Sadio Mané

Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14400 on: Today at 09:26:06 am
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am

Thanks for the post and explanations mate.

But there's a lot to unpack there, but the majority of it seems to be people just being far too sensitive about any perceived slight on Mane. And most of it is perceived.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fruity

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14401 on: Today at 09:31:30 am
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am


Good day



Thanks for that. I always think it is good to get the another view. Whilst there are points above which I am not sure are true, I can see why some people might think those things.

I do think sometimes when a player is understated or not as forthcoming that may affect their popularity but doesn't mean they are not loved by the fanbase. Similar could be said about Ngolo Kante. Everyone loves him but sometimes his understated personality allows others to have more prominence. But that doesn't mean he isn't universally liked.

Anyway interesting.
Yorkykopite

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14402 on: Today at 09:31:44 am
I hope he gets a nice song in Munich. Imagine the mental turmoil in Senegal if he doesnt.

I love the new Luis Diaz song by the way.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

meady1981

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14403 on: Today at 09:32:37 am
Hello, welcome. Lovely of you to explain it all.

We usually worship the managers here. And support the 'team'.
Liverpudlians tend to react to big characters, not neccessarily the 'quiet ones', it doesn't mean they love them any less.
And no one except for 12 year olds on the internet really give a shit about player of the years or ballon doors.
How anyone can accuse the whole fanbase and club of not giving a shit about one of our greatest ever players because of this, or because no-ones found a good song to rhyme the word Mane with is frankly a bit needy. I guess Dalglish must have felt pretty unwanted all those years too.
The only reason there is constantly talks about Salah's contract is because him and his agent won't shut up about it. Thankfully, these days, Liverpool keep their own dealings in-house.
alonsoisared

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14404 on: Today at 09:39:07 am
Thing is if that's genuinely representative, which there's no reason to believe it isn't, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mane genuinely feels that way. It's a strange new era of football, the ego's are massive and its not beyond the realms of belief for a player to feel that way. More money, more fame, more everything than ever but completely and utterly insecure.
McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14405 on: Today at 09:40:11 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:31:44 am
I hope he gets a nice song in Munich. Imagine the mental turmoil in Senegal if he doesnt.

I love the new Luis Diaz song by the way.

Perhaps the fan on the loud hailer can think of a german rhyming word.

Seems the the Senegalese are quite needy for affection.
Crosby Nick

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14406 on: Today at 09:41:56 am
So basically he wants to leave because Killer Heels and a few others said they wanted him sold last season? Hope you guys are happy. :wanker

Thanks for taking the time to explain. A lot of those reasons seem a bit flimsy though and the Ballon D9r nonsense has a lot to answer for in general (not just at Liverpool, you regularly see it quoted as a reason why someone has to leave and get out of X players shadow).

The wage/contract issue is probably the biggest issue from that list. Maybe we didnt so enough to keep him. Perhaps Klopp and team are happy enough for him to go. I would find that a bit surprising. Maybe he needed a better agent if he is paid that little compared to others in the squad but again with bonuses etc Im sure hes doing much better than that.
meady1981

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14407 on: Today at 09:42:26 am
Does Alison actually have a song that's often sung?
Anfield14

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14408 on: Today at 09:47:55 am

Both him and Salah will go down as greats of the club and rightly so.

However, I am starting to get a little fed up with the constant contract wrangling and how they have been handled by the players and representatives.  Especially all that bullshit from mane prior to the final.

In my mind we have had the peak years (or nearly) out of probably both players and if we arent prepared to break the clubs pay structure and give  them what they want, a line should be drawn and the players should be sold.

This might not be popular but in my mind the club is bigger than one or two players and this sort of stuff is likely to have a negative impact on the team going in to a new season.

Unfortunately the status quo of football was shifted when countries started buying clubs, cooking books and giving players anything they wanted (ala. Mbappe, Haaland)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14409 on: Today at 09:54:48 am
Sounds like people were looking for things to be offended about
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14410 on: Today at 09:58:12 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:25:58 am
Your post is a load of old shite

So we didnt buy him a birthday cake then?
Slippers

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14411 on: Today at 09:58:51 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:25:58 am
Your post is a load of old shite

It's made me question my my indifference to Bale's situation at Real.
Yorkykopite

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14412 on: Today at 10:01:50 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:40:11 am
Perhaps the fan on the loud hailer can think of a german rhyming word.

Seems the the Senegalese are quite needy for affection.

Mane, Mane
He gives the ball to Sane
And Sane slots it in, cause Sane is the King.
Is the King, is the King, oh Sane is the King.

Senegal would self-combust.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14413 on: Today at 10:08:04 am
To the Abba hit

Mane mane mane
Leaving lfc jokes must be funny
In a rich mans world


. No? . Ill get my coat
Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14414 on: Today at 10:11:56 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:42:26 am
Does Alison actually have a song that's often sung?

I suggested Alison by the Pixies but was quickly shot down. I hope if Alisson decides to leave those fans are happy with themselves.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14415 on: Today at 10:12:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:08:04 am
To the Abba hit

Mane mane mane
Leaving lfc jokes are funny
In a rich mans world


. No? . Ill get my coat

Cheerio
Mané!
Transfer talk is boring
Mané
Cant he stick to scoring?
Mané
Hell be playing in Munich

El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14416 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
Poor old Fiasco having his name associated with that massive amount of shite
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

GreatEx

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14417 on: Today at 11:27:42 am
Kind of thinking now we should sell Mane to Man City so he can become one of a dozen interchangeable winger/10s/false 9s playing to a library, Senegal would implode.
