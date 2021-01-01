Seems Mane can force to leave his contract. At a cheap price since his salary is only 6mil.



Article 17 of FIFA's Regulations states any player who signed a contract before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after the deal was signed.



Looks like thrifty FSG could lose Mane for 6 mil.



The ball is not in Livetpool's court.







Not necessarily- see below from a broadsheet paper :During the January transfer window it has been reported that both Yohan Cabaye and Wayne Rooney could "buy out" their contracts. The reports have focused on how the players could unilaterally terminate their contracts to force through moves. Rooney and Cabaye are reported to be outside their "protected period" (the first three years for a contract signed before a player turns 28, the first two years otherwise) and can therefore terminate their contracts without receiving a ban.Most Premier League contracts now include a clause specifying that compensation for unilateral termination should be based on a player's "true transfer market value". Rooney and Cabaye could leave, but they would be in breach of their contracts and would have to work together with their new clubs to compensate Manchester United and Newcastle for the loss of their market value (as determined, ultimately, by a panel of lawyers at CAS).