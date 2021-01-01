« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Online Lastrador

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14160 on: Today at 10:19:39 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 10:17:28 pm
relatively, yes.
Heard he's on basic of 100k week, with bobby on 180k, mo on 220k. ?
If that's the case, he should fire his agent.
Online blert596

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14161 on: Today at 10:20:56 pm
Ha, I dont care.

If Klopp wants to let him go for a fee he's happy with then great.

If Klopp says keep him and get another year out of him, then let him go on a free thats great.

If Klopp says fuck him, he's staying and for gobbing off we'll buy a proper centre forward, Diaz and Jota can have the left position and he can play in the ressies... also great.

He's done here, one way or the other. Its not up to him.
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14162 on: Today at 10:20:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:19:05 pm
She has moved onto the Advocaat

Sensible.
Online rushyman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14163 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:08:10 pm
Did you lose your admiration for Rush when he went to Juventus? Going by your username, I would say no. I think a bit of perspective is needed instead of this wave of cynism and disillusionment.

We don't really know what makes Mané tick, but given his enormous showings of generosity in his home country, personal wealth is probably not one. There's nothing wrong with a player wanting to move on to new challenges, after winning every possible trophy with a club, especially not one who has performed at such a high level. Those quotes are unfortunate, but I don't think he was trying to be disrespectful or had any malicious intent. It's just Sadio being Sadio, he's kind of a manchild. I still will love him and think he's an amazing human being.

You would be wrong.

I loved Rushy like a god as a kid. I cant express it in words what he meant to me in fact

When he left I can still see my 11 year old self crying on the doorstep of my old house. It was betrayal and surprise thats never quite left me. It affected me so deeply it altered the course of my childhood actually.

When rushy came back I was so joyful but Ill be honest it wasnt the same god like appreciation as before.

But now all these years down the line, hes at our games singing the songs cheering the goals like a fan. The god like love slowly returned. Well see if Mané or Mo are at the games in 25/30 years 

Thats why I feel sorry for kids watching sadio and mo now. Mo/Mané are their Ian Rush. Its way worse this
Last Edit: Today at 10:36:06 pm by rushyman
Online Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14164 on: Today at 10:22:55 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 10:17:28 pm
relatively, yes.
Heard he's on basic of 100k week, with bobby on 180k, mo on 220k. ?

Is this true? Seen it a lot but haven't seen a proper source for it?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14165 on: Today at 10:23:06 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 10:17:28 pm
relatively, yes.
Heard he's on basic of 100k week, with bobby on 180k, mo on 220k. ?
12m a year is the commonly reported value of his contract.

(Thats about £192k pw)

Before  bonuses

And our contracts are more heavily skewed towards bonuses than other clubs.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14166 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:47:32 pm
It's pointless, he doesn't want to stay.

The club doesn't want him to stay either. We already have his replacement in Diaz, and we never offered him a new contract or opened negotiations for a new contract.
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14167 on: Today at 10:27:55 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:24:45 pm
The club doesn't want him to stay either. We already have his replacement in Diaz, and we never offered him a new contract or opened negotiations for a new contract.

There was no contract talk at the end of the season while we were still fighting for trophies anyway. But it was being hinted at by some of the local journalists, that he would be offered a new one.
Online lolowalsh

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14168 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm
Sell him and get a replacement so he can adjust early to the squad, no point keeping a player who doesn't want to stay.
Offline slaphead

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14169 on: Today at 10:29:19 pm
I don't even think we'll replace Mane with a similar player per se. As many have said that's probably Diaz. I  think our big attacking outlay this summer will be on replacing what Origi was, that kind of focal point type player. I also think it will take us on another level if we do do that.
Online MPowerYNWA

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14170 on: Today at 10:29:48 pm
This is about money and respect.

1) MONEY:   It doesnt matter if youre on £100k a week, what matters is how much you are paid relative to your peers. If you know someone doing the same job as you is earning 3-4x more, in the same team, it will make you angry as it feels unfair

2) RESPECT: No one mentioned Sadios contract talks, only Salah. Sadio was treated as inferior to Salah. Same on contract negotiations, Even if Mo is having a bad game and Mane a good game, there is a reluctance (understandable) on taking Mo off.  That must annoy Mane.

I hope Sadio realises how much we all love him, if he doesnt then thats a shame. My kids have Manes name on the back of their shirts, his work ethic and contribution to the team is fantastic.
Online MPowerYNWA

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14171 on: Today at 10:30:38 pm
PS We should try to get back to a model where if a player has 2 years left on their contract and they dont want to sign a new contract, just sell them.   In theory Salah, Bobby and Mane could all leave on a free - FSG have my respect, but that sounds like a mess up on the business side.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14172 on: Today at 10:31:30 pm
Id be annoyed too if I was Sadio Mane and I was getting paid less than Sepp Van Den Berg
Online liversaint

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14173 on: Today at 10:32:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:19:05 pm
She has moved onto the Advocaat

Dick?😯
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14174 on: Today at 10:33:34 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 10:32:20 pm
Dick?😯
please clarify who that's aimed at.
Online whtwht

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14175 on: Today at 10:33:35 pm
As usual people jumping to conclusions off social media parasite Romano  without hearing from the man himself.  Translated from French to English and its nothing to even blink for.
Offline Sharado

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14176 on: Today at 10:34:24 pm
I'm not really that arsed about him leaving to be honest. Think it's really exciting for us. Sign someone tidy to replace him and let the 2nd great team of Jurgen begin.
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14177 on: Today at 10:34:56 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:33:35 pm
As usual people jumping to conclusions off social media parasite Romano  without hearing from the man himself.  Translated from French to English and its nothing to even blink for.
is there any chance he was being sarky?  impossible to tell from a text translation.
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14178 on: Today at 10:36:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:01 pm
trouble is that he also says hes lost respect for those at the top of the club.

So, I think were done.

That's a false quote, the guy on twitter admitted it.
Online whtwht

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14179 on: Today at 10:36:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:34:56 pm
is there any chance he was being sarky?  impossible to tell from a text translation.

Mate just check out twitter and you'll see his interview.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14180 on: Today at 10:37:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:31 pm
That's a false quote, the guy on twitter admitted it.
Well thats something 
Online newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14181 on: Today at 10:37:45 pm
Is it true that Mane was paying US to play?

I can see why he would want to leave. Such disrespect.
Online rushyman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14182 on: Today at 10:37:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:36:01 pm
trouble is that he also says hes lost respect for those at the top of the club.

So, I think were done.

I really am missing these quotes

Where/When did he say that
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14183 on: Today at 10:37:51 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:36:39 pm
Mate just check out twitter and you'll see his interview.
I never use the thing.  so not sarky I take it?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14184 on: Today at 10:37:54 pm
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14185 on: Today at 10:39:41 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:37:50 pm
I really am missing these quotes

Where/When did he say that

He didn't say that bit, they are a false quotes.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14186 on: Today at 10:43:13 pm
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm
How is what you just said any different from what you claim I'm doing? It's an open forum, I actually respect the hell out of your club, and admire the way its run. I don't think I've poorly represented Americans or Bayern fans here. There's a lot to be proud of.

As a fellow American, you have. 
Online rushyman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14187 on: Today at 10:43:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:41 pm
He didn't say that bit, they are a false quotes.

What a fucking circus this all is

Maybe its time we all stood back and just look at quotes for what they are

The knives are out tonight but to my mind Mané saying Ill do what Senegalese fans want maybe every bit as ironic as klopps africa statement that has us basically cancelled in parts of Africa
Online Al 666

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14188 on: Today at 10:44:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:37:45 pm
Is it true that Mane was paying US to play?

I can see why he would want to leave. Such disrespect.

In that case I take it all back about Michael Edwards.
Online Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14189 on: Today at 10:45:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:44:00 pm
In that case I take it all back about Michael Edwards.

;D
Online Agent99

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14190 on: Today at 10:46:23 pm
I blame El Hadji Diouf.
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14191 on: Today at 10:48:31 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:43:24 pm
What a fucking circus this all is

Maybe its time we all stood back and just look at quotes for what they are

The knives are out tonight but to my mind Mané saying Ill do what Senegalese fans want maybe every bit as ironic as klopps africa statement that has us basically cancelled in parts of Africa
every fucking season I tell myself I'm NOT gonna get sucked into reacting to every fucking rumour/story about players leaving/arriving.

we ALL know that 99% of them are pure bullshit.

but it's impossible to stay away from some of them, like this one.

I need to get off the internet for a few days.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14192 on: Today at 10:49:17 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:29:48 pm
This is about money and respect.

1) MONEY:   It doesnt matter if youre on £100k a week, what matters is how much you are paid relative to your peers. If you know someone doing the same job as you is earning 3-4x more, in the same team, it will make you angry as it feels unfair

2) RESPECT: No one mentioned Sadios contract talks, only Salah. Sadio was treated as inferior to Salah. Same on contract negotiations, Even if Mo is having a bad game and Mane a good game, there is a reluctance (understandable) on taking Mo off.  That must annoy Mane.

I hope Sadio realises how much we all love him, if he doesnt then thats a shame. My kids have Manes name on the back of their shirts, his work ethic and contribution to the team is fantastic.
I agree with all of that.

In his first season he was our main man, I remember thinking the sky had fallen in when he got injured in the Derby and thinking our season was finished, but we limped over the line to finish 4th and that ultimately allowed us to sign Mo.

He's been second in command for the last 5 years, you can understand why he wants to step out of Mo's shadow (and also earn a shitload more money).
Online jckliew

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14193 on: Today at 10:51:24 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 10:20:56 pm
Ha, I dont care.

If Klopp wants to let him go for a fee he's happy with then great.

If Klopp says keep him and get another year out of him, then let him go on a free thats great.

If Klopp says fuck him, he's staying and for gobbing off we'll buy a proper centre forward, Diaz and Jota can have the left position and he can play in the ressies... also great.

He's done here, one way or the other. Its not up to him.


Seems Mane can force to leave his contract. At a cheap price since his salary is only 6mil.

Article 17 of FIFA's Regulations states any player who signed a contract before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after the deal was signed.

Looks like thrifty FSG could lose Mane for 6 mil.

The ball is not in Livetpool's court.

Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14194 on: Today at 10:51:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:48:31 pm
every fucking season I tell myself I'm NOT gonna get sucked into reacting to every fucking rumour/story about players leaving/arriving.

we ALL know that 99% of them are pure bullshit.

but it's impossible to stay away from some of them, like this one.

I need to get off the internet for a few days.

Don't take it so hard, it's just the next part of the journey. See where Klopp takes the team next that is the exciting bit.
Online rushyman

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14195 on: Today at 10:52:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:48:31 pm
every fucking season I tell myself I'm NOT gonna get sucked into reacting to every fucking rumour/story about players leaving/arriving.

we ALL know that 99% of them are pure bullshit.

but it's impossible to stay away from some of them, like this one.

I need to get off the internet for a few days.

Ive taken 10 days off work with an injury

Told myself Id pick a few books out to read, start a Netflix show. Really take some time out of the usual

Day 3 tomorrow. No books or show picked and arguing like fuck about the rumour mill

Ill try again tomorrow
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14196 on: Today at 10:59:02 pm
Some players act the idiot when they get a bit twitchy the move they want might not happen. Bit shit when it happens to us but Ill get over it in time.

Sad he wants to leave but I reckon its pretty obvious hes made his mind up. Hopefully hes been honest with Jurgen about it. Not going to bother getting too worked up by the circus around it.
Online JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14197 on: Today at 11:00:30 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:24:45 pm
The club doesn't want him to stay either. We already have his replacement in Diaz, and we never offered him a new contract or opened negotiations for a new contract.


Hes already under contract
Online MPowerYNWA

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14198 on: Today at 11:01:26 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 10:51:24 pm
Seems Mane can force to leave his contract. At a cheap price since his salary is only 6mil.

Article 17 of FIFA's Regulations states any player who signed a contract before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after the deal was signed.

Looks like thrifty FSG could lose Mane for 6 mil.

The ball is not in Livetpool's court.



Not necessarily- see below from a broadsheet paper :

During the January transfer window it has been reported that both Yohan Cabaye and Wayne Rooney could "buy out" their contracts. The reports have focused on how the players could unilaterally terminate their contracts to force through moves. Rooney and Cabaye are reported to be outside their "protected period" (the first three years for a contract signed before a player turns 28, the first two years otherwise) and can therefore terminate their contracts without receiving a ban.

Most Premier League contracts now include a clause specifying that compensation for unilateral termination should be based on a player's "true transfer market value". Rooney and Cabaye could leave, but they would be in breach of their contracts and would have to work together with their new clubs to compensate Manchester United and Newcastle for the loss of their market value (as determined, ultimately, by a panel of lawyers at CAS).
Offline killer-heels

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14199 on: Today at 11:02:19 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:34:24 pm
I'm not really that arsed about him leaving to be honest. Think it's really exciting for us. Sign someone tidy to replace him and let the 2nd great team of Jurgen begin.

The shiny new toy that funnily enough people criticised other fans about last season.
