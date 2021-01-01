Am I the only one that thinks Fisco's post is a wind up?



Nah it's legit in terms of believing it, I did a bit of work.Welcome Fisco. I tracked down his youtube channel, this is the one:A video from two years ago laying out some of the reasons:You could have posted the links man, quite a few of us on here are conversant in french.I welcome the window into this section of fandom fisco, but it's one I don't recognise to be honest. A lot of us, we look at the team, the work, decisions, actions needed to get things done - in the case of the league title about 30 years of it - and barely pay attention to the rest of the noise about individual players. My impression is Mane is well liked and his value recognised by the majority of Liverpool supporters.This sort of forum setting, where you rely on individual human quality / restraint versus a physical face to face - the best you can hope for is the bulk being civil, but disagreeing, and a few (usually the same ones) taking the opportunity to let out their poison. Which is what you got. You've got to decide if it's for you, if not, the youtube vlog channel is calmer, but either way, the information is appreciated.