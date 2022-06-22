« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 am »
He was a mouthy bastard as a player. Seem to recall him saying Barca or Real were shitting themselves after they played Bayern one time.
Offline TAA66

  Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:20:03 am
https://www.transfermarkt.de/salihamidzic-uber-mane-transfer-bdquo-sogenannte-sbquo-spartak-moskau-klausel-lsquo-wurde-akzeptiert-ldquo-/view/news/406470

Salihamidzic on Mané transfer and Spartak Moscow: "With our entry offer, there were bonus models that were initially ridiculed. Let's put it this way: the now so-called 'Spartak Moscow clause' was accepted by Liverpool - so it couldn't have been that outlandish."


So the Bayern manager has admitted to tapping him up
Online tubby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 12:04:45 pm »
They must've been seething at that Photoshop from Spartak.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 12:07:10 pm »
I can't tell which Salihamidzic quotes are real and which ones are made up by Yorky now, they're all pretty much the same level of stupidity
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:07:10 pm
I can't tell which Salihamidzic quotes are real and which ones are made up by Yorky now, they're all pretty much the same level of stupidity

This is the real thing. Nothing to do with me.

Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:20:03 am
https://www.transfermarkt.de/salihamidzic-uber-mane-transfer-bdquo-sogenannte-sbquo-spartak-moskau-klausel-lsquo-wurde-akzeptiert-ldquo-/view/news/406470

Salihamidzic on Mané transfer and Spartak Moscow: "With our entry offer, there were bonus models that were initially ridiculed. Let's put it this way: the now so-called 'Spartak Moscow clause' was accepted by Liverpool - so it couldn't have been that outlandish."


Neppe showed Mané a presentation "that showed a mix of tactical things, but also the identity of FC Bayern, so that Sadio already gets a feeling for our fans, our city, and our club. Sadio asked a lot of questions, especially about our fans. He wanted to know why so many of them didn't bother watching the game and preferred to play with their flags instead. He also wanted assurance that the way they all followed instructions from men in black with megaphones wasn't a sign of something from the German past which we couldn't quite eradicate. We put his mind at rest by telling him to shut up and get a move on. I already believe that this emotional overall package impressed him," said Salihamidzic.

Talks followed with the Reds, who were only willing to negotiate because "Sadio and his advisor have always behaved very fairly towards the club in their six years at Liverpool FC", according to Bayern's sporting director. The transfer poker over the player, who has one year left on his contract, got off to a rough start and The Times reported clauses that would only be fulfilled if Mané became a darts player and Bayern won the Champions League three times and played in the Ashes - Salihamidzic says: "In our entry offer there were bonus models that were initially ridiculed by one side or the other." Spartak Moscow, among others, made fun of the hard-to-fulfil conditions on social media.

Salihamidzic reveals, "Let's put it this way: we only asked that FC Bayern competed in the Ashes. We said nothing about actually winning them."

Mané spoke to the "Bild" newspaper after his medical checks on Tuesday: "When my advisor first told me about Bayern Munich's interest, I was immediately on fire. Fortunately the suits from Bayern had a bucket of water handy."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:53:18 am
So the Bayern manager has admitted to tapping him up

Everyone does it, we got caught tapping Virg up, so best keep our heads down on that score.
Scouse not English

Offline Golyo

  Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 01:00:11 pm »
So when does this topic get moved to the former players' tab?
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 01:00:11 pm
So when does this topic get moved to the former players' tab?
Wondering the same. Been too devastated to post anything.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 03:00:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 22, 2022, 07:03:23 pm
Oooh edited though, what did he say first?

"You will be missed by all of us (except me)"
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Passmaster Molby

« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 06:16:53 pm »
Sally's Ham Sandwich is a bell to be honest.
Offline darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 09:15:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:44:30 pm
Everyone does it, we got caught tapping Virg up, so best keep our heads down on that score.

and backed out of the deal to sign the player.
Offline Robinred

  Wanted for burglary.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.

I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.

I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:15:17 pm
and backed out of the deal to sign the player.

Only for a bit, we got him 4 months into the season.
Scouse not English

Offline TomDcs

  Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Still gutted, having just watched the LFC video waving him farewell.

Over riding sense of respect from him, but little niggles you can see in the body language when asked about the song (Mane, running down the wing) and the manager improving him. That said, he couldnt say a bad word, and hes obviously motivated by continuing to challenge himself.

Wish him all the best, absolute legend.
Offline M4tt

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
I noticed the same with how he reacted to those questions. I think there's an element of wanting to make more money but also possibly to get out of Salah's shadow
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 07:59:52 am »
What about the manager improving him? I cant see how he can feel negative about that?
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle
The 5th Benitle

Offline Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #15536 on: Today at 08:03:20 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.

I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.

I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.

Who knows the figures but I would be surprised if Bayern are paying him more than we were offering. Theyre not renowned for astronomical salaries because theyve nobody to compete with in Germany.
Offline Billy The Kid

  Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.

Fair play to him. He's dead right.

I too have always gotten the impression from Sadio that his main mission in life is to help the people of his country to better their lives and improve their communities. And that football is merely a vehicle to help him in attaining that. Obviously this is a Liverpool FC forum so people will naturally look at this from a footballing point of view, but in the wider context of things, I say fair fucks to him. If he wants to cream an extra few quid off Bayern to build schools in his home country then good for him. If a pay rise was on the table then I'd do exactly the same, and so would the vast majority of people. Anyone saying they wouldn't are just lying to themselves
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
« Reply #15538 on: Today at 08:59:23 am »
He will be president of Senegal when he hangs up his boots.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15539 on: Today at 09:08:01 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.

I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.

I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.

Agree with this. Think something similar with Salah also. Both of them have been very selfless philanthropists in regards to where they came from.
Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
« Reply #15540 on: Today at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:57:05 am
Fair play to him. He's dead right.

I too have always gotten the impression from Sadio that his main mission in life is to help the people of his country to better their lives and improve their communities. And that football is merely a vehicle to help him in attaining that. Obviously this is a Liverpool FC forum so people will naturally look at this from a footballing point of view, but in the wider context of things, I say fair fucks to him. If he wants to cream an extra few quid off Bayern to build schools in his home country then good for him. If a pay rise was on the table then I'd do exactly the same, and so would the vast majority of people. Anyone saying they wouldn't are just lying to themselves

Not if I was good enough to play for liverpool

But, amd I think this is the crux of the matter, Im a liverpool supporter and its my life

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online Paul_h

« Reply #15541 on: Today at 12:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 07:07:59 am
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=595359985279195&id=100044155958197


awesome words from the boss..
I respect completely his decision and Im sure our supporters do also. If you love LFC, you have to love Sadio  non-negotiable."
Offline lamonti

« Reply #15542 on: Today at 12:15:14 pm »
Sally Armitage could really do with not talking, every time he opens his trap he sounds like a total fucking prat.
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
« Reply #15543 on: Today at 12:26:16 pm »
He just doesn't look right in that Bayern top.  :-\
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Thepooloflife

« Reply #15544 on: Today at 01:18:36 pm »
Farewell Sadio - fantastic memories of a great player and person.....you deserve all the plaudits. The best of luck with your next venture.
Offline jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
« Reply #15545 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.

I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.

I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.
The GDP per capita in Senegal is 1400 USD per year. So he will make about the same amount of money at Bayern as 10,000 people in his home country. He could afford to help a lot of people.
Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
« Reply #15546 on: Today at 01:54:43 pm »
Trevor Sinclair on talkcrap this morning

*he was never lauded by the Liverpool fans
*why isnt he being paid what hes worth
*Klopps lost him by belittling Afcon

The levels of idiocy from him furthering all these points nearly made me crash the van
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
« Reply #15547 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:54:43 pm
Trevor Sinclair on talkcrap this morning

*he was never lauded by the Liverpool fans
*why isnt he being paid what hes worth
*Klopps lost him by belittling Afcon

The levels of idiocy from him furthering all these points nearly made me crash the van
If only we'd have had a good song for him.  ::)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline dutchkop

  has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
« Reply #15548 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm »
I suppose sometime soon this thread will be placed in the past players group of threads.
Offline redgriffin73

« Reply #15549 on: Today at 03:21:42 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Still gutted, having just watched the LFC video waving him farewell.

Over riding sense of respect from him, but little niggles you can see in the body language when asked about the song (Mane, running down the wing) and the manager improving him. That said, he couldnt say a bad word, and hes obviously motivated by continuing to challenge himself.

Wish him all the best, absolute legend.

What's this people are saying about him being odd mentioning his song? He (half) sang the line from his song didn't he, I'm not sure it was a dig at Mo's song, it just has the same words. The way I took it he just said Mane instead of Sadio as the song actually goes.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline mickeydocs

« Reply #15550 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:54:43 pm
Trevor Sinclair on talkcrap this morning

*he was never lauded by the Liverpool fans
*why isnt he being paid what hes worth
*Klopps lost him by belittling Afcon

The levels of idiocy from him furthering all these points nearly made me crash the van

Why do you listen to Trevor Sinclair?
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Thepooloflife

« Reply #15551 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:54:43 pm
Trevor Sinclair on talkcrap this morning

*he was never lauded by the Liverpool fans
*why isnt he being paid what hes worth
*Klopps lost him by belittling Afcon

The levels of idiocy from him furthering all these points nearly made me crash the van
You've sort of answered your own point.....'talkcrap' sums it up
Offline rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
« Reply #15552 on: Today at 06:24:06 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:48:05 pm
Why do you listen to Trevor Sinclair?

I have talkcrap on in the van. It breaks up the boredom between jobs

I hate everyone on there. I couldnt give you a definable answer to be honest. I do a lot of things to myself I shouldnt
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #15553 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:24:06 pm
I have talkcrap on in the van. It breaks up the boredom between jobs

I hate everyone on there. I couldnt give you a definable answer to be honest. I do a lot of things to myself I shouldnt


I used to have it on but sacked it off over a decade ago,used to wind me up too much.

Listen to R6 or Absolute nowadays.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online thx in advance

  da red giant asshole
« Reply #15554 on: Today at 07:12:07 pm »
Great player, even better person.
Perfect fit for us. It was fun while it lasted.
Wish him well except when he plays against us.
Goodbye Main Man Mané!
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
« Reply #15555 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:24:06 pm
I have talkcrap on in the van. It breaks up the boredom between jobs

I hate everyone on there. I couldnt give you a definable answer to be honest. I do a lot of things to myself I shouldnt

*Raises eyebrow*
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #15556 on: Today at 07:44:08 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
