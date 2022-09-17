« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1591154 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,026
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15680 on: September 17, 2022, 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 17, 2022, 10:01:59 pm
That knee injury against Everton? He played pretty much on the right wing that season.

It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,640
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15681 on: September 17, 2022, 10:13:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 17, 2022, 10:07:25 pm
It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).

If there was a drop off it happened pretty much half way through 20/21. 17/18 and 18/19 he was amazing off the left and didnt appear to have any physical decline. Since COVID he definitely regressed.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Not Italian
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15682 on: September 17, 2022, 10:18:56 pm »
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.
« Last Edit: September 17, 2022, 10:25:11 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15683 on: September 17, 2022, 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 17, 2022, 10:18:56 pm
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.


He was a top player for us it's just a shame that the Nigerians went and spoilt it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15684 on: September 18, 2022, 09:48:29 pm »
I thought he was very good for Bayern against Barcelona
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15685 on: September 18, 2022, 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 17, 2022, 09:54:08 pm
He has lost pace and sharpness. That's been evident since 2020 but you'd still expect him to be banging the goals in over there.

It's odd how people expect good players to forever remain in their peak. Mane was exceptional for Liverpool for about 3 years. He got older and he started to drop off. There is absolutely no shame in that. Just because he's not scored 10 goals already for Munich doesn't mean he wasn't world class for Liverpool. We seem to have an obsession in believing we can rinse elite performance out of players after they've peaked. We are extremely loyal to players, and I think it has cost us in recent years.

Our approach to Mane was right, but it doesn't change the fact he was world class with us for many years. All players peak.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15686 on: September 19, 2022, 12:17:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2022, 10:32:30 pm

He was a top player for us it's just a shame that the Nigerians went and spoilt it.

What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,270
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15687 on: September 19, 2022, 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 19, 2022, 12:17:00 am
What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?
Yeah well as a Ghanaian you would say that!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15688 on: September 19, 2022, 12:37:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 19, 2022, 12:22:14 am
Yeah well as a Ghanaian you would say that!

I'm Nigerian, and I am still just as miffed as I was before
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15689 on: September 19, 2022, 12:46:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 19, 2022, 12:37:26 am
I'm Nigerian, and I am still just as miffed as I was before


Ignore Ghost,he's just upset that he was born Ethiopian.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15690 on: September 19, 2022, 01:25:06 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 19, 2022, 12:17:00 am
What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?

This post originally said Nigerians instead of Senagalese and it stuck since then
Quote from: blert596 on June  6, 2022, 08:47:58 am
Fisco, are the Senagalese people going to be upset that Bayern only value Sadio at 21 million?

Its quite a demeaning valuation
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15691 on: September 19, 2022, 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on September 18, 2022, 10:49:11 pm
It's odd how people expect good players to forever remain in their peak.

I don't, i'd just expect a 30 year old Mane, who scored 20 goals for Liverpool last season, to score freely in the Bundesliga playing up front for Bayern Munich. Still do.

Quote from: kasperoff on September 18, 2022, 10:49:11 pm
Mane was exceptional for Liverpool for about 3 years. He got older and he started to drop off. There is absolutely no shame in that. Just because he's not scored 10 goals already for Munich doesn't mean he wasn't world class for Liverpool. We seem to have an obsession in believing we can rinse elite performance out of players after they've peaked. We are extremely loyal to players, and I think it has cost us in recent years.

Our approach to Mane was right, but it doesn't change the fact he was world class with us for many years. All players peak.

I agree our approach was right as it was with Wijnaldum. The mistake we made with Gini was not replacing him, we were sharp in getting Diaz in first.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,179
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15692 on: September 19, 2022, 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: leinad on September 19, 2022, 01:25:06 am
This post originally said Nigerians instead of Senagalese and it stuck since then

I'd like to  hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,534
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15693 on: September 19, 2022, 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 19, 2022, 01:33:44 pm
I'd like to  hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?

they got him a cake after he won the African player of the year, and posted it on social media for the world to see, so maybe still a little credit in the bank in Munich  :P

I have a bit of a theory about Bayern and Mane, not anything out there.  And Ill add first that I fully expect Sadio to get his shit together and start scoring and assisting more very soon.

But I honestly think he was an ego signing for Bayern, a statement of oneupmanship. Ive no doubt that Manes agent made it known to the right clubs that he wanted out of Liverpool. And Bayern, being the arrogant juggernaut that they are, saw the perfect opportunity to get one over one of the other biggest clubs in Europe but also on Jürgen Klopp. Not in any particularly vindictive way, but I think theres always that bit of irritation at Bayern that they, the giants of German football that other clubs and the league bend to, where just not able to get who is currently the best German coach in the world, and one of the all time great German coaches during a time when theyve had to chop and change coaches.   It irks them.   

Becasue deep down, as great as Sadio has been, and as great as I am sure he can be again, it wasnt really a signing that made sense in terms of replacing Lewandowski. Now of course, they may make a big push for a centre forward next summer, and maybe they are just chancing their arm a bit at the moment. But it wasnt really the most logical route for them to go. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15694 on: September 19, 2022, 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 19, 2022, 01:52:54 pm
they got him a cake after he won the African player of the year, and posted it on social media for the world to see, so maybe still a little credit in the bank in Munich  :P

I have a bit of a theory about Bayern and Mane, not anything out there.  And Ill add first that I fully expect Sadio to get his shit together and start scoring and assisting more very soon.

But I honestly think he was an ego signing for Bayern, a statement of oneupmanship. Ive no doubt that Manes agent made it known to the right clubs that he wanted out of Liverpool. And Bayern, being the arrogant juggernaut that they are, saw the perfect opportunity to get one over one of the other biggest clubs in Europe but also on Jürgen Klopp. Not in any particularly vindictive way, but I think theres always that bit of irritation at Bayern that they, the giants of German football that other clubs and the league bend to, where just not able to get who is currently the best German coach in the world, and one of the all time great German coaches during a time when theyve had to chop and change coaches.   It irks them.   

Becasue deep down, as great as Sadio has been, and as great as I am sure he can be again, it wasnt really a signing that made sense in terms of replacing Lewandowski. Now of course, they may make a big push for a centre forward next summer, and maybe they are just chancing their arm a bit at the moment. But it wasnt really the most logical route for them to go.

Was there never a suggestion that they could get Haaland out of Dortmund? That would have been the obvious like-for-like Lewandowski replacement and statement signing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,534
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15695 on: September 19, 2022, 02:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 19, 2022, 02:31:38 pm
Was there never a suggestion that they could get Haaland out of Dortmund? That would have been the obvious like-for-like Lewandowski replacement and statement signing.

I dont think there was, they where interested, but it seemed to have been already decided he was going to Abu Dhabi quite a while ago.

Bizarrely there was suggestion they where intersted in Kalajdić this summer.   

Harry Kane is the type of forward Id expect them to be after (maybe not him specifically being as I cant imagine him playing in a different league!).

I sort of expect them to go for Nkunku. The very talented Mathys Tel will be a year older too, and will likely be featuring more and more for Bayern next season.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15696 on: September 20, 2022, 06:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 19, 2022, 01:33:44 pm
I'd like to  hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?

He deserved royal treatment in here, for his contribution, consistency, hard work and success. Couldn't give two shits about his relationship with Bayern though.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,179
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15697 on: September 20, 2022, 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 20, 2022, 06:00:00 pm
He deserved royal treatment in here, for his contribution, consistency, hard work and success. Couldn't give two shits about his relationship with Bayern though.

Mane did sure. He was an amazing player for us and as far as I'm aware, didn't complain about not being loved more. It's more comments from others about how Liverpool didn't appreciate him enough (unlike Salah) which were common around the summer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,164
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15698 on: October 17, 2022, 08:11:38 pm »
Sadio Mane wins the Socrates Award for combating social issues at the Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony.



« Last Edit: October 17, 2022, 09:03:44 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15699 on: October 17, 2022, 10:40:43 pm »
.
A short 1 minute video of Sadio receiving his Socrates award - https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1582083415750295553 & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Ballon_d%27Or





Socrates' brother Rai with Sadio: www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/sadio-mane-wins-socrates-prize-ballon-d-or-charity-work-bayern-munich-liverpool-senegal-21592



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Some info and a few videos on Sadio Mane at Liverpool...







LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1303

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Sadio_Mane

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sadio_Man%C3%A9










'Sadio Mané - All 120 Goals for Liverpool 2016-2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d24A34mQDo8</a>



'Sadio Mane's 100 Liverpool goals' - from LFC; as of September 2021:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro</a>



'Sadio Mané - All 120 Goals For Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uMLdO080C9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uMLdO080C9E</a>



a 68 video playlist for Sadio Mane on the official Liverpool FC youtube channel:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xsEmgDGUG2DcSQPxJwH8lVB







Some videos of Sadio from each season at Liverpool...



'Sadio Mané 2016-17 | Amazing Skill Show':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D0N43ijRBYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D0N43ijRBYE</a>



'Sadio Mane - All goals 2016/17':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wSeUMe2pA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wSeUMe2pA0</a>



'Sadio Mane - All 20 Goals 2017/18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE9lUrcxzFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE9lUrcxzFs</a>



'Sadio Mane  The Flash ⚡  2017/18':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AV12epiwz7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AV12epiwz7s</a>



'Sadio Mané 2018-19 | Dribbling Skills & Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HuxehLNcz40" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HuxehLNcz40</a>



'Every Sadio Mane goal from 2018-19 season':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0LWHb2j6UFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0LWHb2j6UFw</a>



'Best of: Sadio Mane 2019/20 | Premier League Champion':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sbOTqSgDQDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sbOTqSgDQDk</a>



'Sadio Mane Moments of Magic 2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hvREmvv8-m0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hvREmvv8-m0</a>



'Sadio Mane Skills & Goals 2020/21':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGfJbluDYg0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGfJbluDYg0</a>



'Sadio Mané 2021 ● Amazing Skills Show':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/42ltDLrjhgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/42ltDLrjhgI</a>



'Sadio Mane 🔥 Magical Skills & Goals 2021/2022':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UsHoeAjzsnE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UsHoeAjzsnE</a>



'Sadio Mane - All 25 Goals & Assists in 2021/22 for Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/moVnC3GmYXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/moVnC3GmYXo</a>







Trophies won by Sadio while at Liverpool...






















Some general videos of Sadio at Liverpool...



'All Of Sadio Mane's 15 Champions League Knockout Goals (2018-2022) | Record African Scorer!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBYMIbx1HhY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBYMIbx1HhY</a>



'Liverpool's Front Three: 3 years of Mane, Firmino and Salah' (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqgWivU4aQ0</a>



'Liverpool Front Three - All Goals Against 'Big Six'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyja0jA3lfQ</a>



'Sadio Mane, Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino - The Best Trio in Football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9YDA7RUW7H8</a>



'Salah - Mane - Firmino  End of an Era  Iconic Moments...':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ICpA2RcTJY</a>



'10 Minutes of Sadio Mane Showing His Class' (from 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xgNnqX9Y1bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xgNnqX9Y1bE</a>



'Peak Sadio Mane...' (from 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qvV9ur53eUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qvV9ur53eUA</a>



'BEZZIES with Salah and Mane | Fastest? Best haircut? Coffee or Lovren?':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jRsqG5E_SgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jRsqG5E_SgQ</a>









'12 World Class Finishes by Sadio Mane':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GhXFgo3Qug4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GhXFgo3Qug4</a>



'THANK YOU SADIO | The best of Mane at Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I</a>



'EXCLUSIVE: Sadio Mane farewell interview in full' - a 15 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lfA1PfhsOt0</a>















'Sadio Mané's 25 goals for Southampton FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8yI5GZI_61c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8yI5GZI_61c</a>



'GOALS | Sadio Mané specials from 2014-2016' - for Southampton:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4dJjwO7t9Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4dJjwO7t9Y</a>



'Sadio Mané scores fastest Premier League hat-trick' - for Southampton vs Villa, in 2015. (A hat-trick scored in 176 seconds):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f-t9eOEjW4E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f-t9eOEjW4E</a>



'Young Sadio Mané for Red Bull Salzburg':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AkDtsMZJlX0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AkDtsMZJlX0</a>



'Sadio Mané | Red Bull Salzburg | GOALS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyN_W8IK8Tk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyN_W8IK8Tk</a>



'The beginnings of Sadio Mane 🇸🇳 🔥 at the age of 19 FA Metz':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7p94vhtjaUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7p94vhtjaUM</a>















'The making of Sadio Mane - BBC Sport' (from 2016):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b6ExD5HJu9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b6ExD5HJu9w</a>



'The touching reason Sadio Mané built a hospital in his village':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F-mNm7YhAVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F-mNm7YhAVo</a>



'Sadio Mané's story | Life Goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi_Uz9a8tL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi_Uz9a8tL4</a>



'BBC visits to Sadio Mane's village called Bambali in Senegal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cMI2FQoLfKU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cMI2FQoLfKU</a>



'Sadio Mane helps lifelong Liverpool fan score at Anfield | 'You shoot better than Robbo!'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4zu7tPh6Png" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4zu7tPh6Png</a>















'2021 AFCON Final Highlights: Mane scores winning penalty as Senegal win first Afcon title | BBC Sport':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P0fOFl85MiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P0fOFl85MiE</a>

^ some tournament info - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations_Final

RAWK's '2021 AFCON Tournament' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824



'Sadio Mane's all goals and Assists - TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 Best Player':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YBt2AfjzDVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YBt2AfjzDVw</a>



'Sadio Mané - All Goals and Assists with Sénégal' (up to 2018):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CFBIWziIGiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CFBIWziIGiE</a>



'ALL SADIO MANE'S GOALS WITH SENEGAL 🇸🇳 (29 GOALS)' (as of 2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DdIe78UpyrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DdIe78UpyrY</a>



'Sadio Mane - Made in Senegal' (a 75 minute documentary made in 2020):-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1ui4y1b79b



'Sadio Mane ● Skills and Goals ● World Cup 2018':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X5lrNNSxVBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X5lrNNSxVBs</a>



'Egypt v Senegal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier | Match Highlights' (2 minute video from FIFA for the 1st leg match):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqk5JrdyYgM



'Senegal v Egypt | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier | Match Highlights' (2 minute video from FIFA for the 2nd leg match):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrJ3nDcAsfA


^ Mane hits winning penalty to send Senegal to 2022 World Cup: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60881797













Sadio Mane with his 2019 African Player Of The Year Award...









Sadio with his 2019 Premier League Golden Boot...










Some articles on Sadio Mane at Liverpool...


Liverpool complete deal for Sadio Mane (28th June, 2016): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/225674-liverpool-complete-deal-for-sadio-mane

11 times Liverpools Sadio Mane was the nicest man in the world: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/six-times-sadio-mane-was-the-nicest-man-in-the-world

Sadio Mane on cleaning mosque toilets and why he didn't want footage shown: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sadio-mane-cleaning-mosque-toilets-13651697

All the amazing things Sadio Mané has done for charity: www.bigissue.com/news/activism/all-the-things-afcon-winner-sadio-mane-has-done-for-charity

Sadio Mane Is Now Building A School In His Home Village In Senegal: www.africanexponent.com/post/10678-sadio-mane-is-making-his-home-village-proud

Sadio Mane Is Senegal's Hero But He Remains Humble As Ever: www.sportbible.com/football/sadio-mane-is-senegals-hero-but-he-remains-humble-as-ever-20220207

Sadio continues to transform home town in Senegal with staggering generosity: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sadio-mane-liverpool-bayern-munich-27289001

On Life at LFC: 'I Really Struggle to Describe How Happy I Am': https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2853135-sadio-mane-on-life-at-liverpool-i-really-struggle-to-describe-how-happy-i-am

Mane's remarkable goalscoring exploits: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/02/20/the-momentum-man-sadio-manes-remarkable-goalscoring-traits/

From torn boots and shorts on Senegal's streets to Liverpool sensation: www.goal.com/en/news/sadio-manes-story-how-i-went-from-torn-boots-and-shorts-on/blt8b125807c62a6cc5

How Sadio Mane Is Fuelling Liverpools Record Run: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/04/writing-sadio-mane-fuelling-liverpool-record-run

Mane: Senegal & Liverpools Working-Class Hero: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/01/writing-sadio-mane-senegal-liverpool-working-class-hero

Mane: The Embodiment Of Liverpools All Or Nothing Season: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/11/writing-sadio-mane-embodies-liverpool-season

Sadio Mane Leaves Liverpool A Club Legend: www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2022/06/17/sadio-mane-joins-bayern-and-leaves-liverpool-a-club-legend/?sh=2ab541d77ce6

Saying Goodbye to Liverpool Legend Sadio Mane: https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-tactics-longform/2022/6/17/23172753/liverpool-legend-sadio-mane-saying-goodbye-best-moments-memories-bayern-munich-transfer

One of Liverpools greatest: Mané hailed by Klopp after Bayern move: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/22/sadio-mane-completes-bayern-munich-move-liverpool-35m-deal

Sadio Mane Leaves Liverpool  A Reaction: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/writing-sadio-mane-leaving-liverpool-reaction

Sadio Manes Liverpool career ends with his place as a modern great secured: www.independent.co.uk/independentpremium/sport/sadio-mane-bayern-munich-liverpool-transfer-b2108044.html

Key Facts, Stats & Achievements In His Incredible LFC Career: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/articles/sadio-mane-key-facts-stats-achievements-from-his-incredible-liverpool-career

Sadio Mane completes transfer to Bayern Munich (22nd June, 2022): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sadio-mane-completes-transfer-bayern-munich

Sadio Mane's farewell interview: 'I am now Liverpool's No.1 fan': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sadio-manes-farewell-interview-i-am-now-liverpools-no1-fan

Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane shows why he's a class act at Ballon d'Or ceremony: www.irishmirror.ie/sport/soccer/sadio-mane-socrates-trophy-bayern-28263531

Sadio Mane the inaugural winner of the Socrates Award: https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2022/10/sadio-mane-the-inaugural-winner-of-the-socrates-award

Sadio Mane player profile info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sadio-mane/profil/spieler/200512














-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: November 7, 2022, 04:46:52 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,035
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15700 on: October 17, 2022, 10:51:27 pm »
Well done, Sadio.  :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15701 on: October 17, 2022, 11:50:13 pm »
So happy for Sadio, i bet it means a lot to him. And being the first player to win it, it makes this even better.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15702 on: October 18, 2022, 09:20:00 pm »
i miss him
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15703 on: October 29, 2022, 11:06:33 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15704 on: October 30, 2022, 12:38:39 pm »
Cheers Sami,  great post! :wave
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15705 on: October 30, 2022, 06:02:47 pm »
That video was beautiful. Proud that Sadio played for us.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,216
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Looks like he might miss the World Cup. Must be devastated.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,020
  • Truthiness
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15707 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Just sickened for him. Fuck this World Cup forever.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 