Didn't Mane force his way out of Salzburg to Soton in the first place?



He, of course, could've just kept quiet and just not signed a new contract and worked out a move (like Thiago did), so he obviously didn't have to keep making it public. That's poor form.



But it doesn't surprise me. He wants to make sure he gets his move this summer. It is what it is. We'll move on like we always have.



Yep.In early August of 2014, RB Salzburg beat Malmo in the first leg of a Champions League play-off, with a second leg to come. Mane was subbed off with ten minutes to go but still contributed to his sides 2-1 win, as you would expect from the star man.However, for the return leg a week later, he was a no-show. He failed to turn up to training the day before or any of his scheduled appointments, missing the scheduled flight to Malmo for the second leg. He was attempting to force a move away from the club and got his way a few weeks later after reiterating his insistence to leave the club.For Salzburg, the damage had already been done. Without their star man they lost the second leg 3-0 and therefore were eliminated from the Champions League before the group stages got underway, something that damaged the club financially.