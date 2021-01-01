« previous next »
Loved the guy, pity it has ended this way.


Sadio "we hardly knew ya"
Sad he's going and maybe could have left the club in a better way but it is what it is.

Great player and will be sorely missed but we will carry on and hopefully proceed seamlessly without him.

Good luck and all the best Sadio. Just don't score against us if we meet Bayern in Europe.


Absolutely gutted.

One of my favourite players. Ever. Absolute beast on the pitch and great lad off it with his charity work and everything else.

Liverpool Legend. Won the fucking lot.

Wish him nothing but the best at Bayern (unless they meet us) and hope he tears it up over there.

Crystal Palace (and the rest!) meanwhile are chuffed to bits, I imagine...
Gutted but if he wants a new challenge, it's up to him
One of my favorite players of all time and hope he shines wherever he plays.
Fuck
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
There's a strong Arabic-African rivalry going on too. Enormous gaps in wealth, access to electricity, clean water and the availability of education. Especially Morocco is having very high living standards in that sense, but also Egypt compared to other parts of the continent. Black people (often from Senegal) are being abused as very cheap labour in North Africa if they've not been able to get a migratory route to Europe. It breeds hostilities. That people in Senegal don't like Salah very much have many other external explations that go far beyond football. It's the cleanest way I can put it. Many Senegalese simply see the adulation Salah receives in the light of this. It's sad but I can't see it being any other way. The Sahara desert is the gigantic wall that divides the African continent in two in so many ways.

The roots of the animosity goes back millennia. Slavery.

And who the biggest buyers of (black) African slaves actually were, and who was responsible for the mutilation and death of the greatest number of black Africans. Something that is written out of our politically correct history books.

Sadio found himself in a far more difficult situation at LFC than most fans will ever realize.

Those who allow their opinion of him to be shaped by his actions and words in the last 3 weeks. and those who have spent pages and pages wondering why he left LFC for Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga ("because the trophies will easier to win") may have missed the point completely.

Look at the photo of Sadio in the victory parade and tell me that is a man who is happy he is leaving.
Thank you for all the wonderful memory Mane..all the best.
