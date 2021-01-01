"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together."
Fuck'em,they'll all crawl back into their holes once the season starts again..
Didn't Mane force his way out of Salzburg to Soton in the first place?He, of course, could've just kept quiet and just not signed a new contract and worked out a move (like Thiago did), so he obviously didn't have to keep making it public. That's poor form.But it doesn't surprise me. He wants to make sure he gets his move this summer. It is what it is. We'll move on like we always have.
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving. Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.
Original video here.French speakers?https://twitter.com/snewsafrica/status/1532788877592866818?s=20&t=5ggWU8W5pWQakKKm149EBA
I agree. But was its comparative lack of quality the reason he now wants to leave? He does seem to have a bee in his bonnet about Liverpool.
He has always had that kind of attitude. The problem is fans are massive hypocrites. We detest players forcing their way out of Liverpool but have no problem when they force their way out of a club to come here.
Nah. He destroyed us when we played Southampton. He was a fantastic player, that's why Klopp has signed him.
It's always great - in almost every damn circumstance when we don't want to lose a player how X player is 1) so wholesome, 2) would never disrespect the club, 3) loves the club, etc.until they want to leave...
This is why players have to come out and make public statements to force moves.
He did. He was amazing. But.......he was a substitute that day if you remember. On the bench for Southampton. Klopp made him.Also, he was up against poor Martin Skrtel! The worst Liverpool centre back since Ruddock. Sadio has been fantastic for Liverpool. But he was fantastic in a great team with a great coach with great supporters. He's given his best years of his career to us and for that I'm grateful. He should be too.
I'm sorry but that is utter bollox. Some of my mates would rather he stayed over Mo!
Fans are so quick to turn. Loads of comments about what great people the squad has compared to mercenaries elsewhere. Just look at the fawning over them when they are doing some club videos and having a laugh.They are selfish, elite professionals with huge egos. They dont really give a fuck about anything else.
Some of your mates, but not most of your mates. That was my point.
Between FLRed67 and Ravishing Rick Rude - it's hard to figure out who is doing the stronger drugs.
you come out with some mad shit.While I know well get over it, itd be really odd if LFC fans wouldnt be a bit dissapointed to see one of our best players leave.
exactly.But you cant blame fans for being fully invested, they love the club and then be extention, the players. Thatll never change however much we know they dont have the same feelings for the club, its always going to get this reaction of a player starts yapping.
The real disappointment will start to kick in next season. You can quote me on that.
Stop talking nonsense Al. Klopp is a manager renounced for being prepared to let players have their say. I am pretty damn sure had he asked him and insisted he wanted another challenge he would have let him go, providing we replaced him.
It's just the next evolution of the team folks, nothing to be panicking over.
And 99% of RAWK think's you're an absolute muppet. You can quote me on that.
Kids? I understand them being invested in the players. Adults? Absolutely not.
We had already replaced him with Diaz and Mane had been moved inside. You have to look at it from the clubs point of view. They don't want to upset their customers. Certain fans idolize Mane and would be upset if they thought the club were open to selling him. If the player wants the move then he has to go public.
Make a poll.
I am well beyone being invested in players for sure, only person at this club that Ill be genuinley sad to see go is Kloppo. But I totally get why people get annoyed at shit like this, because its just so unnecessary. Let the situation get sorted and leave gracefully rather than disgracefully is always a good thing
