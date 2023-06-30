Like in any other work environment, players would want to be appreciated. If you know that you are contributing more than your coworkers at your workplace, you'd want to be paid better, or you'd probably seek other jobs. Why would players be different? Keita has made far smaller contribution than Mane since his arrival; I think we'd all agree with that. When Mane signed his last contract, a lot was still expected from Keita, but it didn't materialize. So why shouldn't Mane seek better terms? And since the club knows that very well, why shouldn't they reward Mane? It would benefit the entire squad knowing that fairness is being applied uniformly.
I know that football is not just like any other work, hence the contracts, but the Bosman rule relaxed the movement quite a bit. Now players sign 4 years deals and if they want to move are sold two years before the contract expiration for the club not to lose money. Prices are much lower with one year left on a contract, so moves are facilitated with more ease. Contracts are binding agreements, of course, so a player can be held by the contract if the club wanted to. But would you want to keep an unhappy player however professional he may be?
Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread. I feel that if Mane had as good 20/21 season as this last one, he'd have been offered a new contract. But his performances didn't warrant that, and I agree.
If you are gonna to make wild accusations about the club, then I hope you have evidence for everything you say, not just whatever you read on twitter or some other website.
Nobody knows what the players truly earn, or when they are offered a new contract. Its all kept inhouse just like the rest of our transfer business.
Some players may be offered a larger wage+bonuses for taking a lower signing on fee for instance and incentives can differ wildly. Image rights can also make a big difference. Unless you see each and every contract there is no way you can compare.
For all the wailing and shit being thrown at the club just remember that we got contracts sorted for quite a few of our players last year. Do you think the club thought "Fuck Mane and Salah they don't deserve an increase"? Course not, they've put offers on the table but evidently they aren't good enough for the players concerned.
If it was simply a case of wanting to be the best/2nd best paid at the club then he probably would have it.
Once a wage demand goes well beyond what is affordable then it becomes a difficult calculation whether it will pay off or not. Do we pay him or get someone younger and possibly hungrier?
It was the same with Gini, he stayed on lower wages because he wanted the big payday, not sure it's worked for him footballing wise though.