on February 11, 2023, 07:43:58 pm
I'm 54, its up there with when selling Keegan.

I have zero recollection of that, so cant compare.

But with Mane, there is a fair bit of revisionism going about, he was getting a lot of criticism here his last season, and Diaz getting injured has made itworse. Mane's also not really shone for Bayern when its really mattered, plenty of their fans have been hugely underwhelmed, and has been out injured a while.
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 11, 2023, 07:52:41 pm
I have zero recollection of that, so cant compare.

But with Mane, there is a fair bit of revisionism going about, he was getting a lot of criticism here his last season, and Diaz getting injured has made itworse. Mane's also not really shone for Bayern when its really mattered, plenty of their fans have been hugely underwhelmed, and has been out injured a while.

Not to mention he wanted to leave.
He led from the front as far as Im concerned. Tenacious, skilful, capable of the sublime while complimented Salah and Firminho perfectly.
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 11, 2023, 07:52:41 pm
But with Mane, there is a fair bit of revisionism going about, he was getting a lot of criticism here his last season, and Diaz getting injured has made itworse

I love Sadio, he's undoubtedly a legend and he was absolutely world class for us between 2016 to 2020, but I do agree with this. He was underperforming for a solid year and a half between August 2020 and January 2022 before the AFCON win gave him his spark back, and there was a solid amount of criticism that accompanied that.

Not to say I wouldn't have wanted to keep him if he wanted to stay, but he didn't. And with him, Mo and Bobby all being the same age, we needed to start thinking about evolving the forward line sooner rather than later. I don't think the club could afford to keep hold of all of them for too long and then lose them all in a single window.
If Sadio was still here, we'd be whining about how we kept not one, not two but three forwards who've lost their pace, two of them increasingly injury prone, etc etc. I love Sadio, he was my avatar 'n' all, but given the clear evidence that we've been too slow on the rebuild, we should not be regretting his departure.
Quote from: tray fenny on February 11, 2023, 07:43:58 pm
I'm 54, its up there with when selling Keegan.

Who we replaced with Kenny ;)

The Diaz injury has made Sadio leaving a lot harder than it should have been, if Luis hadn't have been nobbled at Arsenal, things would be a lot rosier.
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 11, 2023, 07:52:41 pm
I have zero recollection of that, so cant compare.

But with Mane, there is a fair bit of revisionism going about, he was getting a lot of criticism here his last season, and Diaz getting injured has made itworse. Mane's also not really shone for Bayern when its really mattered, plenty of their fans have been hugely underwhelmed, and has been out injured a while.

There's no need for this rhetoric with tendency to degrade his importance and contribution of last season. Last season, could have been potentially the best season in history of this club, only two games separated us from that, and Mane was a big part of that.

As for Bayern, he's doing pretty well there imo. Maybe some of their fans were expecting replacement for Lewandowski like-for-like, not knowing that Mane is a totally different player. Anyway i wouldn't judge a player how he's doing at other clubs when moving from our club. I've seen many big players who failed at other clubs: Torres, Shevchenko, Veron, Rush, Pedro etc.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February 12, 2023, 02:29:14 pm
There's no need for this rhetoric with tendency to degrade his importance and contribution of last season. Last season, could have been potentially the best season in history of this club, only two games separated us from that, and Mane was a big part of that.

As for Bayern, he's doing pretty well there imo. Maybe some of their fans were expecting replacement for Lewandowski like-for-like, not knowing that Mane is a totally different player. Anyway i wouldn't judge a player how he's doing at other clubs when moving from our club. I've seen many big players who failed at other clubs: Torres, Shevchenko, Veron, Rush, Pedro etc.

remember those words when you write the majority of your posts  ;)

But I am sure you know he was getting a lot of criticism in his last year at Liverpool. Absence has made the heart grow fonder though of course, especially with Diaz getting injured and missing so much of the season.

I doubt Bayern fans expected him to be like Lewandowski - they are allowed to watch football from other leagues, so itd be odd if they though Mane was a player like him. Hes been ok but underwhelming, not done enough yet at the times that matter, and then hes missed a chunk through inury too of course.
If there is disappointment in the transfer, I would imagine the fee Bayern paid for him also plays a part as there's not that much money in the Bundesliga and their transfer fees are usually much lower than in the Premier Leauge. With 32 million Euros Mane is still the 14th highest transfer fee ever in the league. If you're paying that much money for a player, people expect them to be special. Could be that Mane didn't live up to that so far  (no idea how he has played).
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 12, 2023, 03:13:39 pm
remember those words when you write the majority of your posts  ;)

But I am sure you know he was getting a lot of criticism in his last year at Liverpool. Absence has made the heart grow fonder though of course, especially with Diaz getting injured and missing so much of the season.

I doubt Bayern fans expected him to be like Lewandowski - they are allowed to watch football from other leagues, so itd be odd if they though Mane was a player like him. Hes been ok but underwhelming, not done enough yet at the times that matter, and then hes missed a chunk through inury too of course.

He was getting criticism constantly tbf. Last season was no different. Football fans are very strange sometimes. With Mane, most of our fans always had that "come and impress me" attitude, rather than backing the lad. He's arguably our best LW/LF in history of the club and yet, some people never appreciated that.

Klopp's revolution started with Mane and ended with Mane.
Mane absolutely lost a step in the last few years here, in fact before AFCON every man and his dog would say if we had to lose one of the front 3, it would be him, because Salah was the better player and Firmino was just such a different player to anyone and harder to replace. That and we had Jota as a replacement for Mane.

The last 6 months here was some of the best performances by Mane while in Liverpool, mainly because we brought Diaz in and moved Mane more centrally so it didn't matter that he was a bit slower.

But even with that, he was someone on the decline, he wanted to move, we would have had to replace him pretty soon anyway, so why not jump then.

There's a hell of a lot of revisionism as to fans  idea of him prior to the move, and honestly I feel some revisionism as to how important he was (in that he was singularly the most important player keeping everything together in the team, which seems to be the indication when pundits say "I think this is because they lost Mane") - it is cheap and easy comments to say him leaving and bringing Nunez in broke the team. What's more accurate is a lack of fresh blood mixed in with a lot of injuries to key personnel (namely Diaz and Jota) as well as other players bedding in (Nunez and Gakpo).
Quote from: stoa on February 12, 2023, 10:16:11 pm
If there is disappointment in the transfer, I would imagine the fee Bayern paid for him also plays a part as there's not that much money in the Bundesliga and their transfer fees are usually much lower than in the Premier Leauge. With 32 million Euros Mane is still the 14th highest transfer fee ever in the league. If you're paying that much money for a player, people expect them to be special. Could be that Mane didn't live up to that so far  (no idea how he has played).

He has been their second least effective attacking player - marginally ahead of Kingsley Coman, and a decent chunk ahead of the most over rated player in Germany (Leroy Sane).  Other than that, even bloody Chupo-Moting has been better and more effective across the season!  And with this lengthy injury, no real promise that he could re-discover his attacking mojo if/when he comes back.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February 12, 2023, 02:29:14 pm
There's no need for this rhetoric with tendency to degrade his importance and contribution of last season. Last season, could have been potentially the best season in history of this club, only two games separated us from that, and Mane was a big part of that.

As for Bayern, he's doing pretty well there imo. Maybe some of their fans were expecting replacement for Lewandowski like-for-like, not knowing that Mane is a totally different player. Anyway i wouldn't judge a player how he's doing at other clubs when moving from our club. I've seen many big players who failed at other clubs: Torres, Shevchenko, Veron, Rush, Pedro etc.

Two things - even with him being a "big part of it", and coming back "on fire" from the AFCON, he was still only averaging a goal involvement every 155 mins.  Which is bang average - Nunez, who has got loads of stick this season, is on one every 124 mins despite being wasteful!  And 2 - no, he hasn't been doing "pretty well".  He was the least effective member of their attack, got dropped for Stoke reject Chupo-Moting (who has done better as well), and only Sane (who as usual has been stinking the place up more recently) has now got a significantly worse Goal involvement per 90 ratio across the season. 
Mane's influence in the attacking third is more than just direct goal involvements. You'd have to be mad to not see the drastic drop off in pressing and all round aggressiveness of our front three since he left.

It's compounded by Diaz not being fit but all I can think about this season is 'I'm never gonna see a player like Mane again'.
