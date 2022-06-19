Good luck to Mane. Nothing but respect for the man and what he has given us. A lot of people are quick to get on his back for moving to Bayern and some real hypocritical comments come out, but he has given us everything. The stuff you read about what he does too for his home town is pure class from the man. People are quick to assume he moved just for money for his own greed, when in reality we have no idea. Maybe his family liked living in Germany, maybe the extra money will help his town even further, maybe he wanted a new challenge, maybe the plan from our side was to shift him all along anyway. I don't know so I'm not judging him, Good luck fella, just dont play well against us if you ever return