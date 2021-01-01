This is about money and respect.
1) MONEY: It doesnt matter if youre on £100k a week, what matters is how much you are paid relative to your peers. If you know someone doing the same job as you is earning 3-4x more, in the same team, it will make you angry as it feels unfair
2) RESPECT: No one mentioned Sadios contract talks, only Salah. Sadio was treated as inferior to Salah. Same on contract negotiations, Even if Mo is having a bad game and Mane a good game, there is a reluctance (understandable) on taking Mo off. That must annoy Mane.
I hope Sadio realises how much we all love him, if he doesnt then thats a shame. My kids have Manes name on the back of their shirts, his work ethic and contribution to the team is fantastic.