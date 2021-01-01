« previous next »
I'm absolutely OK with it if he's decided to move on.

He's given us the best years of his career, quietly and professionally gone about his business and achieved everything there is to achieve in England. Can't ask for more than that.

What a fucking player!
That comment about an answer on Saturday was a reference to the Champions League final, was it not?   Because he certainly made no announcement on Saturday about leaving. We know that to be the case, because Saturday is now over, in every time zone.

And but for a fingertip save onto the post by their goalkeeper, he almost provided that special answer.

His departure was always likely, given he and the club let his contract run down to 12 months and counting. Fairly reliable sources in Germany have been discussing his leaving for weeks.

Now he has given the club an opportunity to receive a fee for him, and to line up a replacement, before he departs. Since he does not act as if the world revolves around him and his contract demands, we should have expected nothing less.

If the club were eager to keep him, perhaps they should have made more of an effort with a new contract a while ago.

Did they?
seriously gutted
Disappointed to see him leave, but if his heart's not in it any more then it's the right move for all concerned. Good luck to him, he'll go down as one of the greats for his time here.

I've no doubt the money will be well spent and we'll have another legend in the making coming in. With Klopp's contract extension, we need to be thinking of the future and what sort of team is going to take us forward into those years.
Oh well, been a heck of a ride!

After last nights game its easier to accept to be honest.

Weird move to go to Bayern if they stump up the cash (every chance they wont, notorious cheapskates that they are), he just didn't seem the sort of character to take the easy road.
Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC

Romano is the biggest charlatan since Duncan Oldham from Koptalk.
Great play, wish him all the best if he leaves.

Wouldn't mind seeing Nunez come in as his replacement.
Perhaps he just wants a different country , different challenges etc.
we got the best of him , just hope he can be replaced ( not inc the signing of Diaz.)
Would love a gerrard, lampard, de bruyne type player in who would guarantee you 15 goals a season from midfield and can pick a pass out of no where
Oh well, been a heck of a ride!

After last nights game its easier to accept to be honest.

Weird move to go to Bayern if they stump up the cash (every chance they wont, notorious cheapskates that they are), he just didn't seem the sort of character to take the easy road.

It's not prime Mane anymore though, leaving defenders for dead with his speed and dribbling. He's leaving an assiduously laid out role in the side here, worked on over years netting him the goals / assists to start again at a top side. If he doesn't find a way to make the best of what he's got left, it wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't even make Bayern's best 11 over the season, considering the competition.

Easy road's more America, the Gulf, the star name guaranteed to play...
You cant have everyone get old on your watch.

If he wants to go - oh well. Hes won everything here.

We will likely find the next Mane.
We got prime Sadio. He will be good at Bayern Munich but nothing he does now will top 2016-20 that version of him.
There are plenty of instances to prioritize money, this situation, you reward the player for years of excellent, committed service and simultaneously set an example for future signings.

Bona fide legend, transformed the attack, took us to the holy grail of the title, low key fella off the pitch... respect.

There are plenty of instances to prioritize money, this situation, you reward the player for years of excellent, committed service and simultaneously set an example for future signings.

Bona fide legend, transformed the attack, took us to the holy grail of the title, low key fella off the pitch... respect.

Bayern are a direct rival for the CL. No way we should be strengthening them on the cheap. He is still a great player and hardly ever injured so they pay top dollar for him. Either that or they give us Gnabry.
It's not prime Mane anymore though, leaving defenders for dead with his speed and dribbling. He's leaving an assiduously laid out role in the side here, worked on over years netting him the goals / assists to start again at a top side. If he doesn't find a way to make the best of what he's got left, it wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't even make Bayern's best 11 over the season, considering the competition.

Easy road's more America, the Gulf, the star name guaranteed to play...

Easy road's more America, the Gulf, the star name guaranteed to play...

yeah maybe you are right, and I guess after spending seasons going up against a cheating sportswashing club like Abu
Dhabi knowing you likely wont win a league again, and going somewhere to extend his careeer is a good idea. Less league games, only 1 domestic cup, up against teams who dont play spoiler and low blocks every single week.

Hed easily be in their best 11 as of now though. Hes miles ahead of any forward they have bar Lewandowski who is leaving anyway.
Probably my favourite player of the Klopp era. If true, thanks Sadio and best of luck.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

I could see it coming, but it's difficult to take anyway

I don't wish to slam Mane but unfortunately money talks, man city never lose any players who are in the first 11, who want to "try a new challenge". This illustrates the challenge in front of us, whilst City can buy grealish he fails and they can remedy that by buying haaland, we are struggling unsuccessfully to keep Salah and Mane.

Having said that if they contracts Salah has turned down, were offered to Mane, I'm sure he would have accepted them, similiar to the Gini situation we have weighed it up and made a considered decision, hopefully it works out

This is gamble we have taken, maybe we had to
I could see it coming, but it's difficult to take anyway

I don't wish to slam Mane but unfortunately money talks, man city never lose any players who are in the first 11, who want to "try a new challenge". This illustrates the challenge in front of us, whilst City can buy grealish he fails and they can remedy that by buying haaland, we are struggling unsuccessfully to keep Salah and Mane.

Having said that if they contracts Salah has turned down, were offered to Mane, I'm sure he would have accepted them, similiar to the Gini situation we have weighed it up and made a considered decision, hopefully it works out

This is gamble we have taken, maybe we had to

That is absolutely the challenge we face, along with every other club that arent a toy for oil states. A lot of very smart people at the club would have worked out what his perceived value and determine not just how much money to give players, but for how long. City and co dont need to worry about that but we do.

I will be absolutely gutted if Sadio leaves, he has given us some incredible years, but Im sure hes able to snag a longer contract or more money at Bayern (if all of this is true). It will hurt to see him go but at least it gives Klopp and co time to find a replacement for the long term.
If this is his final chapter what a player he has been.

120 goals in 269 games, no pens are incredible numbers. 90 in 196 league games, joint golden boot winner in his time as well. The workrate, the tracking back, the intensity of his play, will be missed. Even the season where lots felt he was off the boil he still worked hard defensively and he still got 18 goals.
Good luck to Mane, he came and gave us 6 years of great service. No issue with wanting to try something different.
I can't really explain it but I feel a bit excited about the possibility of Sadio leaving. Not him leaving as such but what it's done for my feelings on football today. Last night I was gutted, drained, and wondering how I will get up for next season after the last 6 days. Then we hear the noises and I think you know what, every great team has to evolve, every team needs refreshed particularly up top. I'm excited about what we do next and about who Klopp sees as a replacement for Mane who will ultimately aim to improve us. I've had every dickhead messaging on the wind up and this just give me a wee gee up to reflect, rest, change and go again. It could have been any one who give me a wee kick by the way.
Oh and, Mane is an absolute legend, one of the very best if our modern history and one of the most humble players I've ever seen. His numbers are ridiculous and just as importantly his fitness levels and availability are incredible, that's so hard to replace. If he moves on good luck to him he's been immensely good for us.
Gave everything when he was on the pitch. A good decent human being. Maybe playing alongside Mo has worn him down mentally.
Gutted. Absolutely love him and his shit eating grin when he terrorises defenders

It was amazing when he signed, all the promise and hope and he certainly delivered. I have no issue with him leaving, just wish he wouldn't

Gini, Divock and now Sadio all leaving within the space of a year is a tough one to take. They are all hugely defining of Klopp's time here and legends of the club

Sadioooo
That game against arsenal. Bloody hell we've signed a beast.

Still at least a couple of years in him.

Suspect Bayern will give him a 3 year contract and he will be well paid,  guaranteed champions League qualification and trophies.

He won't come cheap but you imagine we will do a deal on performance related clauses for about 35 - 40 million euros.
