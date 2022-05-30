I know there's definitely an element of me trying to convince myself that everything will be OK in this, but I do think recency bias is coming into play just a little bit with Sadio. Don't get me wrong - he's had an absolutely amazing career with us overall. But the fact that he's had a great second half of this season (February-May) is kind of distracting everyone from the fact that he was largely very poor (by his standards at least) last season and was in somewhat lacklustre form up to Christmas this season. There's a reason why no one was focused on his contract up until recently and everything was all about Salah prior to that.



Like I said, this isn't me trying to make out he isn't a great player - he really is and has had a stellar career here. But I just think it doesn't have to be all doom-mongering if he does go. I don't think it's anything like, say, Suarez leaving, where he carried so much of our play himself. And being realistic, he's already not as explosive as he was in his first couple of years here (though he got better at other things to compensate for that) and his athleticism is probably only going one way over the next few years. I can't deny it's hard to replace him directly, but I do believe we can stay at a similar level with the right moves.