Well every website I have seen for the last 4 yrs, would have Salah being paid more than Mane and by about 20 - 30%



We have saved possibly about 8 - 10m if that's right, over 4 yrs. Maybe it was worth it overall, but maybe it wasn't, remains to be seen



Don't trust any website to give true figures but if Mo is being paid 20-30% more having scored and assisted 20-30% more, then I'd say it is fair enough.If he's ego has been damaged by this and petty pan-African squabbles then it's absolutely the right time to let him leave. This season has proved we are top drawer and will continue to challenge for the league n CL.He may not realise it, but he's one of best players of this generation amd nothing he does from now onwards will change that. Also doesn't change the fact he hasn't been at his very very best for nearly 2 years.He has however been brilliant since AFCON but now I'm wondering whether that was just a hot streak from a player full of confidence after the triumph at AFCON.