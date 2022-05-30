« previous next »
Online smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Heres a wild, speculative thought - feel free to shoot me down in flames if this is nonsense:

If the club really is willing to sell him, could there be an element of feeling theyve had their fingers burnt by African players? The Afcon this year undoubtedly had an impact on our title chances, and is going to do the same again next year.

I think FIFA and Afcon between them are doing a good job of making African players a less attractive proposition for European clubs with their ridiculous international schedules.

On the other hand, who could wet get to fill the Mané shaped hole in the team? Even if he misses a dozen games, what he brings to the team is invaluable. Replacing him (and Salah likewise if he moves on next year) is going to be extremely difficult. Im sure we can do it though - I wholly trust in our clubs ability to exploit the transfer market these days, but the idea of having to replace Mané still makes me nervous.
Online Jm55

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:48:42 am
Heres a wild, speculative thought - feel free to shoot me down in flames if this is nonsense:

If the club really is willing to sell him, could there be an element of feeling theyve had their fingers burnt by African players? The Afcon this year undoubtedly had an impact on our title chances, and is going to do the same again next year.

I think FIFA and Afcon between them are doing a good job of making African players a less attractive proposition for European clubs with their ridiculous international schedules.

On the other hand, who could wet get to fill the Mané shaped hole in the team? Even if he misses a dozen games, what he brings to the team is invaluable. Replacing him (and Salah likewise if he moves on next year) is going to be extremely difficult. Im sure we can do it though - I wholly trust in our clubs ability to exploit the transfer market these days, but the idea of having to replace Mané still makes me nervous.

How did AFCON have an affect on our title chances?

We won every game during it and for about 3 months afterward.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:48:42 am
If the club really is willing to sell him, could there be an element of feeling theyve had their fingers burnt by African players?
The club are prepared to sell him because he wants to leave, his nationality doesn't come in to it. They'd do the same with Ali, Trent, Vig, anyone. I don't believe we'd ever stand in a player's way if he was no longer committed.
Online smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:57:24 am
How did AFCON have an affect on our title chances?

We won every game during it and for about 3 months afterward.

Losing key players at that stage of the season has contributed to the signs of burnout throughout the squad by the end of the season.

Not the only factor, of course - the Covid situation also had an impact - but definitely a factor, in my view.

But like I said, it was a purely speculative view so Im happy to be challenged on it. Maybe I am overthinking the impact of Afcon.
Online smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:59:47 am
The club are prepared to sell him because he wants to leave, his nationality doesn't come in to it. They'd do the same with Ali, Trent, Vig, anyone. I don't believe we'd ever stand in a player's way if he was no longer committed.

I was thinking more that the impact of Afcon might be a factor in what kind of contract were willing to offer players like Mané and Salah, and affect whether or not wed sign other African players in future, not that wed sell them purely because of it.

We lost Naby for ages because his national team broke him. This kind of thing cant be completely ignored.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:57:24 am
How did AFCON have an affect on our title chances?

We won every game during it and for about 3 months afterward.

Devil's advocate. AFCON maxed out Salah with extra time in almost every time. Had Salah been fresher in body and mind he may have had a more telling contribution vs City in the league (pretty much the title decider) and in the CL even though arguably he was our best attacker.
Online smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Although, to be fair, Sadio himself has been our best player since he came back from Afcon.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:22:53 am
Although, to be fair, Sadio himself has been our best player since he came back from Afcon.

AFCON was definitely good for Mane. It re-energised him.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Sadio Mané
If Mane leaves, surely we'd look for someone who plays on the right? Both Jota and Diaz play on the left, we need somone who's good coming from the right to be able to rest Salah (if he stays if not, even more)
Online Avens

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:48:42 am
Heres a wild, speculative thought - feel free to shoot me down in flames if this is nonsense:

If the club really is willing to sell him, could there be an element of feeling theyve had their fingers burnt by African players? The Afcon this year undoubtedly had an impact on our title chances, and is going to do the same again next year.

I think FIFA and Afcon between them are doing a good job of making African players a less attractive proposition for European clubs with their ridiculous international schedules.

On the other hand, who could wet get to fill the Mané shaped hole in the team? Even if he misses a dozen games, what he brings to the team is invaluable. Replacing him (and Salah likewise if he moves on next year) is going to be extremely difficult. Im sure we can do it though - I wholly trust in our clubs ability to exploit the transfer market these days, but the idea of having to replace Mané still makes me nervous.

I get the idea in theory, but our results during and after AFCON couldn't have been much better really.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Sadio Mané
Senior Anfield sources have dismissed suggestions in Germany that a deal could be done for around 30 million (£25.5 million). Liverpool believe they would be better off keeping Mane for another 12 months and losing him for nothing in 2023 rather than doing business for that. Liverpool value him at around 50 million (£42.5 million) and they would need to have a suitable replacement lined up before sanctioning a sale.

With Divock Origi leaving on a free transfer to AC Milan and Liverpool willing to listen to offers for Japan international Takumi Minamino, they certainly need at least one more attacker. The arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham will help but it would be wrong to expect too much, too soon from the teenager.

https://theathletic.com/3339448/2022/05/30/mane-sadio-bayern-liverpool/
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sadio Mané
As soon as any player doesn't want to play for us.

Goodbye.

End of.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
I agree. It does lend some weight to the rumours around Kane, but of course we all know that will almost certainly be a bit of smoke to mess around with other teams who might have their eyes on our real target but think Kane would need to be bought up in order to somehow weaken us. I'm pretty convinced there's some more 4D chess going on in the background, and that we'll be blown away by who we bring in.

If anything this will almost guarantee that Salah will stay in my opinion, there's no way Klopp will allow the club to seriously disrupt the front line, especially given that Divock is off to Milan.

Of course, this might all be a power play on the part of Mane to squeeze a contract he wants. At the end of the day I doubt anyone really knows what is going on behind the scenes (case in point, Fabinho).

Chess it is, I think.

The club staff and execs all have these cell phone thingys. They use them to call agents. All the time. The agents tell them things. The agents are happy to talk, because they make lots of money from the club. And LFC in particular, is famous for how well they treat agents.  :)

Then the club plans, accordingly. Perhaps moving in quickly and late, like hawk diving, to snatch a player from, say a club in Portugal, before a club in London, for instance, can complete the deal for him. Or perhaps, setting the table early, for a meal later on.

There may well be more "unexpected" departures this summer.  All part of the game.
Offline Topwings!

Re: Sadio Mané
That interview from eve of Cup final is so bizarre.   Mane's demeanour and choice of words are the complete opposite of his decision to move on.   Sadio has been one of our best in this golden generation and it's just so odd to leave on this note.   
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:44:58 am
Senior Anfield sources have dismissed suggestions in Germany that a deal could be done for around 30 million (£25.5 million). Liverpool believe they would be better off keeping Mane for another 12 months and losing him for nothing in 2023 rather than doing business for that. Liverpool value him at around 50 million (£42.5 million) and they would need to have a suitable replacement lined up before sanctioning a sale.

With Divock Origi leaving on a free transfer to AC Milan and Liverpool willing to listen to offers for Japan international Takumi Minamino, they certainly need at least one more attacker. The arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham will help but it would be wrong to expect too much, too soon from the teenager.

https://theathletic.com/3339448/2022/05/30/mane-sadio-bayern-liverpool/

Translation: Senior Anfield sources are aiming for £50-60 million of transfer income as Sadio wants to leave after 6 years great service.
Offline redwillow

Re: Sadio Mané
I have no problem with Mane wanting to leave. He has one year left and its nicer to tell the club when we can get some value and have time find a replacement rather than being someone who either forces a move and fakes a back injury or someone who lets their contract run down and leaves for free...

absolutely love Sadio to bits, will always be one of my favorite players from this Klopp era, good luck to him in his next challenge.

Online El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
What a servant he's been, absolute legend.

But I'll tell you what, the contrast between him and Salah and how fans have reacted to them both for the last 4/5 years is fascinating. Talk about how he's our best player, he's our most important player, how out of the two they'd prefer him to stay. Firstly, Mo is considerably better in terms of output. People talk about Sadio being 'clutch' for us. Well he is...but so is Mo. Every single season he's been here, he's been our top scorer. Scoring in important games. When we've been on it (this season, 18/19, 19/20) all of our forwards have been great. But last season, when we were struggling, Mo absolutely dragged us to that CL spot. I dunno if its something to do with Mo getting more global recognition and so we unite a bit more behind the 'underdog'.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Sadio Mané
Baffled hes only worth £25-40M. If thats because he has only got 1 year left on his contract we probably need to think about being firmer about extending or selling players 2 years out. As the potential transfer fee drops other clubs can then afford to pay higher wages than us. None of us want him or Mo to go but well now get very little money to replace them with.
Offline royhendo

Re: Sadio Mané
I've a feeling Jurgen will insist on top dollar just because it's Bayern.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:24:04 am
I have no problem with Mane wanting to leave. He has one year left and its nicer to tell the club when we can get some value and have time find a replacement rather than being someone who either forces a move and fakes a back injury or someone who lets their contract run down and leaves for free...

absolutely love Sadio to bits, will always be one of my favorite players from this Klopp era, good luck to him in his next challenge.

I struggle to see why we should be criticising players for playing out their contract that the club offered to them. Contracts go both ways; and fans are more than happy to point out when a player has years on his contract when they may want to move elsewhere. Sure, be nice to get funds by selling every player that leaves the club but thats the clubs problem, not the players. Our most recent higher-profile players to leave on Bosmans gave 100% right up until their contract ended and often the club have seemingly elected to let the player go for free than try cash-in with 12 months left.
Offline Anfield14

Re: Sadio Mané
An awesome player for the club, one of the best. 

However in my opinion he isnt the player he was, yeah I know he has had a fantastic time of it post afcon  but before this his form was poor for quite some time.  He is obviously always gonna be a goal threat but I think elements of his game can be poor at times and his runs of questionable form seem to be lasting longer.

A great player but all good things come to an end eventually.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:44:58 am
Senior Anfield sources have dismissed suggestions in Germany that a deal could be done for around 30 million (£25.5 million). Liverpool believe they would be better off keeping Mane for another 12 months and losing him for nothing in 2023 rather than doing business for that. Liverpool value him at around 50 million (£42.5 million) and they would need to have a suitable replacement lined up before sanctioning a sale.

With Divock Origi leaving on a free transfer to AC Milan and Liverpool willing to listen to offers for Japan international Takumi Minamino, they certainly need at least one more attacker. The arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham will help but it would be wrong to expect too much, too soon from the teenager.

https://theathletic.com/3339448/2022/05/30/mane-sadio-bayern-liverpool/

Good news that.
Online lamonti

Re: Sadio Mané
Will be so sad to see him go. Genuinely an All Time Great for LFC. Wish him nothing but the best of luck if he moves to Bayern.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:06 am
What a servant he's been, absolute legend.

But I'll tell you what, the contrast between him and Salah and how fans have reacted to them both for the last 4/5 years is fascinating. Talk about how he's our best player, he's our most important player, how out of the two they'd prefer him to stay. Firstly, Mo is considerably better in terms of output. People talk about Sadio being 'clutch' for us. Well he is...but so is Mo. Every single season he's been here, he's been our top scorer. Scoring in important games. When we've been on it (this season, 18/19, 19/20) all of our forwards have been great. But last season, when we were struggling, Mo absolutely dragged us to that CL spot. I dunno if its something to do with Mo getting more global recognition and so we unite a bit more behind the 'underdog'.

Spot on.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Anfield14 on Today at 09:40:37 am
An awesome player for the club, one of the best. 

However in my opinion he isnt the player he was, yeah I know he has had a fantastic time of it post afcon  but before this his form was poor for quite some time.  He is obviously always gonna be a goal threat but I think elements of his game can be poor at times and his runs of questionable form seem to be lasting longer.

A great player but all good things come to an end eventually.

Hes been rejuvenated as a CF which I now think is his best position and playing there hes up there with the best in the world.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Sadio Mané
It's difficult to criticise a player that we've had for the 6 peak years of his career.
It's not that long ago when players like him would join us at in their early/mid 20's and use us as a stepping stone to a huge move at 27/28.
Now they're staying until early 30's which is testament to what we've achieved as a club.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:57:24 am
How did AFCON have an affect on our title chances?

We won every game during it and for about 3 months afterward.

Not that I necessarily agree with the poster, but AFCON ended Salah's season pretty much in terms of goals.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Sadio Mané
Think people are reading in to Manes comments before the final too much. Hes always been a little bit awkward in interviews, and seems like someone who grins when hes uncomfortable. He was smiling after missing his penalty against Chelsea. He was asked a question and gave a bit of a clumsy answer.

Maybe he hoped we would win so that he could announce it in a more positive light.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Sadio Mané
It looks like his answer "what you all want to hear" is him saying he will give his answer one way or another - not what WE (Liverpool fans) want to hear.
Online Circa1892

Re: Sadio Mané
Feels quite clear we'll have a figure in mind (probably about £40m) where we decide that Mane staying (and the extra guarantee of CL income etc) that brings is worth more than us getting a fee. Bayern, like Barca and Madrid - have always relied on the bully boy tactics to get players on the cheap - you can't do that with PL clubs anymore as they're so much richer.

He's been immense since January - and is hard to replace. There is a miles on the clock thing though, how long does he remain a regular starter and is there a sharp fall off to come (Firmino has been great when played this year as a rotation option, but he stunk the place out for a year or so before as he's got too many games in him). One things for sure - he leaves as an all time great.
Online JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 09:40:19 am
I struggle to see why we should be criticising players for playing out their contract that the club offered to them. Contracts go both ways; and fans are more than happy to point out when a player has years on his contract when they may want to move elsewhere. Sure, be nice to get funds by selling every player that leaves the club but thats the clubs problem, not the players. Our most recent higher-profile players to leave on Bosmans gave 100% right up until their contract ended and often the club have seemingly elected to let the player go for free than try cash-in with 12 months left.

Completely agree - players sign a contract they do not inherit an obligation to make the club money
They owe the club maximum effort and commitment to fulfill that contract for the time theyre here but what they do after that is up to them. Theyre professionals not indentured slaves
If a club doesnt want to lose a player without a fee its up to that club to either give them the terms they want to stay or move them on - the irony being of course that the club will happily break a contract with a player (or at least try to) if they get offered enough money
The idea that running a contract down and leaving is somehow doing a club dirty is a nonsense
Online Sinyoro

Re: Sadio Mané
Sadio has represented the badge with honour and distinction, a truly great servant of Liverpool Football Club.

He has represented the African continent with pride.

My only wish now is that he leaves in the best possible way.


If you are departing Sadio, thank you and best wishes in your next chapter.

You are a Liverpool legend no matter what happens.

YNWA
Online rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
Great player, but great players have come and gone at LFC, so we will be fine.

Best of luck in whatever you do Sadio.
Online B0151?

Re: Sadio Mané
Yeah I can't agree with anyone saying we should let him go for less than he's worth in thanks for his years of service. He will be going to a European rival, there's no room.for sentiment. He is such an important player we'll need every pound we can get from his sale put back into the squad at some point.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:36:08 am
Baffled hes only worth £25-40M. If thats because he has only got 1 year left on his contract we probably need to think about being firmer about extending or selling players 2 years out. As the potential transfer fee drops other clubs can then afford to pay higher wages than us. None of us want him or Mo to go but well now get very little money to replace them with.

It's not the way it works, selling 2 years before the end of the contract means selling in the summer of 2021 with no replacement ready. Would we have got £100m+ which would be the only fee that might turn our heads?

We are not a selling club anymore and we would rather keep the players as long as we can. Losing out on transfer fees on our top players is no longer the be all and end all. The calcultions just aren't that simple, remember any fee we receive is reduced by loyalty payments etc.

In our case, keeping Mane for an extra season (or two if he does end up staying) has enabled us to get Diaz in whose dribbling and direct play is similar to how Mane previously played.

keeping Gini for an extra year and losing him for free was better than losing him and expecting Thiago to hit the ground running which would've been a bigger disaster than taking a £15-20m free.

Allowing contracts to run down is a big calcution on both the club and player, I don't blame either for looking out for their own interests.

As Charlie said, rather have them leaving in their 30s than mid 20s.
Online Paul1611

Re: Sadio Mané
Its only a matter of time before Karl Heinz Rummenigge or Uli Hoeness is wailing in the press about we want too much and we should let the player go etc etc.  Big Bully Bayern - will be interesting Jurgens response if they do.
Offline redk84

Re: Sadio Mané
I have missed this completely.
What has happened, as in actually happened in the last week?

Is he definitely off now?
Online jepovic

Re: Sadio Mané
Afcon didnt affect Mane negatively, but probably Salah. I dont think it would make us sell a player.
However, 2 starting african players in the same part of the team is probably the limit. If Jota would have been gone as well, we would have been in deep trouble.

Long term, Africa will become increasingly important to find the best players.
Online Avens

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:22:12 am
I have missed this completely.
What has happened, as in actually happened in the last week?

Is he definitely off now?

Lots of reporters (including James Pearce) saying that he's decided to leave.
Online Persephone

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:46:14 am
As soon as any player doesn't want to play for us.

Goodbye.

End of.
This, every day of every week. If Sadio decides he wants to leave, I'll thank him for his service and the great memories. We've seen better players than him leave and we've found others to fill the gap. I trust Ward and Klopp to already have plans in place for this situation, so I'm really not stressed.

The biggest signing we've made is Klopp till 2026, I'll save my anxiety for that inevitable departure.
