« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1574027 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,890
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15680 on: September 17, 2022, 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 17, 2022, 10:01:59 pm
That knee injury against Everton? He played pretty much on the right wing that season.

It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,368
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15681 on: September 17, 2022, 10:13:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 17, 2022, 10:07:25 pm
It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).

If there was a drop off it happened pretty much half way through 20/21. 17/18 and 18/19 he was amazing off the left and didnt appear to have any physical decline. Since COVID he definitely regressed.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,425
  • Not Italian
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15682 on: September 17, 2022, 10:18:56 pm »
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.
« Last Edit: September 17, 2022, 10:25:11 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15683 on: September 17, 2022, 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 17, 2022, 10:18:56 pm
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.


He was a top player for us it's just a shame that the Nigerians went and spoilt it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
I thought he was very good for Bayern against Barcelona
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 17, 2022, 09:54:08 pm
He has lost pace and sharpness. That's been evident since 2020 but you'd still expect him to be banging the goals in over there.

It's odd how people expect good players to forever remain in their peak. Mane was exceptional for Liverpool for about 3 years. He got older and he started to drop off. There is absolutely no shame in that. Just because he's not scored 10 goals already for Munich doesn't mean he wasn't world class for Liverpool. We seem to have an obsession in believing we can rinse elite performance out of players after they've peaked. We are extremely loyal to players, and I think it has cost us in recent years.

Our approach to Mane was right, but it doesn't change the fact he was world class with us for many years. All players peak.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 12:17:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2022, 10:32:30 pm

He was a top player for us it's just a shame that the Nigerians went and spoilt it.

What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:17:00 am
What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?
Yeah well as a Ghanaian you would say that!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 12:37:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:22:14 am
Yeah well as a Ghanaian you would say that!

I'm Nigerian, and I am still just as miffed as I was before
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 12:46:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:37:26 am
I'm Nigerian, and I am still just as miffed as I was before


Ignore Ghost,he's just upset that he was born Ethiopian.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:17:00 am
What have Nigerians got to do with anything? He is Senegalese. I've seen this before and ignored it. Is it some kind of in joke that I missed?

This post originally said Nigerians instead of Senagalese and it stuck since then
Quote from: blert596 on June  6, 2022, 08:47:58 am
Fisco, are the Senagalese people going to be upset that Bayern only value Sadio at 21 million?

Its quite a demeaning valuation
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,245
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
It's odd how people expect good players to forever remain in their peak.

I don't, i'd just expect a 30 year old Mane, who scored 20 goals for Liverpool last season, to score freely in the Bundesliga playing up front for Bayern Munich. Still do.

Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Mane was exceptional for Liverpool for about 3 years. He got older and he started to drop off. There is absolutely no shame in that. Just because he's not scored 10 goals already for Munich doesn't mean he wasn't world class for Liverpool. We seem to have an obsession in believing we can rinse elite performance out of players after they've peaked. We are extremely loyal to players, and I think it has cost us in recent years.

Our approach to Mane was right, but it doesn't change the fact he was world class with us for many years. All players peak.

I agree our approach was right as it was with Wijnaldum. The mistake we made with Gini was not replacing him, we were sharp in getting Diaz in first.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,847
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:25:06 am
This post originally said Nigerians instead of Senagalese and it stuck since then

I'd like to  hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,016
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:44 pm
I'd like to  hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?

they got him a cake after he won the African player of the year, and posted it on social media for the world to see, so maybe still a little credit in the bank in Munich  :P

I have a bit of a theory about Bayern and Mane, not anything out there.  And Ill add first that I fully expect Sadio to get his shit together and start scoring and assisting more very soon.

But I honestly think he was an ego signing for Bayern, a statement of oneupmanship. Ive no doubt that Manes agent made it known to the right clubs that he wanted out of Liverpool. And Bayern, being the arrogant juggernaut that they are, saw the perfect opportunity to get one over one of the other biggest clubs in Europe but also on Jürgen Klopp. Not in any particularly vindictive way, but I think theres always that bit of irritation at Bayern that they, the giants of German football that other clubs and the league bend to, where just not able to get who is currently the best German coach in the world, and one of the all time great German coaches during a time when theyve had to chop and change coaches.   It irks them.   

Becasue deep down, as great as Sadio has been, and as great as I am sure he can be again, it wasnt really a signing that made sense in terms of replacing Lewandowski. Now of course, they may make a big push for a centre forward next summer, and maybe they are just chancing their arm a bit at the moment. But it wasnt really the most logical route for them to go. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 