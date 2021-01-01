« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1460842 times)

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,658
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14480 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Am I the only one that thinks Fisco's post is a wind up?

Nah it's legit in terms of believing it, I did a bit of work.

Welcome Fisco. I tracked down his youtube channel, this is the one:

https://www.youtube.com/c/OnzePourtous/videos

A video from two years ago laying out some of the reasons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX2OjcdLGF0

You could have posted the links man, quite a few of us on here are conversant in french.

I welcome the window into this section of fandom fisco, but it's one I don't recognise to be honest. A lot of us, we look at the team, the work, decisions, actions needed to get things done - in the case of the league title about 30 years of it - and barely pay attention to the rest of the noise about individual players. My impression is Mane is well liked and his value recognised by the majority of Liverpool supporters.

This sort of forum setting, where you rely on individual human quality / restraint versus a physical face to face - the best you can hope for is the bulk being civil, but disagreeing, and a few (usually the same ones) taking the opportunity to let out their poison. Which is what you got. You've got to decide if it's for you, if not, the youtube vlog channel is calmer, but either way, the information is appreciated.

 

Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14481 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 03:21:40 pm
Fuck me, never seen anything as needy in football.

Feed me, stroke me, praise me, PRAISE ME!

Sounds like my missus after we've been on the ale.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14482 on: Today at 05:03:02 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y78oMK6InCU

If only we'd sung this song for Mane. He'd be signing a 5 year extension now  :no
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,658
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14483 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm »
You go through the comments on the videos (from africa's francosphere, not just senegalese but also ivorians, algerians and others) it's a surreal reality, one I wasn't even aware of before. Fisco is certainly not alone with those views. Just how do you go from what we here usually perceive as one of our most popular, best, low key, no frills, players to being Salah's battered bitch over there haha...

 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:03 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,672
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14484 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
I do agree it's a shame he never had a song that caught on here.
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14485 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:58:54 pm
Sounds like my missus after we've been on the ale.
Come to think of it Michael my Mrs is a bit like that too  :)
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14486 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm »
We need this thread bumping a few times as Salah is above him and his thread has more pages. No wonder hes leaving.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 