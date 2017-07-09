Look, there's no need to apologize to anyone.



People are free to take their own view of departing players regardless of what other people think. I've always said that loyalty is an important aspect of being a legend at any club. I don't think Mané really showed that. Ultimately that's what Dalglish, Rush (one year holiday aside), Gerrard and likely van Dijk and Salah will have in common - that they saw out their primes at Liverpool. That's part of the reason why Keegan isn't held higher than he is, that he ran off to Germany in his prime. Once Salah leaves, be it in 2025 or later, no-one can question his status in club lore.



To call Mané a Liverpool legend, then in my opinion you have to include Michael Owen as one too. He was the go-to guy during the cup treble in particular the FA Cup heroics and instrumental in qualifying for the Champions League when the club desperately needed it. Then got sold abroad with one year left for better money. Then he milked the Mancs for some cash without being of any use well after his prime which some bitter people hold a grudge for. If he'd been a success there sure, but he was an epic United flop and a 'medal thief' which just made it hilarious. Not to mention Owen wanted to sign for Liverpool both in 2005 and 2009 but was rejected by Rafa and the board. Didn't want to pay Real's asking price and then not interested because Kuyt and Ngog were there four years later.



In my opinion it also must make Luis Suárez a Liverpool legend as well. He also went abroad for a club record fee after being an even better player for the club than Mané was. Xabi Alonso would definitely be one, especially with the Istanbul heroics in mind. At that point it doesn't matter that he threw the team under the bus to hand in a transfer request at the worst possible time. He moved abroad after all! Either all four of them are Liverpool legends or none of them are.



It's a controversial take but for me it's kind of like-for-like. I don't have anywhere near as much emotional attachment to Liverpool FC as I used to have back when Owen, Alonso and Suárez played so I don't have any biases in this. Mané was a good servant to the club and a really epic player. I don't think the CL title would've happened without him being there, but people are free to view his historical status as they please. I fail to see the controversy in your original post mate.



Some people will probably be mad at me or whatever but I don't really care. That's the whole point. Mané evidently didn't care for the supporters as much as they cared for him or else he'd accepted the very good offer he was certainly given. I'm fine with people calling Mané a legend if they so please, but then I don't want to hear the same people moaning about how terrible Michael Owen is like 2001 never happened. They pretty much left in the same manner after equal contributions to the club. If Mané decides to join a rival English club two-three years down the line does he then cease to be a legend? In my opinion it's not really binary yes or no question what legendhood actually is.



It's very rare that foreign players get a really strong attachment to Liverpool and don't want to leave unless they're forced to be sitting on the bench all the time. The likes of Mølby, Hyypiä, Hamann, Reina, Agger, Lucas and Skrtel aren't the norm. There was even a time when Yossi Benayoun and Raul Meireles decided they were too big names for Liverpool! Everyone dreams of a player being like Iago Aspas for Celta Vigo - keeping them in La Liga on his own just because he doesn't want to leave again, but it's so rare.



Now it's been something very rare to have four actual world-class players in Alisson, van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah as foreign players being really happy to be at Liverpool for the bulk of their careers. Unfortunately Mané didn't feel that way, but it's hard to demand that someone from a different continent who speaks French as first language to have that strong of an attachment to an English club. That has to be said, but at the same time - fans shouldn't treat the situation like that was the case. That he really loved Liverpool as much as the fans loved him. There's no evidence in reality to support that.