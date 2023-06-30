« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:53:00 pm
First off, I think the fact we are even having a conversation about a song being good enough for a player is absolutely bizarre. Although it's probably indicative of the crazy, messed up world we live in where trivialities are hot topics and important issues are ignored.

That aside, I agree with your point there. Some songs just catch a wave and pretty much everyone joins in with them. It's hit and miss though. Whether a song takes off or not isn't really determined by who the song is about. It's about the tune itself and how many it resonates with.

As it goes, from what I see and hear, Liverpool probably have more songs about their own individual players than any other club in the PL, just as we seem to have far more songs about our own club than any other fanbase has for theirs.
That's it, really. It's hard to imagine twenty years ago anybody even caring about stuff like this. Indeed we live in a strange world, and the current generation is just that little bit more entitled. . It should also be noted that we have no proof that Sadio himself cares about this... It could be all projection from an international fanbase who see him as "not getting as much love as he deserves". The song complaints have come from fans who've pointed out that we don't hear Mané's song that much (though as I said in an earlier post it's been sung in the stands a whole lot more since March 2022 til the end of the season). It does appear, though, that players love having their names sung for the right reasons. The club's TV site has a bunch of videos with players talking about their songs, so it seems to be a USP in some strange kind of way.
blert596

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:55 am
Wonder what the entire population of Senegal think about Bayern's derisory offer.Their fans are going to need to sing double time about him now.

From what I'm hearing its nowhere near as bad as what the people of Nigeria think.
CraigDS

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
Yeah, I know, but the club should also show appreciation of the respective contributions. Granted, Mane didn't have a performance in 20/21 that warranted a new contract, but still. And I have no idea if the figures are anything close to being correct.

He got the appreciation by being given a new deal just 2yrs after joining when he had 3 years left.

I don't know where this idea has come from that players, who are already earning many millions a year, deserve a pay rise ever few years.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 05:56:42 pm
fukcing hell. either the trolling is top class - or some of our regular posters are absolute morons with the inability to read or even click a link.
farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm
He got the appreciation by being given a new deal just 2yrs after joining when he had 3 years left.

I don't know where this idea has come from that players, who are already earning many millions a year, deserve a pay rise ever few years.
Like in any other work environment, players would want to be appreciated. If you know that you are contributing more than your coworkers at your workplace, you'd want to be paid better, or you'd probably seek other jobs. Why would players be different? Keita has made far smaller contribution than Mane since his arrival; I think we'd all agree with that. When Mane signed his last contract, a lot was still expected from Keita, but it didn't materialize. So why shouldn't Mane seek better terms? And since the club knows that very well, why shouldn't they reward Mane? It would benefit the entire squad knowing that fairness is being applied uniformly. 

I know that football is not just like any other work, hence the contracts, but the Bosman rule relaxed the movement quite a bit. Now players sign 4 years deals and if they want to move are sold two years before the contract expiration for the club not to lose money. Prices are much lower with one year left on a contract, so moves are facilitated with more ease. Contracts are binding agreements, of course, so a player can be held by the contract if the club wanted to. But would you want to keep an unhappy player however professional he may be?

Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread. I feel that if Mane had as good 20/21 season as this last one, he'd have been offered a new contract. But his performances didn't warrant that, and I agree.
SMASHerano

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
From what I'm hearing its nowhere near as bad as what the people of Nigeria think.

:lmao

This is picking up in other threads too.
Mighty_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm
Like in any other work environment, players would want to be appreciated. If you know that you are contributing more than your coworkers at your workplace, you'd want to be paid better, or you'd probably seek other jobs. Why would players be different? Keita has made far smaller contribution than Mane since his arrival; I think we'd all agree with that. When Mane signed his last contract, a lot was still expected from Keita, but it didn't materialize. So why shouldn't Mane seek better terms? And since the club knows that very well, why shouldn't they reward Mane? It would benefit the entire squad knowing that fairness is being applied uniformly. 

I know that football is not just like any other work, hence the contracts, but the Bosman rule relaxed the movement quite a bit. Now players sign 4 years deals and if they want to move are sold two years before the contract expiration for the club not to lose money. Prices are much lower with one year left on a contract, so moves are facilitated with more ease. Contracts are binding agreements, of course, so a player can be held by the contract if the club wanted to. But would you want to keep an unhappy player however professional he may be?

Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread. I feel that if Mane had as good 20/21 season as this last one, he'd have been offered a new contract. But his performances didn't warrant that, and I agree.
If you are gonna to make wild accusations about the club, then I hope you have evidence for everything you say, not just whatever you read on twitter or some other website.

Nobody knows what the players truly earn, or when they are offered a new contract. Its all kept inhouse just like the rest of our transfer business.

Some players may be offered a larger wage+bonuses for taking a lower signing on fee for instance and incentives can differ wildly. Image rights can also make a big difference. Unless you see each and every contract there is no way you can compare.

For all the wailing and shit being thrown at the club just remember that we got contracts sorted for quite a few of our players last year. Do you think the club thought "Fuck Mane and Salah they don't deserve an increase"? Course not, they've put offers on the table but evidently they aren't good enough for the players concerned.

If it was simply a case of wanting to be the best/2nd best paid at the club then he probably would have it.
Once a wage demand goes well beyond what is affordable then it becomes a difficult calculation whether it will pay off or not. Do we pay him or get someone younger and possibly hungrier?

It was the same with Gini, he stayed on lower wages because he wanted the big payday, not sure it's worked for him footballing wise though.
Red1976

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm
Like in any other work environment, players would want to be appreciated. If you know that you are contributing more than your coworkers at your workplace, you'd want to be paid better, or you'd probably seek other jobs. Why would players be different? Keita has made far smaller contribution than Mane since his arrival; I think we'd all agree with that. When Mane signed his last contract, a lot was still expected from Keita, but it didn't materialize. So why shouldn't Mane seek better terms? And since the club knows that very well, why shouldn't they reward Mane? It would benefit the entire squad knowing that fairness is being applied uniformly. 

I know that football is not just like any other work, hence the contracts, but the Bosman rule relaxed the movement quite a bit. Now players sign 4 years deals and if they want to move are sold two years before the contract expiration for the club not to lose money. Prices are much lower with one year left on a contract, so moves are facilitated with more ease. Contracts are binding agreements, of course, so a player can be held by the contract if the club wanted to. But would you want to keep an unhappy player however professional he may be?

Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread. I feel that if Mane had as good 20/21 season as this last one, he'd have been offered a new contract. But his performances didn't warrant that, and I agree.


From what  have read (and it maybe dubious), Mane is on about £100k a week at Liverpool and Bayern Munich are offering him 3 times that.  At 30 years old, and his last big contract, I can see why he would want to leave. Personally, if he wants to go then just go as quick as possible so we can get something else younger and willing to play for us. We will survive without Mane, like we did when all those great forwards of the past left us.   

newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm

From what  have read (and it maybe dubious), Mane is on about £100k a week at Liverpool and Bayern Munich are offering him 3 times that.  At 30 years old, and his last big contract, I can see why he would want to leave. Personally, if he wants to go then just go as quick as possible so we can get something else younger and willing to play for us. We will survive without Mane, like we did when all those great forwards of the past left us.   



I'm going to kill someone.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
Elf Pistolero_7

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14689 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm

From what  have read (and it maybe dubious), Mane is on about £100k a week at Liverpool and Bayern Munich are offering him 3 times that.  At 30 years old, and his last big contract, I can see why he would want to leave. Personally, if he wants to go then just go as quick as possible so we can get something else younger and willing to play for us. We will survive without Mane, like we did when all those great forwards of the past left us.   



Tell you what, tell you what its not one hundred thousand pounds
Red1976

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14690 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
I'm going to kill someone.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt


Why? Do you think we should pay Mane what Bayern are offering? And then pay Salah what he wants?  We should not get into a bidding war; that is just asking for trouble financially.  Sadly the days have gone when players stay at a club because they love the club. Greed and ambition trumps loyalty.  I am sure we can get players who are hungry for some success and wanting to prove how good they are, and are just as good but younger and cost less.
leinad

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14691 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:55:01 pm

Why? Do you think we should pay Mane what Bayern are offering? And then pay Salah what he wants?  We should not get into a bidding war; that is just asking for trouble financially.  Sadly the days have gone when players stay at a club because they love the club. Greed and ambition trumps loyalty.  I am sure we can get players who are hungry for some success and wanting to prove how good they are, and are just as good but younger and cost less.

What if i told you he's not on 100k a week...
Red1976

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14692 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
What if i told you he's not on 100k a week...

Then tell me what he is on?? According to media sources Mane is on £100k a week basic with bonuses and image rights, Staple diet for footballers nowadays - basic wage is less or equal too the add-ons!  Either way it is academic because Bayern are offering 3 times more than us. My point still stands, if he wants to go lets sell and get someone else in.
CraigDS

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14693 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Then tell me what he is on?? According to media sources

Random shitty websites are not media sources.
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14694 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Then tell me what he is on?? According to media sources Mane is on £100k a week basic with bonuses and image rights, Staple diet for footballers nowadays - basic wage is less or equal too the add-ons!  Either way it is academic because Bayern are offering 3 times more than us. My point still stands, if he wants to go lets sell and get someone else in.

I know this thread has had some major diversions over the past few days, but just reading back a bit will see a lot about the supposed wage he was on, and how its BS. Its been posted a hundred times, I think people are getting a bit bored of it being mentioned again and again, as its nonsense.
Red1976

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14695 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
Random shitty websites are not media sources.

Then what would you say is not a "shitty website"???  You can say they all are?  Easy to criticise without saying where you sources are! No doubt the same "shiity websites" lol  My point still stands - if Mane wants to go for more money then let him go for the right price and get someone in who wants to play for us!
CraigDS

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14696 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Then what would you say is not a "shitty website"???  You can say they all are?  Easy to criticise without saying where you sources are! No doubt the same "shiity websites" lol 

No I'm sorry that's not how it works. You can't cite shitty websites and then say if I can't show you good websites which refute those shitty sites then they must be right.

The fact is players wages are simply not accurately reported, the sites quoting £100k (and the ones then quoting those sites) are so shite that all they do is make up a figure for every single player in the squad. The ridiculous thing about it is if you added them up they'd come to a fraction of the one fact we know - the total wage spend of the club... which is huge.
Red1976

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14697 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
No I'm sorry that's not how it works. You can't cite shitty websites and then say if I can't show you good websites which refute those shitty sites then they must be right.

The fact is players wages are simply not accurately reported, the sites quoting £100k (and the ones then quoting those sites) are so shite that all they do is make up a figure for every single player in the squad. The ridiculous thing about it is if you added them up they'd come to a fraction of the one fact we know - the total wage spend of the club... which is huge.

 Then the premise from this is that none of us knows what Mane is on!  We can only surmise from sources as I have stated and make an educated guess. As I stated, the £100K figure would be a basic wage and then we have the add-ons - which means Mane earns more. One thing that is for certain is that Bayern Munich has offered more - lets not get into a bidding war on wages!!!

Yes, the wage bill for LFC is huge but not the highest in the premiership. That means a lot of clubs are in the s**t a lot more than us  -sadly that is the era we are in.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14698 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Then the premise from this is that none of us knows what Mane is on!  We can only surmise from sources as I have stated and make an educated guess. As I stated, the £100K figure would be a basic wage and then we have the add-ons - which means Mane earns more. One thing that is for certain is that Bayern Munich has offered more - lets not get into a bidding war on wages!!!

Yes, the wage bill for LFC is huge but not the highest in the premiership. That means a lot of clubs are in the s**t a lot more than us  -sadly that is the era we are in.

https://salarysport.com/football/player/sadio-man%C3%A9/

Quote
Sadio Mané earns £200,000 per week, £10,400,000 per year playing for Liverpool F.C. as a AM RLC, F C. Sadio Mané's net worth is £53,643,200. Sadio Mané is 29 years old and was born in Senegal. His current contract expires June 30, 2023.

Translation - they're all making it up. Unless Mane or someone at the club has publicly stated what his contract is, it's not factual.
CraigDS

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14699 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
and make an educated guess.

How is it educated? It's a guess. Pure and simple. You may as well pick 6 random numbers 0-9 and use that as the figure.


Quote
Yes, the wage bill for LFC is huge but not the highest in the premiership.

It's not far from it. The fact is we pay huge wages, and were doing in 2018 when he signed his latest deal. If you want to make an educated guess then use the size of the total wage bill to think if one of our top players is only earning £100k a week.

I mean the fact Keita is said to be on more on those websites, a player who is represented by the same agent as Mane, should tell you all you need to know about how accurate they are.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14700 on: Today at 12:54:58 am
JasonF

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14701 on: Today at 01:00:28 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:54:58 am
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2018/nov/22/sadio-mane-liverpool-contract-five-years

He'd probably have to have the worst agent in the world to be on £100k right now when he's been here for 6 years playing at the level he has. It's laughable that it's even a thing, but it'll be brought up again on the next page no doubt.
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14702 on: Today at 02:27:31 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:00:28 am
He'd probably have to have the worst agent in the world to be on £100k right now when he's been here for 6 years playing at the level he has. It's laughable that it's even a thing, but it'll be brought up again on the next page no doubt.

At least 5 times.
farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14703 on: Today at 04:13:10 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
If you are gonna to make wild accusations about the club, then I hope you have evidence for everything you say, not just whatever you read on twitter or some other website.

Ya wot?!
Billy The Kid

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14704 on: Today at 07:10:17 am
As much as I like and rate Sadio, I still wouldn't put him in the same bracket as Torres, Suarez, or Coutinho

Those 3 were far more influential to their respective teams than Mane is to this team, and all were eventually replaced

Just like the Salah thread, there are way too many people in here assigning way too much importance to all this

El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14705 on: Today at 07:26:59 am
I think thats a bit harsh Billy, you wouldnt expect him to be as influential considering hes only on £100k a week and those three were on more
