Sadio Mane has been revolutionary at this football club. His signing was the catalyst for the Klopp era taking off.



So many wonderful memories of this man doing his thing. Anyone who saw him at Southampton knew we had a player but when he announced himself on the opening day at Arsenal we knew we were in for a special time.



His combination with Bobby and Mo was absolutely imperious at its very best. An absolute pleasure to watch and he will rightly go down with those two in the pantheon of LFC greats.



If it is to be goodbye then I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to see him do his thing at my football club. A wonderful player, and a top man by all accounts