« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1454089 times)

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:54:16 pm
Yeah but still people are going on about wage disparities as if it's a fact. There could be all sorts of reasons why he wants to leave.

You are saying he wants to leave as a fact

I would assume it is due to every report out there saying as such

Well every website I have seen for the last 4 yrs,  would have Salah being paid more than Mane and by about 20 - 30%

We have saved possibly about 8 - 10m if that's right, over 4 yrs. Maybe it was worth it overall, but maybe it wasn't, remains to be seen
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,247
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:20:27 pm
You are saying he wants to leave as a fact

I would assume it is due to every report out there saying as such

Well every website I have seen for the last 4 yrs,  would have Salah being paid more than Mane and by about 20 - 30%

We have saved possibly about 8 - 10m if that's right, over 4 yrs. Maybe it was worth it overall, but maybe it wasn't, remains to be seen

Well all reputable sources are saying he wants to leave. I haven't seen any reputable sources showing what his wages are and that he wants to leave because he he feels he's not paid enough. It would be helpful if people could link those.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,042
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:33:05 pm
I'm not sure about that. Even when he scores and wins us games, you can hear people singing Salah's name in the stands. It's really odd.

The really odd thing is you bringing up Salah's name every time people are talking about Mane, he was appreciated. The only thing you could have said was he could have had a better song.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:21:10 pm
as far as songs being sung ...

ppl who go to the match will know for sure, but I watch on tv (haven't been to Anfield in decades unfortunately) and I hear Mo's song even when he's warming up to come on as a sub .... and ... I have no idea what Mane's song sounds like.

Well that's on you Sam and it is pretty fucking disrespectful  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:27:37 pm
from a managerial point of view what you said is very logical

But, from a player perspective, I can see how that might annoy Mane, in the long run. Especially with his countrymen in his ear. Players(esp forwards) hate being subbed off,  He is running himself into the ground, so that other forwards can get late tap ins.

I think the wage disparity is the biggest deal, but the other issues don't help

perception of Being subbed off more,  being moved into diff positions, afcon treatment, his song not being sung. it has the potential to wear him down long term. 

Keeping evryone happy is very difficult long term, Klopp is working wonders, but even he can only do so much, for so long

Ignoring that Mo gets very few of them,they're not playing WC in the playground & generally don't give a fuck who puts the ball in the net.

What afcon treatment exactly ?

And his song does get sung,it's just not one of the best & that's not down to him as a player or how we valued him,he can blame his parents for not giving him a name that scans better.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,542
  • IFWT
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:25:56 pm
The really odd thing is you bringing up Salah's name every time people are talking about Mane, he was appreciated. The only thing you could have said was he could have had a better song.

Abba disagree  :P
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:30:48 pm
Well that's on you Sam and it is pretty fucking disrespectful  ;)
No idea if you're serious, (edit, sorry just noticed the smiley)  but I meant what I said. Ppl banging on about Mo getting more feedback than Sadio during games, and from my miniscule perspective, I get why they say that.

Like every other one of us, I have not the first clue if Mane notices, agrees, or cares.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:02 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,432
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 03:47:11 pm »
Can I propose we split the 90 minutes of each game next season into 40 blocks and sing for each player and member of the coaching staff for their allocated block only.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:47:11 pm
Can I propose we split the 90 minutes of each game next season into 40 blocks and sing for each player and member of the coaching staff for their allocated block only.
With no interruptions to cheer goals!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,042
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,232
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 04:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:39:59 pm
Abba disagree  :P

I thought you were abbreviating the word absolutely then

Then I realised. Mildly disappointed actually 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:47:11 pm
Can I propose we split the 90 minutes of each game next season into 40 blocks and sing for each player and member of the coaching staff for their allocated block only.

What about injury time?
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 04:42:34 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:20:27 pm
Well every website I have seen for the last 4 yrs,  would have Salah being paid more than Mane and by about 20 - 30%

We have saved possibly about 8 - 10m if that's right, over 4 yrs. Maybe it was worth it overall, but maybe it wasn't, remains to be seen
Don't trust any website to give true figures but if Mo is being paid 20-30% more having scored and assisted 20-30% more, then I'd say it is fair enough.

If he's ego has been damaged by this and petty pan-African squabbles then it's absolutely the right time to let him leave. This season has proved we are top drawer and will continue to challenge for the league n CL.

He may not realise it, but he's one of best players of this generation amd nothing he does from now onwards will change that. Also doesn't change the fact he hasn't been at his very very best for nearly 2 years.

He has however been brilliant since AFCON but now I'm wondering whether that was just a hot streak from a player full of confidence after the triumph at AFCON.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
I guess everyone can debate until they are blue in The face but it's a given really after what he's said and even when klopp said about wherever he plays next season he'll be brilliant. He won't be playing for us next season unless something very very unexpected happens
Time to move on and look at who we can realistically bring in, bed in, when this will probably be the last season ANY of our trilogy will play for us again.
Diaz will be a starter , jota not a starter for me in any big games. We need to sign another monster who hits the ground running
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,432
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 05:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 04:07:10 pm
What about injury time?

We'll just have to stay quiet during injury time.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:14:50 pm
We'll just have to stay quiet during injury time.
Half the ground will have walked out by that stage anyway
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,432
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:22:05 pm
Half the ground will have walked out by that stage anyway

Because they were upset that no song was sung about them?
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:33:10 pm
Because they were upset that no song was sung about them?

Either that or they don't know all the words to the Achterberg song.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:33:10 pm
Because they were upset that no song was sung about them?
Protest, didnt get the song sheets
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 07:19:07 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 05:01:42 pm
I guess everyone can debate until they are blue in The face but it's a given really after what he's said and even when klopp said about wherever he plays next season he'll be brilliant. He won't be playing for us next season unless something very very unexpected happens
Time to move on and look at who we can realistically bring in, bed in, when this will probably be the last season ANY of our trilogy will play for us again.
Diaz will be a starter , jota not a starter for me in any big games. We need to sign another monster who hits the ground running

[panto voice]  oh, no, we won't !!
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:33:05 pm
I'm not sure about that. Even when he scores and wins us games, you can hear people singing Salah's name in the stands. It's really odd.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,475
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 07:26:29 pm »
If getting paid as much as Mo or having a song sung as often as Mo was that important to him then you know..maybe he should have been as good as Mo
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 07:28:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Almost every game since he got back from AFCON,fuck knows about before because I don't keep a tally.
This is also true. I heard his name being sung in the stands a lot after Afcon, esp. in April and May. But by then the perception had set in that he didn't even have a song, which is not true. It's just not as catch as the Salah one.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14343 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:26:29 pm
If getting paid as much as Mo or having a song sung as often as Mo was that important to him then you know..maybe he should have been as good as Mo
Some would argue that Sadio is the better player. He didn't get all the penalties Salah has gotten to boost his stats but his goals tally is still very respectable. And when he was playing on the left he worked hard to help out Robertson. There can be no argument of the fact that he was a much more hard-working, team-oriented player than Mo. That is just a fact.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 07:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:30:59 pm
There can be no argument of the fact that he was a much more hard-working, team-oriented player than Mo. That is just a fact.

It's not a fact at all.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 07:38:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:36:56 pm
It's not a fact at all.

It is  :)
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:38:45 pm
It is  :)

Nope, it's another opinion you spew with your utter hatred of Salah but it's not actually a fact at all.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,432
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 07:46:20 pm »
If it's in his contract that the fans will sing 10% more minutes per game about him than Salah will he sign another deal?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,444
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:46:20 pm
If it's in his contract that the fans will sing 10% more minutes per game about him than Salah will he sign another deal?

Why take the risk? Put it in there!!
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm »
i think were back to if the club wanted to keep him they would of given him a contract he wants to sign, I think out forward line will change in the next 12 months. Klopp will build a front 3 again. They can't all go on forever sadly.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14350 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:30:59 pm
Some would argue that Sadio is the better player. He didn't get all the penalties Salah has gotten to boost his stats but his goals tally is still very respectable. And when he was playing on the left he worked hard to help out Robertson. There can be no argument of the fact that he was a much more hard-working, team-oriented player than Mo. That is just a fact.
And some would be completely ignoring that Salah isnt just a goal scorer and is comfortably a better creator and playmaker than Sadio, and has been throughout their entire time at the club. Lets not rewrite history.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 