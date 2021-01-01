« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1573073 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,886
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:59 pm
That knee injury against Everton? He played pretty much on the right wing that season.

It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,335
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 10:13:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:07:25 pm
It may not have been that one, but there was a period he relied on his pace to knock it past a player and then run past them like they were running in treacle. He had to evolve his game, or simply didn't trust in his pace, as he stopped doing it after his return from injury (whichever it was).

If there was a drop off it happened pretty much half way through 20/21. 17/18 and 18/19 he was amazing off the left and didnt appear to have any physical decline. Since COVID he definitely regressed.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • Not Italian
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 10:18:56 pm »
On a technical level, Sadio could be a tad inconsistent. From his passing to his touch, even his finishing. I always maintained that he (more often than not) had the right ideas, and his movement and instincts as a forward were always exceptional, it was just the execution that sometimes let him down. The thing with Mane is that even when he couldn't trap a bag of cement, he still was incredibly productive. He could always come up with a goal or a clever pass, and he had an almost telepathic understanding with Salah and Salah with him. I do think we're missing those things right now.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:11 pm by Lastrador »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 