I can't really explain it but I feel a bit excited about the possibility of Sadio leaving. Not him leaving as such but what it's done for my feelings on football today. Last night I was gutted, drained, and wondering how I will get up for next season after the last 6 days. Then we hear the noises and I think you know what, every great team has to evolve, every team needs refreshed particularly up top. I'm excited about what we do next and about who Klopp sees as a replacement for Mane who will ultimately aim to improve us. I've had every dickhead messaging on the wind up and this just give me a wee gee up to reflect, rest, change and go again. It could have been any one who give me a wee kick by the way.

Oh and, Mane is an absolute legend, one of the very best if our modern history and one of the most humble players I've ever seen. His numbers are ridiculous and just as importantly his fitness levels and availability are incredible, that's so hard to replace. If he moves on good luck to him he's been immensely good for us.