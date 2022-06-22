My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.
I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.
I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.