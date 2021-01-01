« previous next »
That knee injury against Everton? He played pretty much on the right wing that season.

It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).
It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).

If there was a drop off it happened pretty much half way through 20/21. 17/18 and 18/19 he was amazing off the left and didnt appear to have any physical decline. Since COVID he definitely regressed.
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.


He was a top player for us it's just a shame that the Nigerians went and spoilt it.
I thought he was very good for Bayern against Barcelona
He has lost pace and sharpness. That's been evident since 2020 but you'd still expect him to be banging the goals in over there.

It's odd how people expect good players to forever remain in their peak. Mane was exceptional for Liverpool for about 3 years. He got older and he started to drop off. There is absolutely no shame in that. Just because he's not scored 10 goals already for Munich doesn't mean he wasn't world class for Liverpool. We seem to have an obsession in believing we can rinse elite performance out of players after they've peaked. We are extremely loyal to players, and I think it has cost us in recent years.

Our approach to Mane was right, but it doesn't change the fact he was world class with us for many years. All players peak.
