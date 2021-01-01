People saying why would he want to leave Klopp and all this...
I don't think he wants to leave us as so much he just wants a new challenge. He has been here years and achieved pretty much everything he could. His time here has been the stuff of legend and he will rightly go down as one.
Its similar to someone taking on a new challenge in their day jobs. Promotion, moving teams, whatever. Sometimes it hard emotional to leave, but there becomes a point when you need to step out knowing you've achieved all you can there, bowing out with your head held high.
Personally, I love Sadio, but equally I'm very excited to see what happens next, knowing we have Klopp for another 4 years. Our attack has looked a little blunt recently, with Luis coming in and getting that extra 10% out of others by kicking them up the arse.
I think, although it's sad, this is a good thing for us.