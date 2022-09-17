I'd like to hear from Fisco again, is Mane now finally getting the royal treatment Fisco and others thought he should have gotten here?



they got him a cake after he won the African player of the year, and posted it on social media for the world to see, so maybe still a little credit in the bank in MunichI have a bit of a theory about Bayern and Mane, not anything out there. And Ill add first that I fully expect Sadio to get his shit together and start scoring and assisting more very soon.But I honestly think he was an ego signing for Bayern, a statement of oneupmanship. Ive no doubt that Manes agent made it known to the right clubs that he wanted out of Liverpool. And Bayern, being the arrogant juggernaut that they are, saw the perfect opportunity to get one over one of the other biggest clubs in Europe but also on Jürgen Klopp. Not in any particularly vindictive way, but I think theres always that bit of irritation at Bayern that they, the giants of German football that other clubs and the league bend to, where just not able to get who is currently the best German coach in the world, and one of the all time great German coaches during a time when theyve had to chop and change coaches. It irks them.Becasue deep down, as great as Sadio has been, and as great as I am sure he can be again, it wasnt really a signing that made sense in terms of replacing Lewandowski. Now of course, they may make a big push for a centre forward next summer, and maybe they are just chancing their arm a bit at the moment. But it wasnt really the most logical route for them to go.