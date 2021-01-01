Well, that's the first big piece of news you'd want after losing the Champions League final, isn't it.



Even though I struggle to understand why he'd want to leave Liverpool in the prime of his career with a really good set up and chance to carry on succeeding going forward, I think we probably will be able to understand it in the future. Bayern Munich are a massive football club, he'll be going there to win domestic trophies and even though they aren't as good as us there's no reason they won't continue competing in Europe, they're practically guaranteed a spot in the last 8 every year at the minimum. I can't see money being a big motivating factor, but I imagine Mane himself may not have been overly pleased about going down to the last year of his contract with much of the contract talks at the club seemingly surrounding Salah.



I think he's been the most important signing under Klopp. It's been six years of greatness for him here, he's one of the best footballers in the world and two years ago he very nearly was the best. An out and out legend of the football club and while last night wasn't the beautiful ending we all wanted it's been a fucking pleasure.