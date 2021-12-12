« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1438063 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,877
  • Meh sd f
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 08:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:37:09 pm
My experience is that everyone hates Bayern in Germany. When Dortmund won the league, everyone was over the moon, except the for bavarians.
Not German, but I have lived there for several years. My experience was different - Bayern was quite admired by the people I met. Much less hated than I would have thought. But it's a big country and I wouldn't claim I made a scientific study on the topic. Lived quite far away from any BL1 teams.

RB Leipzig on the other hand, were universally hated.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 09:14:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:38:24 pm
In my experience, Bayern is loved all over the place in Germany. Neutrals love them, and even fans from other teams defend them and respect them. They're something like a second national team.
Hahahaha. German here.... Bayern universally loved... a second national team... seriously, this is a joke, right? You could say that they are grudgingly respected by many, maybe. However, the fact that they routinely (or at least try to) hoover up the best players wherever they can get them from other German clubs and that they make the league title race - and often the DFB Pokal, too - mostly boring certainly does not endear them to a lot of football supporters. Basically everyone I personally know who supports Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt or various second Bundesliga clubs, none of them likes let alone loves Bayern.

Yes, Leipzig are universally hated. At least Bayern are a legitimate club with history. But they are far, far from being universally loved in Germany.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:19 pm by lamad »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 09:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 08:11:18 pm
Except for Schalke 04 fans, you're absolutely correct Sir Rick

Is right my guy
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,452
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm »
Who gives a flying fuck about Bayern? Honestly talk about nonsense arguments.

If we gave Mane the money he wants, he wouldnt leave. The fact we wont is the reason why he is going.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 10:20:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:56 pm
Who gives a flying fuck about Bayern? Honestly talk about nonsense arguments.

If we gave Mane the money he wants, he wouldnt leave. The fact we wont is the reason why he is going.
Frankly, I think the last few pages have been brilliant. Hopefully Sadio has read them, and seen the state of some of their 'fans' and is frantically messaging Jurgen saying that he wants to stay after all.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,639
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 10:23:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:24:16 pm
And the poster is known for paying off Keepers,Jockeys & fighters.

He can only go the bookies if he's wearing one of these



I can't help it if bookies are going to bend over and spread their cheeks for me. They're parasites, and I'm doing the world a favour  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,639
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 09:14:33 pm
Hahahaha. German here.... Bayern universally loved... a second national team... seriously, this is a joke, right? You could say that they are grudgingly respected by many, maybe. However, the fact that they routinely (or at least try to) hoover up the best players wherever they can get them from other German clubs and that they make the league title race - and often the DFB Pokal, too - mostly boring certainly does not endear them to a lot of football supporters. Basically everyone I personally know who supports Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt or various second Bundesliga clubs, none of them likes let alone loves Bayern.

Yes, Leipzig are universally hated. At least Bayern are a legitimate club with history. But they are far, far from being universally loved in Germany.

If it came down to Bayern and Leipzig going toe to toe for the league title, who would the neutral Germans want to win?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 