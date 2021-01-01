« previous next »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:24:14 pm
I don't care about views and likes. I'm just sharing my passion online and people have the right to disagree. Views and likes come with the territory.

I only posted  here to answer the question: "why do they want him to leave ?" . I'll go back to just reading as i did for the past 6 years. Cheers

Don't be so sensitive fella,they're not all c*nts like me,most are like  8)
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:24:14 pm
I don't care about views and likes. I'm just sharing my passion online and people have the right to disagree. Views and likes come with the territory.

I only posted  here to answer the question: "why do they want him to leave ?" . I'll go back to just reading as i did for the past 6 years. Cheers

You didn't even post your vids, it was me.

It's the nature of an unfiltered collection of people. Among those posting in response to you, if I want the maximum availability of information for this setting, I would permaban a few. They add nothing, I learn nothing new, they drive people off due to how they treat them and they underline their cowardice by doing it safely online.

You posted a lot of stuff all of us here find ridiculous, but among it, there's a chance for new info, due to your obsession with the player / material. You mentioned Mane lacking tact mentioning Marseille as his favourite when PSG were interested, I looked it up, legit, new info. In years of some of these poisonous little clowns, I've never received new info nor had to look anything up.

That is the dynamic, and it's a pattern if you're old enough you would have seen a thousand times. Those who understand it, manage people and get the best out of the group, will do well, and plenty on here will amount to nothing more than a second rate life. Whatever your views, don't take the dynamic personally, do what's best for your mental health and comfort, the bulk of us do right by people.
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Today at 07:25:34 pm
Virgil always seems so well groomed, so it's surprising to hear about his problems with BO. But teammates posting about it is out of line. What happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room.

The Virj, bringing the funk...
One person does not speak for Senegal.

Just like Boris doesnt speak for us.
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 07:20:07 pm
I think players come and go, management come and go, and fans stay. That is the most important part of a football club. Players make a club's history and fans are the one carrying it throughout the times. Just listen to that song about Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly...

I think Sadio is a Liverpool Legend. I think Liverpool is a legendary club that had legendary players before Sadio and will continue to have legendary players after Sadio.

It's just a new chapter and you should wish him the best. If the club wanted him to stay they would not have let his contract run until now without even proposing anything. You should ask top management why they want him to leave.

This post is actually ok. He's right - players do come and go. Liverpool will always be bigger than the players and we will have many more of Sadio's ilk after him. If he goes, he is still a Liverpool legend. The very basic obvious factual inaccuracies in the previous post notwithstanding (which are somewhat surprising given that he is a Mane superfan) which also somewhat bleed into this post (do you actually believe that Liverpool haven't tried to resign Mane before now? If so, you aren't living on this planet), I have no issue with this view.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:47:17 pm
You didn't even post your vids, it was me.

It's the nature of an unfiltered collection of people. Among those posting in response to you, if I want the maximum availability of information for this setting, I would permaban a few. They add nothing, I learn nothing new, they drive people off due to how they treat them and they underline their cowardice by doing it safely online.



The fuck you on about,he wrote it in his original post & I made a funny.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:50:52 pm
I would to have seen what the reaction was from the Senegal Internet massive when Mendy was taken off for Kepa in the League Cup final. Or is it just Mane who generates these levels of paranoia.

The whole thing is a nonsensical melodrama.

Mane has just played a starring role in winning Senegal the AFCON for the first time - and just become the all-time leading scorer for the national team - it's Liverpool that played a huge part in him becoming a great footballer. Maybe he should have stayed at Southampton like Le Tissier.

What might make some sense is Mane gets a few years on easy street playing in a one team league with less games and a winter break, which helps him stay fresh for the national team. Going to Germany won't win him ballon d'ors, see him as more than just another player at Bayern (who are hardly known for hero worship) or get him a catchy tune to a 80s classic that will be belted out from the Allianz 10 times a game.
Mr Fisco left without answering how the good people of Senegal felt when the clown Tuchel took of his #1 keeper in a final for penalty shoot outs. That's the bigger insult.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:11:00 pm
This post is actually ok. He's right - players do come and go. Liverpool will always be bigger than the players and we will have many more of Sadio's ilk after him. If he goes, he is still a Liverpool legend. The very basic obvious factual inaccuracies in the previous post notwithstanding (which are somewhat surprising given that he is a Mane superfan) which also somewhat bleed into this post (do you actually believe that Liverpool haven't tried to resign Mane before now? If so, you aren't living on this planet), I have no issue with this view.

Its not actually ok what its actually doing is pushing this not very well hidden agenda against our manager, because theyve got this idea that hes disrespected Africa. And theyre using Sadio to push that agenda, who clearly is naive enough to buy into it
Huge Mane fan, Congratulations on becoming Senegals record goalscorer and thank you for everything you have given this football club, an absolute warrior on the pitch and big game player, no frills, no fuss, just a world class footballer and an absolute legend in our proud history.

No idea why he wasn't up with our big earners given his incredible importance to our success and no idea why we didn't ever get a proper song and get the adulation he fully deserved, Bayerrn have a special player coming next season and I wish him all the best. Legend.
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 06:22:32 pm
I agree he should keep quiet and let his agent do the job. But the guy is just genuine. It's like you're talking to and old friend at the corner store , he just answers what he thinks with no malice in it. Just Yesterday again he said Marseille was his favorite team . With rumors of PSG being interrested, that was not the best thing to say, but he just says these things without really thinking about it. He means no harm.

From what I know, He loves Liverpool and really enjoyed playing there. He just knows it's time to move on.

As for Bayern, i don't think he will get songs and what not. It's the lack of consideration. And the song part is just a small portion of it. It's an accumulation of reasons .
 
I don't think Bayern is better than Liverpool but it can be for him. Example : If you work at a firm that don't value you and refuse to bump your salary by more than 3%, you can apply to another firm that does the same to its employees, but for you the newcomer, they can give you a bump of 20% of your salary.


And that is fair enough. Well said mate. Welcome by the way.
