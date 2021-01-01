« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:56:53 am
Maybe he just wants to win more medals before he retires and go down as the most successful Senegalese player ever? That sort of thing sounds important to him, along with the Ballon d'Or. Bayern isn't exactly a step down, is it? They'll win the league and are one of the 5-6 teams who can win the CL.

Plus the money of course

Yeah,lots of players see their international status as extremely important to them much as we fans usually don't care for it.

Bayern's squad imo isn't nearly as good as it was a few years ago but still they dwarf everyone else commercially in the Buli and almost always win it,are in the latter stages of CL most seasons as you say and pay bigger basic salaries to their stars than we do.

To be honest for me this feels like the right time for him to move if he wants to go,just hoped we could've done without the childish burning the bridges routine before the move for once not that these kind of antics bothers me that much anymore,seen it regularly since McManaman left.
Re: Sadio Mané
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.
Re: Sadio Mané
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.
Re: Sadio Mané
(Despite the fact Im obviously logged onto a chat forum and commenting about it)

I don't care.

Same with Salah.

Go - thanks for the memories.

Or stay - great to have you onboard.

I just don't care anymore.

Ready for the next phase. Move on.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:09:23 am
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.

Wijnaldum probably thought going to PSG, money aside, he'd get a nice few easy titles and possibly a CL. Mane will think the same with Bayern.

I think we've seen his best years and he'll slow down soon. He's got a lot of miles on the clock with everything he's given us for 6 years and nearly 100 international caps and AFCONs etc and will be focused on the World Cup this year.

Only thing is if he's still got a couple of years at a top level then you'd rather he stayed for them but financially it'd make sense to sell now and get a younger replacement. The problem is we've got Salah as well winding his contract down.
Re: Sadio Mané
I'm guessing that Sadio leaving this summer has been on the cards for some time. Nowhere near the same news coverage for his contract compared to Mo.

I would imagine his wage demands far outstrip his worth to the club. Just now a case of getting the biggest transfer fee we can and move on.

Good player, he can go "off" elsewhere (didn't uncle Bob say something like that?).
Re: Sadio Mané
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."
I hope we don't suffer a Toure-esque curse on winning trophies for alleged mistreatment of our African contingent of players.  :-X
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Sepps just lashing out because hes paid less than the assistant tea lady
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:19:11 am
I agree here. 

Diaz has the potential to be excellent and his energy and persistence were a real boost once he slotted in. 

But he's no Sadio.  Not yet anyway.  He gives every indication that he will continue to progress, but Mane exceeds Diaz if for no other reason than because of the important goals scored over the last three months of the season. 

I'll take Diaz in 3 years over Mane in 3 years, but I'd highly doubt that for the 2022-2023 season, Diaz will be as effective as what Sadio would be. 

I would love you to explain how Diaz took Mane's position as the left sided attacker then.
« Reply #14250 on: Today at 10:18:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."
Where is this mate?
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Sorry, what?
« Reply #14252 on: Today at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:19:17 am
Sorry, what?

James Milner called him a 'soppy bollocks' in response, it's fine
Re: Sadio Mané
Always the quiet ones who end up being the biggest c*nts.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

A new song for Sadio.

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go
« Reply #14255 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:04 am
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.

Exactly what I came on to post.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14256 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Cant say i wont miss the guy. I dont blame him wanting a proper payday. If he only on a fraction of salah and the club dragging their heels, i can understand him angling for a move. Suarez, torres, owen, mascherano and even alonso and coutinho left in far more acrimonious circumstances. As far as im concerned, sadio will always be a liverpool legend and we will adore him just like we still reminisce about suarez and torres.

Love u sadio https://youtu.be/8xTBTOHmoEQ
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Where do you see that? Cannot find it..
Thanks for the memories Sadio but just leave with some class please.
Re: Sadio Mané
How is he still on the same salary he signed years ago? Is he even in the top 10 highest salaries in the club?
Didn't we renegotiate Salah's contract once already within his first two years?
Mane's been underpaid for several years, to be fair. Hardly sends him a positive message if the club hasn't negotiated his contract two years prior. It's one thing if he was amongst the highest paid at the club, but he hasn't been.

Shame. Would have rather have resigned Mane and sold Salah than lose both, or lose Mane and Salah stays his full contract.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:54:33 am
How is he still on the same salary he signed years ago? Is he even in the top 10 highest salaries in the club?
Didn't we renegotiate Salah's contract once already within his first two years?
Mane's been underpaid for several years, to be fair. Hardly sends him a positive message if the club hasn't negotiated his contract two years prior. It's one thing if he was amongst the highest paid at the club, but he hasn't been.

Shame. Would have rather have resigned Mane and sold Salah than lose both, or lose Mane and Salah stays his full contract.

He signed a new 5 year deal in 2018 rumoured at the time to be 150k a week.
Re: Sadio Mané
Im resigned to him leaving the club now. Will be sad to see him go but the sooner he makes the move the sooner we can plan for next season. Same for Salah
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:38:47 am
A new song for Sadio.

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go

You missed out the bit about Beelzebub having a devil put aside.

And as Satans club that shouldnt present too many difficulties.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:54:33 am
How is he still on the same salary he signed years ago? Is he even in the top 10 highest salaries in the club?

He isnt remotely on the same salary he joined on - how do these rumors get started?!
He was in the top few salaries yes - not sure he is after the last round of renewals but the issue with his salary is he wants to be one do the top 10 paid forwards in Europe (given his rumored demands and Bayern deal) and were, understandably, not doing that
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:38:47 am
A new song for Sadio.

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go

Mo Salah! No, I will not let you go.
The Bundesliga have a tractor put aside for me, for me, for me....
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 10:50:45 am
Where do you see that? Cannot find it..

Sorry, was just picking up on El Lobo's earlier naughty post.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 10:47:50 am
Cant say i wont miss the guy. I dont blame him wanting a proper payday. If he only on a fraction of salah and the club dragging their heels, i can understand him angling for a move. Suarez, torres, owen, mascherano and even alonso and coutinho left in far more acrimonious circumstances. As far as im concerned, sadio will always be a liverpool legend and we will adore him just like we still reminisce about suarez and torres.

Love u sadio https://youtu.be/8xTBTOHmoEQ


A proper payday   :butt
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:31 am
Mo Salah! No, I will not let you go.
The Bundesliga have a tractor put aside for me, for me, for me....

Hahaha I like it
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:08:24 am
He signed a new 5 year deal in 2018 rumoured at the time to be 150k a week.

Did he really?
Not sure where I keep reading that he's still on 100k.
Still,  he's won the golden boot and helped us lift trophies since then.
I'm not aware of how other clubs time renegotiations, but surely 4 years between contract changes is quite a large gap?

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:26:02 am
He isnt remotely on the same salary he joined on - how do these rumors get started?!
He was in the top few salaries yes - not sure he is after the last round of renewals but the issue with his salary is he wants to be one do the top 10 paid forwards in Europe (given his rumored demands and Bayern deal) and were, understandably, not doing that

What is his salary? Is there a specific link or article where you can show this info?
Would be convenient considering the ongoing discussions about his contract.
Apologies if it's alreasy been shared a few pages back, I've only been skimming the comments.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:38:47 am
A new song for Sadio.

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go

BoohooManeian Rhapsody ...
« Reply #14270 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
What's Mane actually said?
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:39:08 am

A proper payday   :butt

He's probably starving.
« Reply #14272 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Its kinda sad how all those years of amazing work can get unravelled with a nasty exit.

Owen. McManaman. Coutinho. Suarez. Torres. Mascherano. Probably forgetting a few.

Always leave with class. When you retire youll be grateful to have a forever home and enjoy a life forever loved and celebrated. No money can buy that.

He should just come out and say Ive loved being at Liverpool, I will always love the supporters and everyone at the club, but Im itching for a new challenge. Even if all lies, its what a smart player would do.

Nobody would begrudge Sadio a few years in the sun absolutely fucking minting it. Id be happy for him.

Xabi Alonso is someone that springs to mind who left with class, and thats when we were half the team we are now. Decent template for Sadio to follow (probs too late now though).

These guys need proper advisers on this pr stuff.
Re: Sadio Mané
It may be that he's just dumb enough to think that what he says in Senegal stays in Senegal. It's not like French is one of the largest languages in the world and that the internet exists  ::)

There's no doubt he had an excellent six years at the club, but what a clown. Yikes.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:04 am
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:38:10 am
Always the quiet ones who end up being the biggest c*nts.

This is a bit harsh, all thing considering. I warned you lot during and after the Afcon tournament that Senegalese fans felt Mané was treated poorly by the club and the fans in comparison to Salah. It's all well and good to argue that he "shouldn't" feel that way, or that he "should just be grateful to be at Liverpool", etc. etc. People's feelings are their feelings. Feelings and thoughts are democratic. Even when we don't say what we feel that doesn't mean we're not thinking and feeling it.

 I think it's incredibly narrowminded and harsh to think that the way Sub-Saharan Africans perceive Sadio Mané, his impact on LFC and the way he was treated compared to Salah (however differently we might perceive it) did not have an impact on the player.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:56:53 am
Maybe he just wants to win more medals before he retires and go down as the most successful Senegalese player ever? That sort of thing sounds important to him, along with the Ballon d'Or. Bayern isn't exactly a step down, is it? They'll win the league and are one of the 5-6 teams who can win the CL.

Plus the money of course
You don't stand a better chance winning a Ballon d'Or while playing for Bayern. I've always maintained and still do that it is a huge step down career-wise if he goes there. Can't argue with the money bit though.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:27 pm
Mane hasnt lost any position to anyone. He is better than Diaz. He just happens to play amazing up front.
Exactly. All comments about losing his position to Diaz/Jota are monumental bullshit. In fact, it underscores how much we as fans have undervalued him that we can claim he's lost any position to new arrival Diaz. Sadio carried us on his back in the latter part of the season when Salah was a shell of himself, and still gets no credit for it. And people wonder why the player might want to bugger off. Jesus Christ, can we get over ourselves just a little bit and try to see how a situation might look from another man's perspective?
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:29:42 pm
Exactly. All comments about losing his position to Diaz/Jota are monumental bullshit. In fact, it underscores how much we as fans have undervalued him that we can claim he's lost any position to new arrival Diaz. Sadio carried us on his back in the latter part of the season when Salah was a shell of himself, and still gets no credit for it. And people wonder why the player might want to bugger off. Jesus Christ, can we get over ourselves just a little bit and try to see how a situation might look from another man's perspective?

 ;D He's had nothing but praise for months on here until his weird comments in the last week. If you want to look at a player getting relentless, unfair bullshit spouted about them take a look at the Salah thread.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:29:42 pm
Exactly. All comments about losing his position to Diaz/Jota are monumental bullshit. In fact, it underscores how much we as fans have undervalued him that we can claim he's lost any position to new arrival Diaz. Sadio carried us on his back in the latter part of the season when Salah was a shell of himself, and still gets no credit for it. And people wonder why the player might want to bugger off. Jesus Christ, can we get over ourselves just a little bit and try to see how a situation might look from another man's perspective?

Gets no credit?! Where are you getting that from
Hes been widely touted as a ballon dor candidate - the last few weeks / months has been relentless praise for him both inside and outside the fan base (and damning of Salah fwiw)

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:31 am
Mo Salah! No, I will not let you go.
The Bundesliga have a tractor put aside for me, for me, for me....

After 40 odd years the lyrics finally make sense to me. Thanks
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
There are reems of pages of all different types across Facebook and Twitter with African fans who basically support any player who plays for their country

Amongst these are fans on different lfc sites constantly bickering on a Salah v Mané debate. Its grown really quite hateful and vicious. One set calling the other everything under the sun. The illusion of being an lfc fan for these people have long passed

Its extremely concerning to find that the players not only look but may take stock in what these utter madmen say

Yes, this has been going on for years. And I agree with you that it is really sad that players put stock in these online debates and other people's gripes. In time they learn that they had a good thing going at LFC and probably should've followed Klopp's advice and ignored the noise, take it all with a mindset of appreciation and gratitude instead of buying into their own hype, or competing with teammates in unnecessarily egotistical way. That would be a utopia though. In the real world people are all wrapped up in their feelings, they come to believe their own hype (Salah, too, not just Mané) and just want more, more, more. In Klopp's world social media is rightly deemed an insignificance and a waste of time. But the players aren't Klopp.
