What a servant he's been, absolute legend.
But I'll tell you what, the contrast between him and Salah and how fans have reacted to them both for the last 4/5 years is fascinating. Talk about how he's our best player, he's our most important player, how out of the two they'd prefer him to stay. Firstly, Mo is considerably better in terms of output. People talk about Sadio being 'clutch' for us. Well he is...but so is Mo. Every single season he's been here, he's been our top scorer. Scoring in important games. When we've been on it (this season, 18/19, 19/20) all of our forwards have been great. But last season, when we were struggling, Mo absolutely dragged us to that CL spot. I dunno if its something to do with Mo getting more global recognition and so we unite a bit more behind the 'underdog'.