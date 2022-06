I have a very high threshold for 'legend' so it doesn't get overinflated and used too much. I'm yet to decide on whether Sadio really fits that definition or not. Objectively speaking, van Dijk and Salah have meant even more for these runs than he did and are legends already. Alisson sort of made himself invincible with that West Brom goal. Trent will be eventually. Hendo will be one due to his longevity and captaining these Klopp sides. Fabinho is in the running if he keeps up what he does. Robertson too. John Barnes is still the best left winger the club had and as good as Sadio has been he can't live up to what he did.I'm leaning towards that he'll be known as one down the line but that needs to come with time. Had that shot gone in a couple of weeks ago and he's over that threshold if the team had held on. Fine margins. That being said, I've harsh criteria since I don't think Fowler's prime was long enough to really qualify. I'm a right bastard I guessI guess bashing the club on the way out after refusing to sign a new contract doesn't really make me open the hall of fame doors right now. Loyalty is a key thing in being a club legend and I don't feel Sadio really has shown much in that sense. Likewise, very few would call Fernando Torres a Liverpool legend for that reason alone.