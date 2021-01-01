On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.