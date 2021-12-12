In my experience, Bayern is loved all over the place in Germany. Neutrals love them, and even fans from other teams defend them and respect them. They're something like a second national team.



Hahahaha. German here.... Bayern universally loved... a second national team... seriously, this is a joke, right? You could say that they are grudgingly respected by many, maybe. However, the fact that they routinely (or at least try to) hoover up the best players wherever they can get them from other German clubs and that they make the league title race - and often the DFB Pokal, too - mostly boring certainly does not endear them to a lot of football supporters. Basically everyone I personally know who supports Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt or various second Bundesliga clubs, none of them likes let alone loves Bayern.Yes, Leipzig are universally hated. At least Bayern are a legitimate club with history. But they are far, far from being universally loved in Germany.