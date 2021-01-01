« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1442368 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13960 on: Today at 02:47:18 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:44:58 am
They Brought a 5th tier club with the goal of being top Flight team within a decade
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13961 on: Today at 05:24:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:15:30 am
Yes, but they took over an existing club and rebranded it rather than created a brand new club from nothing.
True. Very much like Rangers being relegated for finantial reasons and then reborn after investment. But I think the genius was the RB abbreviation. I don't think that existed before.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13962 on: Today at 05:25:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:47:18 am
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.
The stadium was a key component though. It's not like they would start from a 1000-seater.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13963 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

 

For me Barnes was more like the equivalent of Messi. Not disrespecting Mane as he has been great for us but John Barnes was in a class of his own. Didn't quite have the longevity of Mane though. If we had been in Europe then I think Barnes would have been a Ballon d'or winner. Football was different then - probably not the same levels of fitness to now but that Liverpool team was something else.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13964 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Not a football fan on earth (bar their own) would want Leipzig to win a raffle let alone a title. It was shit enough seeing them win the cup this season.  Bayern can win another 20 if it stops that shitshow winning it.

The irony is that both teams are propped up by big business. The difference is one is old money and the other is new.

Bayern's commercial revenues at 350m Euros are 3.5 times their matchday income 90m-100m Euros pre covid. Which is fine until you realise how much of that commercial sponsorship actually comes from companies that own a stake in Bayern.

They are financially doped up to the eyeballs and if Mane ends up there it will be the owners/sponsors paying for it.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13965 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:27:43 am

Article about BVB fans and Hopp here:
https://www.dw.com/en/why-do-so-many-fans-hate-dietmar-hopp/a-52608910


Dietmar Hop you say? More evidence hat Mane is going to a Farmers' League.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13966 on: Today at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:47:18 am
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.

It's not easy, if you do it the "normal" way. It's pretty easy when you have a plastic drink company pumping money into the club so that the club has a budget that is by far bigger than everyone elses and often spend more money on transfers than the rest of the league combined. And that's without even taking into account that they basically have a feeder system with Red Bull Salzburg and another club in Austria, where players from the academy (or academies from all around the world) can slowly rise through the ranks and step up a level from club to club. Leipzig is as plastic as they come, except it's not oil money but energy drink money...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13967 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs
 

No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13968 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:35 pm
No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now

Agree with that. Barnes had everything that Sadio has got - pace, strength, power in both boots, tactical awareness - but had a great first touch as well. Mane's first touch has always been unreliable. I think it explains why Barnes could also 'feather' the ball. That's what touch players can do. His passing range was therefore wider than Sadio's too.

Obviously Mane looked after his body better than John ever did.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13969 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs

Mane is a great footballer and athlete but for sure John Barnes is on another level.  Barnes was a magician with the ball at his feet. 
« Reply #13970 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs
 

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:50:53 am

For me Barnes was more like the equivalent of Messi. Not disrespecting Mane as he has been great for us but John Barnes was in a class of his own. Didn't quite have the longevity of Mane though. If we had been in Europe then I think Barnes would have been a Ballon d'or winner. Football was different then - probably not the same levels of fitness to now but that Liverpool team was something else.

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:35 pm
No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now

Mane's easily the player I've seen in that position for us but I never saw Barnes play on the left when he was a his peak. He's the one player I wish I'd seen at his best. That some of you are so confident he was easily better than Mane is something given how amazing Mane's been for us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13971 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:21:03 pm
Mane's easily the player I've seen in that position for us but I never saw Barnes play on the left when he was a his peak. He's the one player I wish I'd seen at his best. That some of you are so confident he was easily better than Mane is something given how amazing Mane's been for us.
Its a hell of a compliment to Mane that theres even a conversation. Hell be a big loss to us
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13972 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:50:53 am

For me Barnes was more like the equivalent of Messi. Not disrespecting Mane as he has been great for us but John Barnes was in a class of his own. Didn't quite have the longevity of Mane though. If we had been in Europe then I think Barnes would have been a Ballon d'or winner. Football was different then - probably not the same levels of fitness to now but that Liverpool team was something else.

He was my favourite player as a kid. I've long said that if Klopp had the ability to take a player from our past and put them in our current team that it would be John Barnes circa '87-90. He was years ahead of so many of the other players of that era, and would fit our modern style of play perfectly.

Mane is seriously world class, absolutely, but I think that is down to Klopp. He's peaked again this season, but the way in which it has panned out has probably had a lot to do with that too. High intensity games for months has meant he's had to perform brilliantly for us, and Klopp moving him central has been key to that. But it begs the question; will Bayern have to even get out of second gear to win the domestic competitions next year?

I have thoughts of Gini Wijnaldum coming into my mind with this one, and how it is blatantly obvious that he regrets leaving us for a supposed super club in a tin pot league. I'd hate to see Sadio's career head down a similar path, casting forlorn glances across to us from a distance, wishing he was still part of the fight rather than taking a stroll.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13973 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Mane probably wants a few more guaranteed titles before he retires. So Bayern would be perfect for him. Probably feels like its too much hard graft trying to win any more in the Premier League with those book-cooking cheats about. A league where you can finish on 90+ points and still not win it. It's a joke really.
« Reply #13974 on: Today at 01:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:20:24 pm
Mane probably wants a few more guaranteed titles before he retires. So Bayern would be perfect for him. Probably feels like its too much hard graft trying to win any more in the Premier League with those book-cooking cheats about. A league where you can finish on 90+ points and still not win it. It's a joke really.

Doubt it. Better chance of winning a CL then maybe, but doubt a player is leaving a title winning and challenging side to clock up Bundesliga medals.
« Reply #13975 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs


I don't think that they are right,he has been great but Barnes was a step above him,imo of course
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #13976 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:28:27 pm

I don't think that they are right,he has been great but Barnes was a step above him,imo of course

Agreed. Barnes could beat a player with more ease
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

« Reply #13977 on: Today at 01:43:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:18 pm
Doubt it. Better chance of winning a CL then maybe, but doubt a player is leaving a title-winning and challenging side to clock up Bundesliga medals.


He's 30 and could well want the feeling of being a league champion again before he retires. There is more chance of that happening for him in Germany with Bayern than there is here with us, sadly. Just my opinion on it anyway.
« Reply #13978 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
I have read pages and pages of this thread and also the Salah tread. They are both going in circles.

To me, it's pretty obvious. It's about money. Sadio goes to BM and gets 250k a week. We obviously aren't offering that sort of coin. His agent gets a clip and they are both happy. Mo is also about money. He made that clear by saying he would go to another EPL club once his contract expires. Newcastle would throw the kitchen sink at him. City may well do too if they feel like kicking us a bit.

But both players are around 30. The next contract they sign will probably be their last big money deal. "if" the reports are true and Sadio is on 100k a week, he must get sick seeing the players who earn more. Sadio and Mo both donate very large sums of money to their local communities and it obviously means a lot to them. If they earn more, they can do the things they want to do.

Fans want their players to be loyal. Those days are long gone sadly. Players go where the money is. Plain and simple. Sure, there may be the odd player here and there that stays loyal, but they are in the very small minority. All top level players follow the money. The proof in the pudding is how many players stay as one club players? Not many. We were lucky having Stevie, but his head almost got turned as well. Who's to say that Trent won't let his contract run down as he approaches 30 and it turns into a bidding war.

There are 3 things destroying the world as we know it - Power, Greed and Selfishness. Those three could also be applied to football.....

Sadly FFP is dead and buried and football has become a play thing for oil states and oligarchs....
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

« Reply #13979 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:28:35 pm
Its a hell of a compliment to Mane that theres even a conversation. Hell be a big loss to us

Yeah, Barnes has always been talked about as an all-time great, certainly in the top 5 Liverpool players ever, so Mane being talked about favourably as well just shows how good he's been for us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

« Reply #13980 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm »
For me Mane >> Barnes

« Reply #13981 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm »
Mane vs Barnes  jeez, Id always give it to Barnsey. He was a pure magician. But Mane has been just fucking brilliant for us. Love him - weve been blessed to see him wear the red shirt. A skilful warrior
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

« Reply #13982 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm »
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 03:23:58 pm
I have read pages and pages of this thread and also the Salah tread. They are both going in circles.

To me, it's pretty obvious. It's about money. Sadio goes to BM and gets 250k a week. We obviously aren't offering that sort of coin. His agent gets a clip and they are both happy. Mo is also about money. He made that clear by saying he would go to another EPL club once his contract expires. Newcastle would throw the kitchen sink at him. City may well do too if they feel like kicking us a bit.

But both players are around 30. The next contract they sign will probably be their last big money deal. "if" the reports are true and Sadio is on 100k a week, he must get sick seeing the players who earn more. Sadio and Mo both donate very large sums of money to their local communities and it obviously means a lot to them. If they earn more, they can do the things they want to do.

Fans want their players to be loyal. Those days are long gone sadly. Players go where the money is. Plain and simple. Sure, there may be the odd player here and there that stays loyal, but they are in the very small minority. All top level players follow the money. The proof in the pudding is how many players stay as one club players? Not many. We were lucky having Stevie, but his head almost got turned as well. Who's to say that Trent won't let his contract run down as he approaches 30 and it turns into a bidding war.

There are 3 things destroying the world as we know it - Power, Greed and Selfishness. Those three could also be applied to football.....

Sadly FFP is dead and buried and football has become a play thing for oil states and oligarchs....
Totally agree with all of this... but here's the (terrible) question: if the game is to circumvent FFP and pour money into the club, then at some point I think it has to be acknowledged that Liverpool is going to need to do the same. It's a tricky and much more difficult thing for LFC to have done as well as they have on the transfer budget they've deployed... and at some point, I wonder if the current relative frugality just isn't going to work any more.
« Reply #13983 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
« Reply #13984 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm »
« Reply #13985 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:34:42 pm
For me Mane >> Barnes



Nah. Stop being silly.
« Reply #13986 on: Today at 07:05:42 pm »
I think it comes down to do you want to fight for a title/ honour. Or do you want a title/ honour.
If he stays its the former.
Thats not disrespecting BM. Thats just the state of affairs.
I bare no contempt for sadio. Im not sure in the last 3-4 seasons anyone could say he hasnt been our. Most consistent player.
Guy wants to go, he owes us nothings.
Just hope we get them in the QF next year and wallop them.
« Reply #13988 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm »
Quote
Sadio Mané at a press conference: "60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I'll do what they want. We'll see soon"

Not good

https://twitter.com/mansour_loum/status/1532783258844418048?s=21&t=OsUWiv6oZBvpeZmgZ_oJ3Q

(Via Sega)
« Reply #13989 on: Today at 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:33:57 pm
Not good

https://twitter.com/mansour_loum/status/1532783258844418048?s=21&t=OsUWiv6oZBvpeZmgZ_oJ3Q

(Via Sega)

Ahhh Sadio sure is endearing himself to his still current clubs fans at the moment  ;D

Be good when this saga (not sega) is over really. Still lots of time for it to run though.
« Reply #13990 on: Today at 07:36:39 pm »
Just go.
« Reply #13991 on: Today at 07:37:13 pm »
Fucking hell, drag it out why don't ya. Just either go or stay.
« Reply #13992 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm »
Hopefully a fee is agreed soon and he leaves.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:37:13 pm
Fucking hell, drag it out why don't ya. Just either go or stay.
In his defence it's out of his hands, it's clear to everyone he wants to leave, now it's up to the clubs.
« Reply #13994 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm »
I thought it had already been hinted that he won't leave until we have a replacement sorted out.
« Reply #13995 on: Today at 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:38:11 pm
Hopefully a fee is agreed soon and he leaves.

Hopefully we agree a contract extension and he stays!

« Reply #13996 on: Today at 07:48:11 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:47:36 pm
Hopefully we agree a contract extension and he stays!

Hopefully not.
« Reply #13997 on: Today at 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:47:36 pm
Hopefully we agree a contract extension and he stays!

Not after this, no.
« Reply #13998 on: Today at 07:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:50:12 pm
Not after this, no.

After what? Have i missed something?
« Reply #13999 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:33:57 pm
Not good

https://twitter.com/mansour_loum/status/1532783258844418048?s=21&t=OsUWiv6oZBvpeZmgZ_oJ3Q

(Via Sega)


A stupid fucking thing to say,maybe they wouldn't had he come out when they all pissed their pants thinking "Africa" had been disrespected.


 :wave




