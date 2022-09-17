.
A short 1 minute video of Sadio receiving his Socrates
award - https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582083415750295553
& https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Ballon_d%27Or
Socrates' brother Rai with Sadio: www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/sadio-mane-wins-socrates-prize-ballon-d-or-charity-work-bayern-munich-liverpool-senegal-21592
LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1303
LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile
Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Sadio_Mane
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sadio_Man%C3%A9
'Sadio Mané - All 120 Goals for Liverpool 2016-2022
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8</a>
'Sadio Mane's 100 Liverpool goals
' - from LFC; as of September 2021:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro</a>
'Sadio Mané - All 120 Goals For Liverpool FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uMLdO080C9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uMLdO080C9E</a>a 68 video playlist for Sadio Mane on the official Liverpool FC youtube channel
:-www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xsEmgDGUG2DcSQPxJwH8lVBSome videos of Sadio from each season at Liverpool...
'Sadio Mané 2016-17 | Amazing Skill Show
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D0N43ijRBYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D0N43ijRBYE</a>
'Sadio Mane - All goals 2016/17
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wSeUMe2pA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wSeUMe2pA0</a>
'Sadio Mane - All 20 Goals 2017/18
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE9lUrcxzFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE9lUrcxzFs</a>
'Sadio Mane The Flash ⚡ 2017/18
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AV12epiwz7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AV12epiwz7s</a>
'Sadio Mané 2018-19 | Dribbling Skills & Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HuxehLNcz40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HuxehLNcz40</a>
'Every Sadio Mane goal from 2018-19 season
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0LWHb2j6UFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0LWHb2j6UFw</a>
'Best of: Sadio Mane 2019/20 | Premier League Champion
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sbOTqSgDQDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sbOTqSgDQDk</a>
'Sadio Mane Moments of Magic 2020
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hvREmvv8-m0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hvREmvv8-m0</a>
'Sadio Mane Skills & Goals 2020/21
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGfJbluDYg0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGfJbluDYg0</a>
'Sadio Mané 2021 ● Amazing Skills Show
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/42ltDLrjhgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/42ltDLrjhgI</a>
'Sadio Mane 🔥 Magical Skills & Goals 2021/2022
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UsHoeAjzsnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UsHoeAjzsnE</a>
'Sadio Mane - All 25 Goals & Assists in 2021/22 for Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/moVnC3GmYXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/moVnC3GmYXo</a>Trophies won by Sadio while at Liverpool...Some general videos of Sadio at Liverpool...
'All Of Sadio Mane's 15 Champions League Knockout Goals (2018-2022) | Record African Scorer!
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBYMIbx1HhY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBYMIbx1HhY</a>
'Liverpool's Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah
' (from 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0</a>
'Liverpool Front Three - All Goals Against 'Big Six'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ</a>
'Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino - The Best Trio in Football
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8</a>
'Salah - Mane - Firmino End of an Era Iconic Moments...
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY</a>
'10 Minutes of Sadio Mane Showing His Class
' (from 2019)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xgNnqX9Y1bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xgNnqX9Y1bE</a>
'Peak Sadio Mane...
' (from 2022)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qvV9ur53eUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qvV9ur53eUA</a>
'BEZZIES with Salah and Mane | Fastest? Best haircut? Coffee or Lovren?
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jRsqG5E_SgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jRsqG5E_SgQ</a>
'12 World Class Finishes by Sadio Mane
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhXFgo3Qug4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhXFgo3Qug4</a>
'THANK YOU SADIO | The best of Mane at Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I</a>
'EXCLUSIVE: Sadio Mane farewell interview in full
' - a 15 minute video from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0</a>
'Sadio Mané's 25 goals for Southampton FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8yI5GZI_61c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8yI5GZI_61c</a>
'GOALS | Sadio Mané specials from 2014-2016
' - for Southampton:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4dJjwO7t9Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4dJjwO7t9Y</a>
'Sadio Mané scores fastest Premier League hat-trick
' - for Southampton vs Villa, in 2015. (A hat-trick scored in 176 seconds)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f-t9eOEjW4E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f-t9eOEjW4E</a>
'Young Sadio Mané for Red Bull Salzburg
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AkDtsMZJlX0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AkDtsMZJlX0</a>
'Sadio Mané | Red Bull Salzburg | GOALS
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyN_W8IK8Tk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyN_W8IK8Tk</a>
'The beginnings of Sadio Mane 🇸🇳 🔥 at the age of 19 FA Metz
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7p94vhtjaUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7p94vhtjaUM</a>
'The making of Sadio Mane - BBC Sport
' (from 2016)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b6ExD5HJu9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b6ExD5HJu9w</a>
'The touching reason Sadio Mané built a hospital in his village
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F-mNm7YhAVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F-mNm7YhAVo</a>
'Sadio Mané's story | Life Goal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi_Uz9a8tL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi_Uz9a8tL4</a>
'BBC visits to Sadio Mane's village called Bambali in Senegal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cMI2FQoLfKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cMI2FQoLfKU</a>
'Sadio Mane helps lifelong Liverpool fan score at Anfield | 'You shoot better than Robbo!'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4zu7tPh6Png" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4zu7tPh6Png</a>
'2021 AFCON Final Highlights: Mane scores winning penalty as Senegal win first Afcon title | BBC Sport
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P0fOFl85MiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P0fOFl85MiE</a>
^ some tournament info - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations_Final
RAWK's '2021 AFCON Tournament
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824
'Sadio Mane's all goals and Assists - TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 Best Player
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YBt2AfjzDVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YBt2AfjzDVw</a>
'Sadio Mané - All Goals and Assists with Sénégal
' (up to 2018)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CFBIWziIGiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CFBIWziIGiE</a>
'ALL SADIO MANE'S GOALS WITH SENEGAL 🇸🇳 (29 GOALS)
' (as of 2022)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DdIe78UpyrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DdIe78UpyrY</a>
'Sadio Mane - Made in Senegal
' (a 75 minute documentary made in 2020)
:-www.bilibili.com/video/BV1ui4y1b79b
'Sadio Mane ● Skills and Goals ● World Cup 2018
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X5lrNNSxVBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X5lrNNSxVBs</a>
'Egypt v Senegal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier | Match Highlights
' (2 minute video from FIFA for the 1st leg match)
:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqk5JrdyYgM
'Senegal v Egypt | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier | Match Highlights
' (2 minute video from FIFA for the 2nd leg match)
:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrJ3nDcAsfA
^ Mane hits winning penalty to send Senegal to 2022 World Cup: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60881797Sadio Mane with his 2019 African Player Of The Year Award...Sadio with his 2019 Premier League Golden Boot...Some articles on Sadio Mane at Liverpool...
Liverpool complete deal for Sadio Mane (28th June, 2016)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/225674-liverpool-complete-deal-for-sadio-mane
11 times Liverpools Sadio Mane was the nicest man in the world: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/six-times-sadio-mane-was-the-nicest-man-in-the-world
Sadio Mane on cleaning mosque toilets and why he didn't want footage shown: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sadio-mane-cleaning-mosque-toilets-13651697
All the amazing things Sadio Mané has done for charity: www.bigissue.com/news/activism/all-the-things-afcon-winner-sadio-mane-has-done-for-charity
Sadio Mane Is Now Building A School In His Home Village In Senegal: www.africanexponent.com/post/10678-sadio-mane-is-making-his-home-village-proud
Sadio Mane Is Senegal's Hero But He Remains Humble As Ever: www.sportbible.com/football/sadio-mane-is-senegals-hero-but-he-remains-humble-as-ever-20220207
Sadio continues to transform home town in Senegal with staggering generosity: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sadio-mane-liverpool-bayern-munich-27289001
On Life at LFC: 'I Really Struggle to Describe How Happy I Am': https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2853135-sadio-mane-on-life-at-liverpool-i-really-struggle-to-describe-how-happy-i-am
Mane's remarkable goalscoring exploits: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/02/20/the-momentum-man-sadio-manes-remarkable-goalscoring-traits/
From torn boots and shorts on Senegal's streets to Liverpool sensation: www.goal.com/en/news/sadio-manes-story-how-i-went-from-torn-boots-and-shorts-on/blt8b125807c62a6cc5
How Sadio Mane Is Fuelling Liverpools Record Run: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/04/writing-sadio-mane-fuelling-liverpool-record-run
Mane: Senegal & Liverpools Working-Class Hero: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/01/writing-sadio-mane-senegal-liverpool-working-class-hero
Mane: The Embodiment Of Liverpools All Or Nothing Season: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/11/writing-sadio-mane-embodies-liverpool-season
Sadio Mane Leaves Liverpool A Club Legend: www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2022/06/17/sadio-mane-joins-bayern-and-leaves-liverpool-a-club-legend/?sh=2ab541d77ce6
Saying Goodbye to Liverpool Legend Sadio Mane: https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-tactics-longform/2022/6/17/23172753/liverpool-legend-sadio-mane-saying-goodbye-best-moments-memories-bayern-munich-transfer
One of Liverpools greatest: Mané hailed by Klopp after Bayern move: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/22/sadio-mane-completes-bayern-munich-move-liverpool-35m-deal
Sadio Mane Leaves Liverpool A Reaction: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/writing-sadio-mane-leaving-liverpool-reaction
Sadio Manes Liverpool career ends with his place as a modern great secured: www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/sport/sadio-mane-bayern-munich-liverpool-transfer-b2108044.html
Key Facts, Stats & Achievements In His Incredible LFC Career: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/articles/sadio-mane-key-facts-stats-achievements-from-his-incredible-liverpool-career
Sadio Mane completes transfer to Bayern Munich (22nd June, 2022)
: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sadio-mane-completes-transfer-bayern-munich
Sadio Mane's farewell interview: 'I am now Liverpool's No.1 fan': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sadio-manes-farewell-interview-i-am-now-liverpools-no1-fan
Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane shows why he's a class act at Ballon d'Or ceremony: www.irishmirror.ie/sport/soccer/sadio-mane-socrates-trophy-bayern-28263531
Sadio Mane the inaugural winner of the Socrates Award: https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2022/10/sadio-mane-the-inaugural-winner-of-the-socrates-award
Sadio Mane player profile info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sadio-mane/profil/spieler/200512
