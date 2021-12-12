« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Ray K

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15400 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm
@LFC
269 games 🏟️
120 goals ⚽
38 assists 🅰️

Thank you, Sadio ❤



I guess people can stop getting offended by him wearing a shirt to a medical when the clubs had already agreed the transfer.
bornandbRED

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15401 on: Today at 12:30:12 pm
One of our greatest.

Also a great time to sell as hes notably physically declined. Bayern arent getting him at his best. Thanks for everything Sadio.
G1-tiga

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15402 on: Today at 12:32:35 pm
A legend.

That's all that needs to be said, I wish him all the best.

Thank you Sadio Mane.
Wool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15403 on: Today at 12:39:36 pm
People really do throw around legend too easily these days, but the description is a fitting one for Sadio. What a player and person, good luck to him.
Brain Potter

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15404 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm
I feel like I did when a girlfriend binned me off back in 1990. However life goes on, and you get over these things.
PIPA23

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15405 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm
we did a great business in these circumstances.

he wanted a new experience, we have sold him for similar as we bought and got the best years of his career + he helped us get many trophies.

Thank you for all Sadio! all the best except against us :)

YNWA!
redgriffin73

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15406 on: Today at 12:49:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:30 pm
What is this shit?

:lmao  :lmao

Cheers Sadio and farewell :wave
DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15407 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm
Good luck to him. An absolute legend, people my age probably got used to us never having wide players that were much use (apart from a few that were good but not top level) then he turned up! Crazy good mentality on top of all the ability too. Will miss him.

Was nice to see him praise the supporters and mention his song too after some of the absolute shite on here blaming our supporters for him leaving.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15408 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm
Good luck to the great man.

Thank You Sadio.
Garrus

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15409 on: Today at 01:02:39 pm
Goodbye Sadio. So many fond memories left behind.
Crosby Nick

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15410 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm
Sad day, oh Mané. :(

Of course well miss him. He was so reliable, played all the time, almost always contributed. I do agree that weve clearly had his peak years and Im excited to see what our newly remodelled front 3 will perform but its going to feel weird not having him there, especially when were looking for a breakthrough, or equaliser. He came up with so many important goals for us.

6 great years, cant really argue with that. Thanks Sadio.
Kenny19

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15411 on: Today at 01:04:20 pm
It's been an absolute pleasure Sadio, one of the greatest
The Final Third

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15412 on: Today at 01:04:36 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIolyRn0h-I</a>
The Final Third

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15413 on: Today at 01:05:44 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hbcqMSUEMxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hbcqMSUEMxM</a>
Barneylfc∗

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15414 on: Today at 01:07:56 pm
So he did have a song after all then
Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15415 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm
Good luck Sadio, thanks for the memories ❤️
palimpsest

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15416 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm
Thank you for the memories Sadio and good luck.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15417 on: Today at 01:11:02 pm
Wish him well.

Keith Lard

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15418 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm
Truly a legend of a player.

Good luck Sadio and thank you for everything. YNWA
robertobaggio37

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15419 on: Today at 01:12:39 pm
Hendo's going too... fml

Elzar

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15420 on: Today at 01:13:25 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:07:56 pm
So he did have a song after all then

 ;D Do we reckon other fan bases look at a player leaving and go "We should have had a better song for him!".

Good luck Sadio
Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15421 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm
A little more gutted now that its official.

Good luck Sadio, thanks for the memories.
Nick110581

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15422 on: Today at 01:17:47 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:30:12 pm
One of our greatest.

Also a great time to sell as hes notably physically declined. Bayern arent getting him at his best. Thanks for everything Sadio.

His star will continue to rise as Klopp said.

Still an elite player. Dont convince yourself otherwise.
JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15423 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:30 pm
What is this shit?

Mad how tapping up is now not only totally normalized but clubs actively brag about it
rawcusk8

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15424 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm
Very sad to see him go. Was a wonderful signing on and off the pitch, hell tear up the Bundesliga and prove to be a great signing for them.
The Final Third

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15425 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm
Qston

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15426 on: Today at 01:35:10 pm
I am not sure I would put him in the category of a legend at this club but a great player nonetheless. Good luck and all that.

Right. Nunez
Ray K

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15427 on: Today at 01:35:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:21:24 pm
Mad how tapping up is now not only totally normalized but clubs actively brag about it
But it's still funny that Ferguson sold Jaap Stam at his peak because he told everyone what happens for every transfer.
Nick110581

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15428 on: Today at 01:37:00 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:35:10 pm
I am not sure I would put him in the category of a legend at this club but a great player nonetheless. Good luck and all that.

Right. Nunez

Whys he not a legend ? Won the lot.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15429 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:35:10 pm
I am not sure I would put him in the category of a legend at this club but a great player nonetheless. Good luck and all that.

Right. Nunez

Oh - he's a legend.

Think of it as a star that burned exceptionally bright for a smaller period of time.
Ray K

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15430 on: Today at 01:37:20 pm
Anyway, best of luck to Sadio, a bona fide legend who made us all smile with his brilliance.

Honestly can't really blame him for dropping down to a lower league given he's past his peak. Will still probably bang in 25 league goals a season against various German farmers.
red1977

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15431 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm
Above picture. Mane 10 with the golden stripe of hair is an iconic LFC Image.
Elliemental

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15432 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm
We've been blessed to be able to watch Sadio Mane play for our club. It's been a privilege and I wish him all the best of luck for the future. But I am sad to see him go.
red1977

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15433 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm
If we get Bayern at Anfield he should get a cracking reception, no song, but a damn good clap and cheer.
has gone odd


« Reply #15434 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
Guess I jumped the gun a little with Sadio's deafening silence on leaving!

Now the deal is done can wish him all the best in the world. Played a huge part in shaping the machine that is the modern LFC and is one of my favourite players of all time.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15435 on: Today at 01:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:35:10 pm
I am not sure I would put him in the category of a legend at this club but a great player nonetheless. Good luck and all that.

Right. Nunez

Not sure I get this shout that a couple people on this thread have made since he decided to leave.

What is he if not a legend. Played a massive part in winning the 2 greatest prizes of all (one of them that wed not won in 30 years) as well as the domestic cups and club world cup.

Theres players from the decade before Sadio Mane that get called legends, and no one thinks twice (many shouldnt be), not sure how on earth there can be a debate about it with Mane.

Sadio, like Ali, Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Fab, Matip, Gini, Hendo, Milner, Salah and Bobby are all legends.
Online El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15436 on: Today at 02:11:03 pm »
When he was talking about his 'song'.....was he about to break into 'Mane, Mane, running down the wiiiing'? :D
Offline Garrus

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15437 on: Today at 02:16:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:21:24 pm
Mad how tapping up is now not only totally normalized but clubs actively brag about it
Yep, the admission of tapping up was the maddest thing about that post.
Online Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15438 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:11:03 pm
When he was talking about his 'song'.....was he about to break into 'Mane, Mane, running down the wiiiing'? :D

Yes, it's also in writing on the official page  :P
