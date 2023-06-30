He got the appreciation by being given a new deal just 2yrs after joining when he had 3 years left.



I don't know where this idea has come from that players, who are already earning many millions a year, deserve a pay rise ever few years.



Like in any other work environment, players would want to be appreciated. If you know that you are contributing more than your coworkers at your workplace, you'd want to be paid better, or you'd probably seek other jobs. Why would players be different? Keita has made far smaller contribution than Mane since his arrival; I think we'd all agree with that. When Mane signed his last contract, a lot was still expected from Keita, but it didn't materialize. So why shouldn't Mane seek better terms? And since the club knows that very well, why shouldn't they reward Mane? It would benefit the entire squad knowing that fairness is being applied uniformly.I know that football is not just like any other work, hence the contracts, but the Bosman rule relaxed the movement quite a bit. Now players sign 4 years deals and if they want to move are sold two years before the contract expiration for the club not to lose money. Prices are much lower with one year left on a contract, so moves are facilitated with more ease. Contracts are binding agreements, of course, so a player can be held by the contract if the club wanted to. But would you want to keep an unhappy player however professional he may be?Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread. I feel that if Mane had as good 20/21 season as this last one, he'd have been offered a new contract. But his performances didn't warrant that, and I agree.