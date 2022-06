what I don't get is -- why would Senegalese fans care what club he plays for? why would so many want him to leave FC?



There are reems of pages of all different types across Facebook and Twitter with African fans who basically support any player who plays for their countryAmongst these are fans on different lfc sites constantly bickering on a Salah v Mané debate. It’s grown really quite hateful and vicious. One set calling the other everything under the sun. The illusion of being an lfc fan for these people have long passedIt’s extremely concerning to find that the players not only look but may take stock in what these utter madmen say