Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15320 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2022, 05:34:40 pm
I wanted Gini to fail.
that's the spirit.  teach him a lesson eh?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15321 on: Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
Is it safe to say that he's the best LW in the league in the last 20 years?

Between him and Hazard for sure.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15322 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
Between him and Hazard for sure.

Shilly shallying, in the main. Go ahead and hazard a guess...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15323 on: Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
that's the spirit.  teach him a lesson eh?

Im guessing with Gini it may have been the choice of club that didnt help. Hard to want anything good to happen with PSG to be honest! So popular ex players who end up there (or at any of the sportswashing clubs), thats a bit of a tough sell regards support.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15324 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
Between him and Hazard for sure.

Think Ronaldo might be in with a shout too, just a hunch.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15325 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
Think Ronaldo might be in with a shout too, just a hunch.

He wasn't exactly a LW. He played there occasionally, but he was more of a RW.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15326 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Fuck
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 12:46:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:02:20 am
erm ..... ???

Don't mess with Bobinhood. He may just come back to the big soccer board and attack!*


*provide some humor.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 01:05:43 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
that's the spirit.  teach him a lesson eh?

Shut up you fanny
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 02:09:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:05:43 am
Shut up you fanny
Christ you're a barrel of laughs aren't ya?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 02:20:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 19, 2022, 05:33:13 pm
He's a Liverpool legend. I don't want any of our legends to fail.

While theyre with us

After that fail or dont fail, whatever might help our cause
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 04:03:06 am »
Wish Sadio all the best - it's the circle of a football life - players comes and go. Our club is in good hands and I can't wait to see our how our new boys play together as a unit.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 07:47:57 am »
He'll be back on loan in a year.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 09:08:34 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:20:58 am
While theyre with us

After that fail or dont fail, whatever might help our cause

He's in a different league, doesn't really impact us. He's been a proper legend for us so it'd be nice if he carried on doing well elsewhere, but really wouldn't lose any sleep if he does flop either.
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 09:14:44 am »
Reckon he'll enjoy the lesser workload and obviously the big jump in wages but I definitely feel he'll miss us a lot over the next few years. Jurgen, his teammates, the power of Anfield and the love of the fans isn't something that can be replicated anywhere else in the world.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
Is it safe to say that he's the best LW in the league in the last 20 years?

Id say so.

That said he played as a left sided forward for us, rather than a left winger of years gone by so his goal return is much superior to the likes of Giggs, Kewell, Ripley (?!), Berger and co from the 90s. Whos his competition? Probably Pires who was a very different type of player so quite hard to compare.

Certainly the best left forward in a more modern 433 of the Premier League era.
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 10:36:06 am »
 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:41:31 am
Id say so.

That said he played as a left sided forward for us, rather than a left winger of years gone by so his goal return is much superior to the likes of Giggs, Kewell, Ripley (?!), Berger and co from the 90s. Whos his competition? Probably Pires who was a very different type of player so quite hard to compare.

Certainly the best left forward in a more modern 433 of the Premier League era.
In the year we won the league Mane hit was truly world class and became a all time Liverpool great. I genuinely thought he was better then Salah at that point but the latter hit even greater heights the season just gone. All of a sudden the following season he seemed to lose that ability to consistently beat defenders from a standing start with pace, agility and directness. It will be fascinating to see what level Mane is at next season because he is definitely on a decline physically. Perhaps in a less taxing league he can re-discover that dynamism
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2022, 05:34:40 pm
I wanted Gini to fail.

Do you want Divock to fail?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 12:53:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:52:46 pm
Do you want Divock to fail?

They're not really comparable. I'd imagine Origi would have stayed here for life if we kept offering him new deals  ;D
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:53:25 pm
They're not really comparable. I'd imagine Origi would have stayed here for life if we kept offering him new deals  ;D

I absolutely agree.

And I'd have been perfectly happy for him so to do.

There's legends, there's cult heroes, and then, there's Divock...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 01:22:55 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfES9fgM_km/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Classy as ever, getting himself draped in Bayern gear before hes even left :D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:22:55 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfES9fgM_km/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Classy as ever, getting himself draped in Bayern gear before hes even left :D

Guessing he's doing his medical today then, rather than him randomly wearing Bayern gear.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:22:55 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfES9fgM_km/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Classy as ever, getting himself draped in Bayern gear before hes even left :D

He has left, but not announced Id guess. He isnt there without permission!

I would say its Bayern being typically unclassy, allowing him to be somwhere fans can approach him before the actual official announcments have been made.

Bayerns bosses will be loving this, getting one over on Liverpool and made even sweeter as they get to nick one of Klopps players again.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:34:25 pm
He has left, but not announced Id guess. He isnt there without permission!

I would say its Bayern being typically unclassy, allowing him to be somwhere fans can approach him before the actual official announcments have been made.

Bayerns bosses will be loving this, getting one over on Liverpool and made even sweeter as they get to nick one of Klopps players again.

They are probably pissed at the amount of times he's turned down the chance to manage them  :D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15345 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Guessing he's doing his medical today then, rather than him randomly wearing Bayern gear.

It is indeed from his medical
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15346 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm »
Hope we play Bayern to give Sadio the respect, thanks, and ovation he deserves.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15347 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
If his new team fails to win the Bundesliga for the first time in 45 years I defy any Liverpool fan, no matter how much they might like Sadio, to say with a chuckle: "What a pity".
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15348 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:22:55 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfES9fgM_km/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Classy as ever, getting himself draped in Bayern gear before hes even left :D

Don't see anything wrong there. He's there to complete a medical and sign the deal?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15349 on: Today at 01:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:38:46 pm
Don't see anything wrong there. He's there to complete a medical and sign the deal?

People getting genuinely angry at this would be typical. Of course there'd be nothing wrong with it if it was us signing the player, but for some reason expect legitimate fume over it. It'll be disrespectful, or something.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15350 on: Today at 01:50:07 pm »
Did we offer a new contract to Mane? I know we have with Salah but wasn't sure about Mane.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15351 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm »
Good luck to Mane. Nothing but respect for the man and what he has given us. A lot of people are quick to get on his back for moving to Bayern and some real hypocritical comments come out, but he has given us everything. The stuff you read about what he does too for his home town is pure class from the man. People are quick to assume he moved just for money for his own greed, when in reality we have no idea. Maybe his family liked living in Germany, maybe the extra money will help his town even further, maybe he wanted a new challenge, maybe the plan from our side was to shift him all along anyway. I don't know so I'm not judging him, Good luck fella, just dont play well against us if you ever return
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15352 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Did we offer a new contract to Mane? I know we have with Salah but wasn't sure about Mane.

Apparently made it clear he was not interested in signing a new deal. Think it's why we were prepared to go in quick to get Diaz.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15353 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Hard to see him not succeeding. Bayern forwards invariably do well. They enjoy the space in the Bundesliga and Bayern win every week, every season.

I think it's a smart move for him in the sense that playing in a less physically demanding league (less games, more rest, less competitions, less competition) will be beneficial for a player now in his 30s, if not as rewarding. He has already peaked as a player though and we've had his best years.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15354 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:57:50 pm
Apparently made it clear he was not interested in signing a new deal. Think it's why we were prepared to go in quick to get Diaz.

OK, Yeah makes sense to sell then doesn't it really.

Good luck Sadio lad.
