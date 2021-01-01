« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1454811 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14360 on: Today at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:44:49 pm
Nope, it's another opinion you spew with your utter hatred of Salah but it's not actually a fact at all.

It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.

Online rawcusk8

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14361 on: Today at 09:25:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:51:21 pm
2 goals so far tonight for Senegal.
Did they sing his name?
Online leinad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14362 on: Today at 09:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:30:59 pm
There can be no argument of the fact that he was a much more hard-working, team-oriented player than Mo. That is just a fact.

Considering Mo has more assists than him and works just as hard then yeh actually you can argue otherwise..
Online DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14363 on: Today at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:24:04 pm
It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.

I'm not sure you understand what a fact is. And wrong again, luckily for me it's not one or the other as I support Liverpool, I love both though will gladly see Sadio leave now he wants too, only want players who want to be here.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14364 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:25:18 pm
Did they sing his name?

"Saadddiiioooo Mane, hear the Lions singing, Mane, running down the wing, Mane, 70% are glad he lost to Madrid"
Online darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14365 on: Today at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:26:29 pm
If getting paid as much as Mo or having a song sung as often as Mo was that important to him then you know..maybe he should have been as good as Mo

is there any need for this type of shit?

some ungrateful fuckers in here.
Online Linudden

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14366 on: Today at 09:37:24 pm »
Salah has been and is the better player of the two. There's absolutely no question about that. There's only one season where Mané was a touch better and that was 18-19 and even then they scored an equal number of league goals.

On balance, Salah is up there with the best wingers of all time - Mané just isn't quite there.
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14367 on: Today at 09:38:54 pm »
Sorry Sadio. I never thought it would come to this but Id just like you to leavenow.  Like NOW.   

Thanks for what you did in a red shirt, and you did a fair bit on the pitch, but thats it. We paid you good money , respected your contract , gave you what we thought was love and  adulation but the tittle- tattle from your local newspapers has well, its spoilt things , hasnt it?

Thanks for what you did off the pitch too. You are a good man who has helped a lot of people with your generosity. That is also extremely commendable.

 I personally think youve come to the end of the line and as far as Im concerned youre a very good player ( sometimes exceptional)  who served us well but it takes more than that to become a real Liverpool  legend.

To be a legend requires a past player to fulfil certain obligations, and respect a series of criteria. And you need to tick ALL the boxes. ALL of them.  And one of those is leaving on a good note.
To be a legend doesnt necessarily mean to have played in the most successful teams or to have been an exceptionally gifted  player.  There have been less talented legends of our club who played in difficult times and who won nowt except the love and respect of our supporters.
To be a legend means to have understood what our club is and to have appreciated the fact that youve had the good fortune to do what most of us on here would give our right arm to have done.
To be a legend means to show total respect for the club and to  understand everything about our club and our city.

Sure, well remember you with affection. But, before you in my list of legends stand other players who are less famous and less able. They were also paid far less than you  but they will forever be part of the mystique of Liverpool Football Club.

Online Fromola

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14368 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 12:53:13 pm
He should just be honest and leave with his head held high - LFC wont pay me a salary that I think I can command and I feel undervalued by the club as a result of this and a few other things.

Reality is he is pissed off, constantly under recognised, gets moved from position to position, gives 100% and sees Salah not put in the same work rate and yet he is the one that always gets subbed and offered less.

Were all human after all, put yourself in his shoes but at your workplace - seeing a colleague get favouritism is anger inducing.

Why does there need to be mudslinging? Divock hasn't just walked out complaining he's leaving because he hardly gets a game despite his amazing contributions. He left to a great reception and great love from the players, staff and fans and that's that.

Fans don't like players badmouthing the club on their way out the door, or playing silly beggars.

He might well feel slighted, players often do when they leave, but you keep it to yourself. The Liverpool Way expects LFC players to conduct themselves with a bit of class or decorum at least.
Online whtwht

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14369 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm »
This thread needs closing until he leaves as there too much misinformation spouted
