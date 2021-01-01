

Both him and Salah will go down as greats of the club and rightly so.



However, I am starting to get a little fed up with the constant contract wrangling and how they have been handled by the players and representatives. Especially all that bullshit from mane prior to the final.



In my mind we have had the peak years (or nearly) out of probably both players and if we arent prepared to break the clubs pay structure and give them what they want, a line should be drawn and the players should be sold.



This might not be popular but in my mind the club is bigger than one or two players and this sort of stuff is likely to have a negative impact on the team going in to a new season.



Unfortunately the status quo of football was shifted when countries started buying clubs, cooking books and giving players anything they wanted (ala. Mbappe, Haaland)



