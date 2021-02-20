Who cares about the Red Twittersphere though eh, they are not indicative of actual Liverpool fans, being that most of them are childish trolls.

Quote

Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Emre Can, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet, Allen to name some quite departures in the last few years, dont seem to have suffered that fate. Mane wont either if he like them goes on with his career maturely and professionally.

Quote

Only ones who got a lot of grief recently where Coutinho and Wijnaldum I think?



I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as wellEmre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess