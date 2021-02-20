« previous next »
Offline Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14920 on: Yesterday at 11:45:54 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:50:18 am
^^^He might not miss us that much if theyre winning week in week out and hes collecting massive cheques.  Sadio is the ultimate team player and theres nobody like him. We might end up missing him more than you think. Am still hoping he stays.
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14921 on: Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.


What proof do we have that Sadio has been saying anything nasty about the club or the supporters? Am not saying he's behaved impeccably in all this, since even I can't work out whether or not he was joking in that interview where he mentioned the 70% or whatever, but I haven't heard him say anything bad about Liverpool supporters. This is a weird accusation all things considering.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14922 on: Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm »
I´m really looking forward to people pouring over mild comments from now and ever onwards from Sadio for signs of "disrespect". Seems to be the fate of most ex-Liverpool players these days. God help you if you piss off the Red Twittersphere.

Offline Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14923 on: Yesterday at 03:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.

If this is bile youre going to spill, perhaps take your own advice.

The lad makes what quite clearly was a joke in his native tongue and then gets absolute pelters for it. Youd think hed come here on a monster contract and being content picking up a cheque with the way people are carrying on in here and on social media.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14924 on: Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm
I´m really looking forward to people pouring over mild comments from now and ever onwards from Sadio for signs of "disrespect". Seems to be the fate of most ex-Liverpool players these days. God help you if you piss off the Red Twittersphere.

Who cares about the Red Twittersphere though eh, they are not indicative of actual Liverpool fans, being that most of them are childish trolls.

Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Emre Can, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet, Allen to name some quite departures in the last few years, dont seem to have suffered that fate.  Mane wont either if he like them goes on with his career maturely and professionally.

Only ones who got a lot of grief recently where Coutinho and Wijnaldum I think? 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14925 on: Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm »
What bile?  ;D

Tongue in cheek joke or not, I couldn't give a fuck.

Saying that he should remain professional and not joke around. If he wants to leave, discuss with the Club rather than giving the media and social media shit to stir.

Btw my response was to Morgana, who loves to chat shit about Salah, at any given time and loves throwing sly digs in his thread.

Yet no posts reprimanding Mane?  ;D

Fuck knows what the response would be if Salah said the same from some on here.  ;D



"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14926 on: Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 03:45:17 pm
If this is bile youre going to spill, perhaps take your own advice.

The lad makes what quite clearly was a joke in his native tongue and then gets absolute pelters for it. Youd think hed come here on a monster contract and being content picking up a cheque with the way people are carrying on in here and on social media.

Are you talking about cultivating his own personal version of 'The Decision' the day before the CL Final? Because that was in English.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14927 on: Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Who cares about the Red Twittersphere though eh, they are not indicative of actual Liverpool fans, being that most of them are childish trolls.

I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Quote
Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Emre Can, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet, Allen to name some quite departures in the last few years, dont seem to have suffered that fate.  Mane wont either if he like them goes on with his career maturely and professionally.

Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

Quote
Only ones who got a lot of grief recently where Coutinho and Wijnaldum I think?

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14928 on: Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others. If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess

you are moving the goal posts a lot with Sturridge and Benteke there arent you? Yes, Benteke wasn't good enough, but I dont think Liverpool fans turned on him or have ill will towards him, and hes always been positive about LFC as far as I know.  And not sure what you even mean with Sturridge, yes players being injured all the time is shit for them and the fans, but again, Sturridge always seemed popular before and after.

Any player who runs down his contract will get stick in the run up to that, but again, dont think actual LFC fans have been abusive towards Emre have they?  I know for sure I have zero ill will towarsd the guy, and he seems to have nothing but good to say about the club.

Carragher deserves all the stick he gets  ;D  Hes a gobshite.  And I never mentioned Lovren as hes a nasty piece of work for non footballing reasons and I have zero sympathy if he gets a few home truths thrown at him.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14929 on: Yesterday at 06:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm


Carragher deserves all the stick he gets  ;D  Hes a gobshite. 

 ;D Think he sort of revels in so being...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14930 on: Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
What bile?  ;D

Tongue in cheek joke or not, I couldn't give a fuck.

Saying that he should remain professional and not joke around. If he wants to leave, discuss with the Club rather than giving the media and social media shit to stir.

Btw my response was to Morgana, who loves to chat shit about Salah, at any given time and loves throwing sly digs in his thread.

Yet no posts reprimanding Mane? ;D

Fuck knows what the response would be if Salah said the same from some on here.  ;D
First, I wasn't speaking to you so get off my arse. Second, I've avoided the Salah thread for a long time now until yesterday with the whole Ballon d'Or shite. That has absolutely nothing to do with someone on here saying Mané has been disrespectful to LFC fans, which simply isn't true. And I've criticised Mané in the past too when it was warranted.

Stop conflating... Stop assuming that every time says something about Salah it's because they hate him and love Mané instead. That's just a silly way of looking at the world.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm by Morgana »
Offline fenre

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14931 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm »
Really sad to see him leave. One of the key images of the Klopp-era. First major signing and have been incredible.

Heart break to see him leave, but it was always coming. One of the greatest for me.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14932 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm
Really sad to see him leave. One of the key images of the Klopp-era. First major signing and have been incredible.

Heart break to see him leave, but it was always coming. One of the greatest for me.

Steady.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14933 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Steady.

ofc he is unless you are revisionist little child who feels that a footballer who gave everything for the past 6 years owes you anything.





Offline DangerScouse

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14934 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm »
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14935 on: Today at 12:21:00 am »
Gutted to see him go .


But if that is the path he chooses then so be it. Fair play he has give us a lot.


Now 40m, is not a lot to ask for one of the best forwards in Europe, not gonna play then piss off and let us keep him to the end.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14936 on: Today at 12:54:45 am »
Yeah lets keep him for another year why not.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14937 on: Today at 02:40:34 am »
Adios Sadios!

Good luck!
Offline Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14938 on: Today at 03:08:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:40:34 am
Adios Sadios!

Good luck!

Bayern met our valuation ?
Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14939 on: Today at 03:11:47 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:08:56 am
Bayern met our valuation ?

Just a matter of time.
Online Rosario

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14940 on: Today at 03:46:06 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Steady.

I mean it's not that outlandish of a statement depending on how strict you want to be. He is currently 14th on the all time goal scoring list for the club and 5-6 of those above him were playing well before 99.9% of the fan base were even born, so in living memory he probably is one of the greats.
