I'll be gutted if he really leaves. Having said that, I don't think over the last 2 seasons he's got benefit of doubt when he was recovering from the Covid aftermath and things weren't going well. He doesn't get one tenth of the adulation that Salah gets, even though, for me, he's just as integral to the functioning of the team, if not more. And it's just not right that James Milner, who hardly features for Liverpool, gets paid twice as much as someone like Sadio. (We should have restructured his deal years ago). I am sure Sadio will want to leave with good grace, but if he's ever felt a little under-loved, under-paid by the club and under-appreciated by fans, I wouldn't blame him one bit.
Again, I hope he has a change of heart and stays.