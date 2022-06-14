I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well





Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.



I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.



And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.



Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.



And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess



Mane's case is not like the likes of; Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet. It is closer to Can, Coutinho, Sterling or Gini i.e. players who we would have likely preferrred to keep, who leave anyway. And all these guys got hammered by the fanbase. Many will claim it is due to the individual circumstances of their departure that caused the ire, but the scorn poured on Gini proves, it is deeper than that, Mane is copping it somewhat already and is likely for moreTo be fair, fans have an incentive to demonize those that choose to leave, as being rogue demons, that way we can tell ourselves that our current angels would never do that to us, we also have an incentive to cross our fingers and hope their career goes down the pan, so we can tell ourselves everyone that leaves us fails, so many will view whatever Mane says or does from now on, with that "bitter ex spouse" perspectiveI would prefer to focus on the good times, with all ex players, but football is a bit too tribal for that to some