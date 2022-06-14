« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 14, 2022, 05:19:30 pm
I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess

Mane's case is not like the likes of; Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet.  It is closer to Can, Coutinho, Sterling or Gini i.e. players who we would have likely preferrred to keep, who leave anyway. And all these guys got hammered by the fanbase.  Many will claim it is due to the individual circumstances of their departure that caused the ire, but the scorn poured on Gini proves, it is deeper than that, Mane is copping it somewhat already and is likely for more

To be fair, fans have an incentive to demonize those that choose to leave, as being rogue demons, that way we can tell ourselves that our current angels would never do that to us, we also have an incentive to cross our fingers and hope their career goes down the pan, so we can tell ourselves everyone that leaves us fails, so many will view whatever Mane says or does from now on, with that "bitter ex spouse" perspective

I would prefer to focus on the good times, with all ex players, but football is a bit too tribal for that to some
Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 05:52:48 pm
I feel at peace with him going. One thing Im definitely not going to do is watch a video of all his goals. Then Ill feel like pure shit babes.
Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
Great player, fantastic servant for the club.

But as good as our financial position is, we cannot afford to pay huge wages on someone of that age. We've had his best years, we have to quit while we're ahead. I'd argue the same for Salah.
Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm
He's given us a lot but we've given him just as much in return.
Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
if bayern are upping the offer to £35m, incl. add ons,  then surely there is a strong likelihood its gonna be rejected again..?
Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
if bayern are upping the offer to £35m, incl. add ons,  then surely there is a strong likelihood its gonna be rejected again..?

I'd hope so. Min £35m before add ons IMO and that's a solid deal for them.

You can't be prepared to pay someone close to £400k a week and not expect to pay a decent fee.
Reply #14966 on: Today at 01:14:02 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm
I'd hope so. Min £35m before add ons IMO and that's a solid deal for them.

You can't be prepared to pay someone close to £400k a week and not expect to pay a decent fee.
How do free transfers work then and why do players want it? One year left on a contract drops the normal price a lot. What would Manes price be had he have been years left, 50-60m? So 34-40m is not unreasonable.
Reply #14967 on: Today at 01:45:56 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm
I'd hope so. Min £35m before add ons IMO and that's a solid deal for them.

You can't be prepared to pay someone close to £400k a week and not expect to pay a decent fee.

Yeah, I mean we might as well keep him and I'm generally pro selling players if it means that money would allow us to reinvest back into the squad. Mane is worth more to us staying than 35m (assuming he doesn't strop)
Reply #14968 on: Today at 02:18:00 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:45:56 am
Yeah, I mean we might as well keep him and I'm generally pro selling players if it means that money would allow us to reinvest back into the squad. Mane is worth more to us staying than 35m (assuming he doesn't strop)
Thats the thing though, the last bit. Would you expect a 21/22 season or 20/21 season from him?
