Sorry Sadio. I never thought it would come to this but Id just like you to leave now. Like NOW.



Thanks for what you did in a red shirt, and you did a fair bit on the pitch, but thats it. We paid you good money , respected your contract , gave you what we thought was love and adulation but the tittle- tattle from your local newspapers has well, its spoilt things , hasnt it?



Thanks for what you did off the pitch too. You are a good man who has helped a lot of people with your generosity. That is also extremely commendable.



I personally think youve come to the end of the line and as far as Im concerned youre a very good player ( sometimes exceptional) who served us well but it takes more than that to become a real Liverpool legend.



To be a legend requires a past player to fulfil certain obligations, and respect a series of criteria. And you need to tick ALL the boxes. ALL of them. And one of those is leaving on a good note.

To be a legend doesnt necessarily mean to have played in the most successful teams or to have been an exceptionally gifted player. There have been less talented legends of our club who played in difficult times and who won nowt except the love and respect of our supporters.

To be a legend means to have understood what our club is and to have appreciated the fact that youve had the good fortune to do what most of us on here would give our right arm to have done.

To be a legend means to show total respect for the club and to understand everything about our club and our city.



Sure, well remember you with affection. But, before you in my list of legends stand other players who are less famous and less able. They were also paid far less than you but they will forever be part of the mystique of Liverpool Football Club.



