Come on, folks, can we cut this out? Let's talk about Mane.
If he was to go to Bayern, it's a personal choice hinging on a lot of components. It's not just a step down or up. Here, he plays a second fiddle to Salah; there, after Lewa leaves, he will be the main man. Bayern being champions-elect every season have the ability to focus on the CL and hence they do extremely well there. So, Mane can win the CL with them, being the main man upfront. Why would anyone argue that that's not an appealing proposition?