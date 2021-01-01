« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14520 on: Today at 07:43:11 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:24:14 pm
I don't care about views and likes. I'm just sharing my passion online and people have the right to disagree. Views and likes come with the territory.

I only posted  here to answer the question: "why do they want him to leave ?" . I'll go back to just reading as i did for the past 6 years. Cheers

Don't be so sensitive fella,they're not all c*nts like me,most are like  8)
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14521 on: Today at 07:47:17 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:24:14 pm
I don't care about views and likes. I'm just sharing my passion online and people have the right to disagree. Views and likes come with the territory.

I only posted  here to answer the question: "why do they want him to leave ?" . I'll go back to just reading as i did for the past 6 years. Cheers

You didn't even post your vids, it was me.

It's the nature of an unfiltered collection of people. Among those posting in response to you, if I want the maximum availability of information for this setting, I would permaban a few. They add nothing, I learn nothing new, they drive people off due to how they treat them and they underline their cowardice by doing it safely online.

You posted a lot of stuff all of us here find ridiculous, but among it, there's a chance for new info, due to your obsession with the player / material. You mentioned Mane lacking tact mentioning Marseille as his favourite when PSG were interested, I looked it up, legit, new info. In years of some of these poisonous little clowns, I've never received new info nor had to look anything up.

That is the dynamic, and it's a pattern if you're old enough you would have seen a thousand times. Those who understand it, manage people and get the best out of the group, will do well, and plenty on here will amount to nothing more than a second rate life. Whatever your views, don't take the dynamic personally, do what's best for your mental health and comfort, the bulk of us do right by people.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14522 on: Today at 07:47:53 pm
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Today at 07:25:34 pm
Virgil always seems so well groomed, so it's surprising to hear about his problems with BO. But teammates posting about it is out of line. What happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room.

The Virj, bringing the funk...
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14523 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm
One person does not speak for Senegal.

Just like Boris doesnt speak for us.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14524 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:20:07 pm
I think players come and go, management come and go, and fans stay. That is the most important part of a football club. Players make a club's history and fans are the one carrying it throughout the times. Just listen to that song about Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly...

I think Sadio is a Liverpool Legend. I think Liverpool is a legendary club that had legendary players before Sadio and will continue to have legendary players after Sadio.

It's just a new chapter and you should wish him the best. If the club wanted him to stay they would not have let his contract run until now without even proposing anything. You should ask top management why they want him to leave.

This post is actually ok. He's right - players do come and go. Liverpool will always be bigger than the players and we will have many more of Sadio's ilk after him. If he goes, he is still a Liverpool legend. The very basic obvious factual inaccuracies in the previous post notwithstanding (which are somewhat surprising given that he is a Mane superfan) which also somewhat bleed into this post (do you actually believe that Liverpool haven't tried to resign Mane before now? If so, you aren't living on this planet), I have no issue with this view.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14525 on: Today at 08:13:39 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:47:17 pm
You didn't even post your vids, it was me.

It's the nature of an unfiltered collection of people. Among those posting in response to you, if I want the maximum availability of information for this setting, I would permaban a few. They add nothing, I learn nothing new, they drive people off due to how they treat them and they underline their cowardice by doing it safely online.



The fuck you on about,he wrote it in his original post & I made a funny.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14526 on: Today at 08:27:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:50:52 pm
I would to have seen what the reaction was from the Senegal Internet massive when Mendy was taken off for Kepa in the League Cup final. Or is it just Mane who generates these levels of paranoia.

The whole thing is a nonsensical melodrama.

Mane has just played a starring role in winning Senegal the AFCON for the first time - and just become the all-time leading scorer for the national team - it's Liverpool that played a huge part in him becoming a great footballer. Maybe he should have stayed at Southampton like Le Tissier.

What might make some sense is Mane gets a few years on easy street playing in a one team league with less games and a winter break, which helps him stay fresh for the national team. Going to Germany won't win him ballon d'ors, see him as more than just another player at Bayern (who are hardly known for hero worship) or get him a catchy tune to a 80s classic that will be belted out from the Allianz 10 times a game.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14527 on: Today at 08:33:32 pm
Mr Fisco left without answering how the good people of Senegal felt when the clown Tuchel took of his #1 keeper in a final for penalty shoot outs. That's the bigger insult.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14528 on: Today at 08:36:45 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:11:00 pm
This post is actually ok. He's right - players do come and go. Liverpool will always be bigger than the players and we will have many more of Sadio's ilk after him. If he goes, he is still a Liverpool legend. The very basic obvious factual inaccuracies in the previous post notwithstanding (which are somewhat surprising given that he is a Mane superfan) which also somewhat bleed into this post (do you actually believe that Liverpool haven't tried to resign Mane before now? If so, you aren't living on this planet), I have no issue with this view.

Its not actually ok what its actually doing is pushing this not very well hidden agenda against our manager, because theyve got this idea that hes disrespected Africa. And theyre using Sadio to push that agenda, who clearly is naive enough to buy into it
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14529 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
Huge Mane fan, Congratulations on becoming Senegals record goalscorer and thank you for everything you have given this football club, an absolute warrior on the pitch and big game player, no frills, no fuss, just a world class footballer and an absolute legend in our proud history.

No idea why he wasn't up with our big earners given his incredible importance to our success and no idea why we didn't ever get a proper song and get the adulation he fully deserved, Bayerrn have a special player coming next season and I wish him all the best. Legend.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14530 on: Today at 08:39:25 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 06:22:32 pm
I agree he should keep quiet and let his agent do the job. But the guy is just genuine. It's like you're talking to and old friend at the corner store , he just answers what he thinks with no malice in it. Just Yesterday again he said Marseille was his favorite team . With rumors of PSG being interrested, that was not the best thing to say, but he just says these things without really thinking about it. He means no harm.

From what I know, He loves Liverpool and really enjoyed playing there. He just knows it's time to move on.

As for Bayern, i don't think he will get songs and what not. It's the lack of consideration. And the song part is just a small portion of it. It's an accumulation of reasons .
 
I don't think Bayern is better than Liverpool but it can be for him. Example : If you work at a firm that don't value you and refuse to bump your salary by more than 3%, you can apply to another firm that does the same to its employees, but for you the newcomer, they can give you a bump of 20% of your salary.


And that is fair enough. Well said mate. Welcome by the way.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14531 on: Today at 08:42:11 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:37:52 pm
No idea why he wasn't up with our big earners given his incredible importance to our success and no idea

He was.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14532 on: Today at 08:43:38 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:37:52 pm
Huge Mane fan, Congratulations on becoming Senegals record goalscorer and thank you for everything you have given this football club, an absolute warrior on the pitch and big game player, no frills, no fuss, just a world class footballer and an absolute legend in our proud history.

No idea why he wasn't up with our big earners given his incredible importance to our success and no idea why we didn't ever get a proper song and get the adulation he fully deserved, Bayerrn have a special player coming next season and I wish him all the best. Legend.

Are people being purposefully stupid now?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14533 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:37:52 pm
Huge Mane fan, Congratulations on becoming Senegals record goalscorer and thank you for everything you have given this football club, an absolute warrior on the pitch and big game player, no frills, no fuss, just a world class footballer and an absolute legend in our proud history.

No idea why he wasn't up with our big earners given his incredible importance to our success and no idea why we didn't ever get a proper song and get the adulation he fully deserved, Bayerrn have a special player coming next season and I wish him all the best. Legend.

Im engaged to Scarlett Johansson, and Im gonna peddle it so many times that eventually itll just become gospel and shell believe it herself. Its fucking foolproof
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14534 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:36:45 pm
Its not actually ok what its actually doing is pushing this not very well hidden agenda against our manager, because theyve got this idea that hes disrespected Africa. And theyre using Sadio to push that agenda, who clearly is naive enough to buy into it

That's not his agenda. His agenda is that Mane is bigger than Liverpool and we shouldn't begrudge him his move (and playing Klopp as anti-Africa is facet of that agenda, but by no means a lynch-pin in his position). He's not a Liverpool fan, he's a Mane fan. If he sticks to the facts he can have whatever view he likes - its whenever he's posting his weird conspiracy theories based on complete fabrications there's a problem.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14535 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:38 pm
Are people being purposefully stupid now?

Yep, getting ridiculous now the way the narrative around him is being rewritten. He's hugely adored and any match goer knows he has a proper song. Thank god Klopp wasn't that needy and sensitive ffs. :lmao
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14536 on: Today at 09:02:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:44:12 pm
Im engaged to Scarlett Johansson, and Im gonna peddle it so many times that eventually itll just become gospel and shell believe it herself. Its fucking foolproof

Make sure that, unlike Sadio, nothing is lost in translation...
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14537 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:02:29 pm
Make sure that, unlike Sadio, nothing is lost in translation...

Well 60-70% of RAWK believed it - too late!
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14538 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:49:02 pm
Yep, getting ridiculous now the way the narrative around him is being rewritten. He's hugely adored and any match goer knows he has a proper song. Thank god Klopp wasn't that needy and sensitive ffs. :lmao

Oh apologies, has there been some clarification on his wage that I've missed?

Yes a song but come on, look at the adulation and regularity of the songs for Salah and Firmino, even Origi has his name bellowing around the ground.

Mane's importance to Liverpool has been paramount, I've lost count the amount of times Mane has scored a big goal and then our fans start singing the Salah song over a backheel or something instead.  I get the Senegal angle on this, the adulation that Mane and salah have received has been cpmpletely dis-proportionate to their contributions imo
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14539 on: Today at 09:21:11 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:06:26 pm
Oh apologies, has there been some clarification on his wage that I've missed?

Yes a song but come on, look at the adulation and regularity of the songs for Salah and Firmino, even Origi has his name bellowing around the ground.

Mane's importance to Liverpool has been paramount, I've lost count the amount of times Mane has scored a big goal and then our fans start singing the Salah song over a backheel or something instead.  I get the Senegal angle on this, the adulation that Mane and salah have received has been cpmpletely dis-proportionate to their contributions imo


New deal in 2018 worth 150k before any bonus with a quote from Mane "I have made the best decision in my career"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/nov/22/sadio-mane-liverpool-contract-five-years
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14540 on: Today at 09:26:59 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 09:21:11 pm
New deal in 2018 worth 150k before any bonus with a quote from Mane "I have made the best decision in my career"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/nov/22/sadio-mane-liverpool-contract-five-years

Any ideas what Firmino was / is on?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14541 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:06:26 pm
Oh apologies, has there been some clarification on his wage that I've missed?

Yes a song but come on, look at the adulation and regularity of the songs for Salah and Firmino, even Origi has his name bellowing around the ground.

Mane's importance to Liverpool has been paramount, I've lost count the amount of times Mane has scored a big goal and then our fans start singing the Salah song over a backheel or something instead.  I get the Senegal angle on this, the adulation that Mane and salah have received has been cpmpletely dis-proportionate to their contributions imo

What are you on about. Liverpool is a team and nobody is adored over anyone else. Just cogs in the wheel. Having/not having a song (even though he does 😂) and how much it is sung means fuck all. It is all just support for the team
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14542 on: Today at 09:30:29 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:26:59 pm
Any ideas what Firmino was / is on?

No idea to be honest mate, think he signed a new deal the same year though so I'd imagine around the same.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14543 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm
Just heard hes now asking for 750k a week, a minimum of 3 new songs, not to be subbed off more than Mo and carried on to the pitch in a gold chair by Klopp, Milner , Stan Boardman and Pete Price before every CL home game.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14544 on: Today at 09:39:23 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:29:05 pm
What are you on about. Liverpool is a team and nobody is adored over anyone else. Just cogs in the wheel. Having/not having a song (even though he does 😂) and how much it is sung means fuck all. It is all just support for the team

I'd argue it does mean a lot to the players, I'm sure Konate just recently came out saying how much it ment to him the fans singing his name, you think a player busting his balls week in week out, scoring big goals and then having the fans chant his strike partners name repeatedly over him when he hadn't even had a good game means nothing to the player and how much he feels appreciated?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14545 on: Today at 09:42:13 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:39:23 pm
I'd argue it does mean a lot to the players, I'm sure Konate just recently came out saying how much it ment to him the fans singing his name, you think a player busting his balls week in week out, scoring big goals and then having the fans chant his strike partners name repeatedly over him when he hadn't even had a good game means nothing to the player and how much he feels appreciated?

Luckily for Sadio then his name has been sung pretty much since he walked through the door, some players don't get anything during their whole time here including some others in this squad who have played a massive role in our success.

It's just utter nonsense trying to imply Sadio scores a goal then the whole stadium starts chanting Salah's name.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14546 on: Today at 09:44:22 pm
Any actual news on this?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14547 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:44:22 pm
Any actual news on this?


RAWK has become the most visited site in Senegal  ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14548 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:44:22 pm
Any actual news on this?

Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:35:23 pm
Just heard hes now asking for 750k a week, a minimum of 3 new songs, not to be subbed off more than Mo and carried on to the pitch in a gold chair by Klopp, Milner , Stan Boardman and Pete Price before every CL home game.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14549 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:11 pm

RAWK has become the most visited site in Senegal  ;D

By 60-70% of them.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14550 on: Today at 09:52:01 pm
It's hard to know whether Fisco was simply airing the complaints of Senegalese football fans, or his own (I'm not sure he knows himself). But they are not ones that would ever impress Liverpool supporters. Not only were many of the accusations untrue, but they reeked of self-pity and that's never an attractive thing in anyone. Sadio himself has never lapsed into self-pity while he's been with us. Quite the opposite. He has quietly got on with his job and done it very well. When no one draped ermine around his shoulders or thrust a sceptre into his hand after winning the Afcon thing he not only didn't moan (like 90 per cent of Senegal did says our friend Fisco!), he made a statement saying he would refuse to celebrate in front of Salah because it seemed disrespectful. Well played.

I wish him well at Bayern. He'll find it a boring place to play football compared with Liverpool, but he'll do well there. Maybe it's what he needs as his career begins to wind down. It's a pity he's leaving under a bit of a cloud though. He's created it himself with his weird interviews. All Liverpool wants to talk about at the moment is the near catastrophe in Paris. He hasn't said a word about that, being more interested in testing Senegalese public opinion about whether he should stay and play with Mo or not ("Don't do it! Shine lasers into his face instead!"). We like our players to leave us with a bit of grace and Mane is clearly not too interested in doing that. Perhaps he was into himself more than we ever realised. Though hopefully Fisco was wrong about that.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14551 on: Today at 09:58:38 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:20:59 pm
Genuine question because I'm confused, what's exactly embarrassing? The guy who is transmitting the general opinion of senegalese people, or senegalese people for having such opinions?

 ;D why have you deemed this poster a valid spokesperson for the country of Senegal?!
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14552 on: Today at 09:59:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:42:13 pm
Luckily for Sadio then his name has been sung pretty much since he walked through the door, some players don't get anything during their whole time here including some others in this squad who have played a massive role in our success.

It's just utter nonsense trying to imply Sadio scores a goal then the whole stadium starts chanting Salah's name.

I've seen it many many times, not that Mane himself has ever made a deal about it though, yet I do understand the Senagal perspective on it though because I've been conscious of it myself even before this ever blew up
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14553 on: Today at 09:59:34 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:02:29 pm
Make sure that, unlike Sadio, nothing is lost in translation...

Oh well done, now youve upset Andy@Allerton.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14554 on: Today at 10:05:08 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:59:22 pm
I've seen it many many times, not that Mane himself has ever made a deal about it though, yet I do understand the Senagal perspective on it though because I've been conscious of it myself even before this ever blew up

Haha . . . fucking wum. Nonsense
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14555 on: Today at 10:06:46 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:13:39 pm
The fuck you on about,he wrote it in his original post & I made a funny.

Aye, so funny you, he's gone. The only funnyman here is Nick, the rest are various degrees of delusional with the tail end being spite  followed by loads of smilies.

It's not just you here either.

Generally speaking, if you deal with people out of ten, and six or seven of them either tell you to fuck off or leave themselves, the problem is you. Usually wouldn't mind if your personality is so shit you've got to use a forum as a coping mechanism, but do it without getting in the way of the rest of us who actually like people, new blood, new info.

We look at the guy's original post, clearly there was part irrelevant chatter about songs, awards, part factual issues with wages as Mane was already up to 150k years back and a high chance of a yearly rise up to 2022, but he had access to Mane's interviews, media work, perhaps the view in Senegal and it's french media more than us here. We let that info in, treat him in a civil manner universally, maybe we might get some insight into Mane's next move and his motivations. Be discerning of course.

I was particularly interested in assessing how much of this surreality Mane himself had wandered into.

You hammer someone taking a risk, entering a new setting, they'll go. That door closes. In the off chance that Mane gives an interview after joining Bayern saying how underappreciated he felt at Liverpool, we lose a chance for knowing more on the paranoia / delusion that got him there.

Simple, if you're a dickhead. Pretend at niceness. Maybe you do it enough times, it'll become a habit and you'll be a bit more tolerable and not get in the way of others meanwhile.

