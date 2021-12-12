« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1437088 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,806
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:06:08 pm
I'm really not being arrogant, all I've done is be defensive. I've even complemented LFC numerous times since being here.

But it's the ones who say Bayern is a step down, or the Bundesliga is a farmers league, that are getting snippy remarks

Sometimes the truth hurts

Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Yeah in America we call that clapping back. You clap on me, I'm gonna stand up and clap back. I notice you didn't quote any of the insults that provoked those comments either

This makes sense now.  You sound just like a friend of mine and I'm guessing you're probably right around the same age as he is. 
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,159
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:06:08 pm
But it's the ones who say Bayern is a step down, or the Bundesliga is a farmers league, that are getting snippy remarks

I'm afraid it is a Farmers League. They're not called Eintractor Frankfurt for nothing.

(Yorky 1 Crosby Nick 0)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,980
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 01:43:18 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:38:46 pm
Can't say I blame him if he goes to Bayern. Guaranteed 4 titles by the time he retires where as here he's going to have  to fight for them, assuming we get another one under Klopp.

Pretty hollow victories though in a guaranteed league. If he does go it will be for the money, but he can go with the respect and admiration of me for the shift he put in here
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:42:40 pm
I'm afraid it is a Farmers League. They're not called Eintractor Frankfurt for nothing.

(Yorky 1 Crosby Nick 0)

Ive got a brand new CombMainz Harvester.

1-1!
Logged

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:15:03 pm
I totally agree with you. Outside of my OP yesterday that was a bit flamboyant everything I said has been reactionary and defensive.

I couldn't write enough laughing emotes on this.

Coming here, insulting people, not accepting other fans opinions IN A LFC Forum and saying "no, no they've started, they're not accepting that Bayern isn't that bad".

You came on here, knowing that you don't talk to fellow Bayern fans. Since you're from the US, I couldn't care less that you think Bayern is admired in Germany.

I can tell you: they are not. Basically every Bundesliga club hates them. The other fans are not even for Bayern if they're playing a UCL quarter or semi.

Accept it.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:43:18 pm
Pretty hollow victories though in a guaranteed league. If he does go it will be for the money, but he can go with the respect and admiration of me for the shift he put in here

This pretty much sums it up. He'll still leave with our respect and admiration (despite the way he timed and delivered the news, which was a bit annoying) as a bona fide club legend. If it is Bayern though, it's for the money and the ease, not because it's bigger or better. Frankly no one will give a shit what he does at Bayern unless he wins the Champions League.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:32 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,159
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:45:36 pm
Ive got a brand new CombMainz Harvester.

1-1!

Red Bullock Leipzig

(2-1)

F*ck me, this is more exciting than the Bundesliga.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,636
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 02:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Red Bullock Leipzig

(2-1)

F*ck me, this is more exciting than the Bundesliga.



Ruled out for handball.

They're RasenBallsport Leipzig, not Red Bull Leipzig

1-1, ball is back in play.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • Meh sd f
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13888 on: Today at 02:46:28 pm »
Of course Bayern is a step down. It's a smaller league with less competition, worse players and lower international status.

That doesn't mean that it's not enjoyable for the fans.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • Linudden.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13889 on: Today at 02:55:33 pm »
Is Bayern just as big of a football club as Liverpool? Yes, absolutely. There are seven truly major football institutions in Europe (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man United, Bayern München, Juventus and Milan with Inter borderline looking in).

Is playing for Bayern München in 2022 a step down from playing for Liverpool at this very moment? That's also true but that's solely a result of weaker opposition. The league is a step down in quality, but it's also the case that Bayern's current team would've been an 80-85 point team in the Premier League if they jumped in tomorrow. The Bayern teams assembled in the past decade would've beaten the oil clubs to several league titles.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,446
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13890 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:34:49 pm
I don't care if he leaves as long he gets replaced with someone with a similar caliber.

Very little chance of that.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Red Bullock Leipzig

(2-1)

F*ck me, this is more exciting than the Bundesliga.

Padebarn.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,159
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:41 pm


Ruled out for handball.

They're RasenBallsport Leipzig, not Red Bull Leipzig

1-1, ball is back in play.

I'm questioning the neutrality of the referee. Your name is an anagram of Bayern.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm »
I don't think it really matters why Sadio wants to leave.

Saying it's because of money or having it easier in the bundesliga doesn't change anything, even if it's true, we have no idea of his motivations.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm »
In this thread - a guy comes in aggressively in his first post, admits he did that, and still claims he is acting defensively when he gets a poor reception. A true classic of the genre.  ;D

Yanks are great. Bayern is great. This guy is not representative of either of them. He needs to get out and learn a bit more about the wider world including his own team. Educate himself if you will.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:22 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 146
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13895 on: Today at 03:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:05:38 pm
Padebarn.
Although I think FArminia Bielefeld have been relegated.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 04:12:19 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:39:32 pm
In this thread - a guy comes in aggressively in his first post, admits he did that, and still claims he is acting defensively when he gets a poor reception. A true classic of the genre.  ;D

Yanks are great. Bayern is great. This guy is not representative of either of them. He needs to get out and learn a bit more about the wider world including his own team. Educate himself if you will.

How is what you just said any different from what you claim I'm doing? It's an open forum, I actually respect the hell out of your club, and admire the way its run. I don't think I've poorly represented Americans or Bayern fans here. There's a lot to be proud of.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:12:19 pm
How is what you just said any different from what you claim I'm doing? It's an open forum, I actually respect the hell out of your club, and admire the way its run. I don't think I've poorly represented Americans or Bayern fans here. There's a lot to be proud of.

You came in and acted the dickhead mate in your first post (as you have conceded). You threw the first punch so to speak. Any negative response you get after that is entirely on you. You should know that football fans get pretty emotive about their team - to go on their patch and be a prick and then claim that you only were acting in reaction to the inevitable negative responses is laughable.

You've poorly represented Bayern, because most Bayern fans I know are capable of behaving like an adult when they go to opposition forums. Maybe building up a bit of rapport, establishing some mutual respect. Gently challenging views but without hostility. Once the regulars have got to know they are alright then some slightly more frank views can be shared (I can't believe I'm having to explain how to behave on an opposition forum - this should be common sense!) Going in with a rush of blood to the head, and then doubling down when inevitably challenged is something even a teenager would be embarrassed to do. The right thing after your first post would have been to apologise for coming on too strong and ignore the negative responses as they were your own fault. (Though if you are looking for real advice, the really smart thing to do would have been to make second account and score some points by being "new" Bayern fan who wasn't like that last dickhead, and just never post on the first one again. Instant win with the regulars and you seem good by "comparison")
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,098
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13898 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:12:19 pm
How is what you just said any different from what you claim I'm doing? It's an open forum, I actually respect the hell out of your club, and admire the way its run. I don't think I've poorly represented Americans or Bayern fans here. There's a lot to be proud of.

its not really an open forum is it, its set up privately by the great lord RAWK, to be enjoyed by fellow fans.

To be honest, theres a few acting out in this thread - they are baiting you, and you are snapping at the bait, thats the big part of the issue for the total derailment here.

Take a step back, look around a bit here and in the general sport forum, get a feel for what is a great football forum, that does welcome fans from other teams. But doesnt take too kindly to the two-footed nature of your first involvements!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:33:31 pm
You came in and acted the dickhead mate in your first post (as you have conceded). You threw the first punch so to speak. Any negative response you get after that is entirely on you. You should know that football fans get pretty emotive about their team - to go on their patch and be a prick and then claim that you only were acting in reaction to the inevitable negative responses is laughable.

You've poorly represented Bayern, because most Bayern fans I know are capable of behaving like an adult when they go to opposition forums. Maybe building up a bit of rapport, establishing some mutual respect. Gently challenging views but without hostility. Once the regulars have got to know they are alright then some slightly more frank views can be shared (I can't believe I'm having to explain how to behave on an opposition forum - this should be common sense!) Going in with a rush of blood to the head, and then doubling down when inevitably challenged is something even a teenager would be embarrassed to do. The right thing after your first post would have been to apologise for coming on too strong and ignore the negative responses as they were your own fault. (Though if you are looking for real advice, the really smart thing to do would have been to make second account and score some points by being "new" Bayern fan who wasn't like that last dickhead, and just never post on the first one again. Instant win with the regulars and you seem good by "comparison")

Dickhead? A bit extreme if you ask me. Back away from the keyboard mate. Take a deep breath.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:40:28 pm
its not really an open forum is it, its set up privately by the great lord RAWK, to be enjoyed by fellow fans.

To be honest, theres a few acting out in this thread - they are baiting you, and you are snapping at the bait, thats the big part of the issue for the total derailment here.

Take a step back, look around a bit here and in the general sport forum, get a feel for what is a great football forum, that does welcome fans from other teams. But doesnt take too kindly to the two-footed nature of your first involvements!

What I said was pretty tame. I didn't come in here calling Liverpool trash. I was addressing the ridiculous comment of Bayern being a step down.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:41:46 pm
Dickhead? A bit extreme if you ask me. Back away from the keyboard mate. Take a deep breath.
As a note on English idioms; acting the dickhead is not a severe expression. Something you might say to friend who is acting slightly out of order. The point (unaddressed notably) remains; you can't show hostility to Liverpool on a Liverpool forum and not expect a negative response - it's common sense. Just remember - this isn't r/soccer where all fans congregate to argue about football, or even r/liverpool. This is a private Liverpool forum set up for Liverpool fans, and a few well behaved opposition fans.

Edit: I must say I enjoyed this though as an attempt to avoid the point. Pretend the other person has said something extreme and is hot under the collar. Very good  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:59 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:51:23 am
I might be a Yank but I know just as much about football as anyone here does. Football is a global game. Like I said get out of your little EPL/LFC box and take in some culture from the outside once and awhile. It won't hurt you!  ;D


I doubt you're a Yank,I think you're just fishing,hoping to get a bite like those c*nts in Paris.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:46:26 pm
What I said was pretty tame. I didn't come in here calling Liverpool trash. I was addressing the ridiculous comment of Bayern being a step down.
Came on to find out what's happening with mane only to find pages of shite from this guy
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:46:26 pm
What I said was pretty tame. I didn't come in here calling Liverpool trash. I was addressing the ridiculous comment of Bayern being a step down.

It is a step down though. Liverpool are one of the best run clubs on the planet right now, with the best manager in the world in the most popular league. By coming on to a Liverpool forum and saying that the opinion that Liverpool are better than Bayern is "ridiculous" that's insulting. It's not ridiculous, it's a valid opinion. Maybe you disagree and that's fine but it's not a ridiculous opinion by any means.

If you're looking for people to agree with you that Mané is moving onto better things, I think you'll wait a long time. I've got huge respect for Mané and what he's done at Liverpool, he's a legend in my eyes but he's going to an easier league with less games for more money, good move for him but in no way a step up.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,274
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 05:11:49 pm »
Come on, folks, can we cut this out? Let's talk about Mane.

If he was to go to Bayern, it's a personal choice hinging on a lot of components. It's not just a step down or up. Here, he plays a second fiddle to Salah; there, after Lewa leaves, he will be the main man. Bayern being champions-elect every season have the ability to focus on the CL and hence they do extremely well there. So, Mane can win the CL with them, being the main man upfront. Why would anyone argue that that's not an appealing proposition?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 05:18:35 pm »
Bayern is European royalty but it's a step down for many footballers in terms of global reach -- if you want to increase your 'brand' and earn heavily from sources other than your pay check, you'll prefer to be at Liverpool - at the moment uniquely of the Premier League clubs because the other one with real global reach is currently in the doldrums (and long may it last). However, Mané has never had the same border-busting appeal as other stars in our team. When we go abroad, the press always requests the same interviewees - Salah, Klopp and van Dijk. So maybe he simply recognises that and, indeed, likes the idea of being the main man at Germany's premier team.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:22:17 pm
How am I delusional mate? Those have been the best players FROM DORTMUND not the league in recent times.

Hell Dortmund is taking arguably Bayerns best CB in Niklas Sule, and taking Freiburgs star CB Niko Schlotterbeck. Uh, where's the hate on Dortmund for snatching Freiburgs beast defender?

No its always Bayerns fault.



You need home tutoring because you're failing at your favourite subject & on your "favourite" Club.


Fucking mouth breathers  :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 05:35:32 pm »
He said , she said..Jeezus. Lets discuss Mane and if, if, he goes a replacement.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm »
I'm team Crosby Nick

Go Nick!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm »
Cant really blame Sadio for wanting to leave brexitland as its a fucking shithole. Good luck to him.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:11:49 pm
Come on, folks, can we cut this out? Let's talk about Mane.

If he was to go to Bayern, it's a personal choice hinging on a lot of components. It's not just a step down or up. Here, he plays a second fiddle to Salah; there, after Lewa leaves, he will be the main man. Bayern being champions-elect every season have the ability to focus on the CL and hence they do extremely well there. So, Mane can win the CL with them, being the main man upfront. Why would anyone argue that that's not an appealing proposition?


I won't think any less of him if/when he leaves,he has given us everything we could have wished for & he will always be welcomed as a legend.

I do think that he has won his last CL though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,098
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13912 on: Today at 05:39:37 pm »
Anyway, Bayern need to stump up the cash first. They love to play that we dont spend much card as they hoover up talent they have tapped up in the last year of their deals or on frees, we know that much! Thats exactly what they will have done with Mane.

Hopefully Liverpool just drag them out a while, no need to do anything quickly.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,431
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13913 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
Have Bayern stumped up the 50m yet?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13914 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:15:03 pm
I totally agree with you. Outside of my OP yesterday that was a bit flamboyant everything I said has been reactionary and defensive.


The fuck it has,you've been a snide prick which is the worst kind of prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13915 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:08:15 pm
I'm questioning the neutrality of the referee. Your name is an anagram of Bayern.

And the poster is known for paying off Keepers,Jockeys & fighters.

He can only go the bookies if he's wearing one of these

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13916 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:46:26 pm
What I said was pretty tame. I didn't come in here calling Liverpool trash. I was addressing the ridiculous comment of Bayern being a step down.

absolutely true*

You're welcome mate
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13917 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm »
I've come in here to see what's going on because the only story out there is from the fucking scum, and just wasted 20 minutes scrolling through utter bollocks written then replied to from a newbie troll.
Our forward players who are on their last year of contract are literally worth a good £50m each to us in their final year so our owners will not be giving them away. If Bayern have really offered £25m, they are like Arsenal with Suarez, a comedy sideshow. If you fuck the troll off mods, we can return to being the quality site we usually are.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13918 on: Today at 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:23:39 pm
Yep.

My German friends don't even consider Baveria to be proper Germany (one for another time perhaps).

Mate, honestly, he said he's from the US and talking about how everyone loves Bayern.

I am from Germany, supporting a local club here in the 3rd tier who's sharing the same values as LFC and watching Bundesliga quite a lot and he has the audacity to educate me/us about German football.

It's just funny.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 