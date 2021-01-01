« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

Kopenhagen

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13240 on: Today at 02:23:24 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:15:35 pm
Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer.

Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the 30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling.

#LFC

- Neil Jones

Unfortunately he is not a reliable source at all.
Redric1970

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13241 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm
If he wants to go he wants to go, the club goes on, the most important thing is to get a fair price and not the stupid figures being mentioned. £60-£70mil, Im just hoping the club backs Jurgen with a massive war chest aswell as whats made through sales, we need to stay at the top, its a massive summer.
harleydanger

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13242 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm
Youse are all nuts.

Two biggest whoppers in football media are talking shit and you're all taking it as gospel.

Get a grip/
CS111

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13243 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm
Regarding the media. I won't be on another football site for at least 6 weeks. Except here
Have no idea what has been written about last nights game.
Glad we got Diaz in anyway
Guz-kop

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13244 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm
He started the ball rolling, he's played all across the front three, he had a shitty time during covid and has bounced back brilliantly this year. He's won the lot and during the title win he looked like he wanted it more than anyone. He's an absolute legend and the biggest shame is he didn't get a proper send off with the crowd. Good luck to him if the news is true
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13245 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm
Surely a swap with Gnabry is on the cards? Isn't he also entering the final year of his contract?
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13246 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm
Sadio's contribution to the club cannot be overstated, he was a key player in dragging us out of the pre-Klopp slump well and truly into the Klopp era.

More importantly for this team, the only reason we managed to compete on four fronts and take all competitions to the wire was because we had five incredible attackers to call upon. I would rather Mane left on a free next summer, gain an extra year to find a replacement, than sell this summer and not get a replacement or not get an ideal replacement.

Bayern likely will be replacing Lewandowski and Mane could be one of the players to help replace so we need to take advantage of that too.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13247 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm
Is no one excited for what comes next though? Nothing lasts forever and I can't wait to see what Klopp does with the team next.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13248 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm
Will miss him - what a player he has been for us.

Perfect debut away at Arsenal with a fantastic goal too.

The club are in such good hands, that these top players go with our blessing because they have won it all, and we know well replace them with someone equally as good if not better.
Lycan

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13249 on: Today at 02:25:32 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:19:44 pm
Why would anyone want to leave Klopp? Madness.

He might just fancy a new challenge. He's won all he can win here. May think his legs will last a little longer and may have the chance to prolong his career if he's playing in a less demanding league, and in a team in which he doesn't have to do as much running.
duvva

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13250 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm
Really surprised if this is true. Was absolutely convinced the way he spoke about giving the answer after the game that he was staying. I know Romano is a bit of a tap in merchant these days but it just seems at odds with how it was mentioned by Sadio
El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13251 on: Today at 02:25:53 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:04:32 pm
Its hilarious people will find anything to be mad about irrespective of what he said. Not that big a deal. Focus on the 6 years of legendary service he gave us FFS.

No problem with him wanting to leave, just show a bit more respect when doing so. 6 years of legendary service sure, goes both ways though. Its a privilege to be a key player under this manager, I appreciate they get asked questions but Mos Im just focusing on the final is a little better than Ill tell you the amazing news after the final, you wont be disappointed ;)
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13252 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:23:57 pm
Youse are all nuts.

Two biggest whoppers in football media are talking shit and you're all taking it as gospel.

Get a grip/

I thought Neil Jones was somewhat reliable? Didn't think he was Romano levels of talking shit.
Samie

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13253 on: Today at 02:26:09 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:23:24 pm
Unfortunately he is not a reliable source at all.

Neil Jones is reliable as they come for Liverpool.
disgraced cake

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13254 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm
Well, that's the first big piece of news you'd want after losing the Champions League final, isn't it.

Even though I struggle to understand why he'd want to leave Liverpool in the prime of his career with a really good set up and chance to carry on succeeding going forward, I think we probably will be able to understand it in the future. Bayern Munich are a massive football club, he'll be going there to win domestic trophies and even though they aren't as good as us there's no reason they won't continue competing in Europe, they're practically guaranteed a spot in the last 8 every year at the minimum. I can't see money being a big motivating factor, but I imagine Mane himself may not have been overly pleased about going down to the last year of his contract with much of the contract talks at the club seemingly surrounding Salah.

I think he's been the most important signing under Klopp. It's been six years of greatness for him here, he's one of the best footballers in the world and two years ago he very nearly was the best. An out and out legend of the football club and while last night wasn't the beautiful ending we all wanted it's been a fucking pleasure.
smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13255 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 02:24:12 pm
Regarding the media. I won't be on another football site for at least 6 weeks. Except here

Wise move.

I think we all need a break from football after this season, not just the players.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13256 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:25:53 pm
No problem with him wanting to leave, just show a bit more respect when doing so. 6 years of legendary service sure, goes both ways though. Its a privilege to be a key player under this manager, I appreciate they get asked questions but Mos Im just focusing on the final is a little better than Ill tell you the amazing news after the final, you wont be disappointed ;)

Yep, the line he used was so puzzling.
Lycan

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13257 on: Today at 02:27:16 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:23:57 pm
Youse are all nuts.

Two biggest whoppers in football media are talking shit and you're all taking it as gospel.

Get a grip/

Didn't think Neil Jones was that bad. Anyway, we'll probably find out for sure after the parade. Someone is bound to ask him directly.
Cracking Left Foot

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13258 on: Today at 02:27:25 pm
If he goes, he goes. Players move on, we need to remember most off them dont have the same bond with the club that we do. Hes been brilliant, and Ill wish him all the best if he does go.

Ive got enough faith in this manager and the club to replace him though.
Keith Lard

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13259 on: Today at 02:28:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:24:50 pm
Is no one excited for what comes next though? Nothing lasts forever and I can't wait to see what Klopp does with the team next.

Yeh I cant deny I kinda am. Ive not forgotten Sadio kinda went off the boll for ages. Its like afcon gave him a new lease of life.

Maybe its time for fresh new legs and ideas up top. I dont fucking know but as you say, I enjoy the evolution. Keeps me entertained, and by jolly thats all that matters to me 😁
lolowalsh

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13260 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm
Lewa we have Jota and Diaz who can't play LW. We need someone who can score goals, Lewa played under Klopp and he knows the system.
Kopenhagen

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13261 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:26:09 pm
Neil Jones is reliable as they come for Liverpool.

I wouldn't believe anyone on the local beat regarding this.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13262 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:28:14 pm
Yeh I cant deny I kinda am. Ive not forgotten Sadio kinda went off the boll for ages. Its like afcon gave him a new lease of life.

Maybe its time for fresh new legs and ideas up top. I dont fucking know but as you say, I enjoy the evolution. Keeps me entertained, and by jolly thats all that matters to me 😁

Yes, me too. The point is we are a team I am sure the club will already have someone in mind to bring in.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13263 on: Today at 02:29:58 pm
People saying why would he want to leave Klopp and all this...

I don't think he wants to leave us as so much he just wants a new challenge. He has been here years and achieved pretty much everything he could. His time here has been the stuff of legend and he will rightly go down as one.

Its similar to someone taking on a new challenge in their day jobs. Promotion, moving teams, whatever. Sometimes it hard emotional to leave, but there becomes a point when you need to step out knowing you've achieved all you can there, bowing out with your head held high.

Personally, I love Sadio, but equally I'm very excited to see what happens next, knowing we have Klopp for another 4 years. Our attack has looked a little blunt recently, with Luis coming in and getting that extra 10% out of others by kicking them up the arse.

I think, although it's sad, this is a good thing for us.
darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13264 on: Today at 02:30:55 pm
First origi, then this past week and now this absolute legend announces its time to move on.

One of our greats. Will be missed dearly as a great player and person.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13265 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:24:50 pm
Is no one excited for what comes next though? Nothing lasts forever and I can't wait to see what Klopp does with the team next.

I am, had a feeling for a few weeks that this attacking unit needs a reshuffle as its gone a bit stale. Big opportunity to bring a couple of new faces in this summer to reshape how we play. I have a feeling we may switch from the 433 we have been using to a 4231 system to accommodate players like Carvalho and Elliott easier.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13266 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm
This from Dominic King.


Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
10m
A word on Sadio Mane. He hasnt told Liverpool that he wants to leave and its going to take a lot of money - more than £35m - for them to do business with Bayern Munich.
This, though, looks very much like the beginning of the end of this alliance
DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13267 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:29:58 pm
People saying why would he want to leave Klopp and all this...

I don't think he wants to leave us as so much he just wants a new challenge. He has been here years and achieved pretty much everything he could. His time here has been the stuff of legend and he will rightly go down as one.

Its similar to someone taking on a new challenge in there jobs. Promotion, moving teams, sometimes it hard emotionally to leave, but there becomes a point when you need to step out knowing you've achieved all you can there.

Personally, I love Sadio, but equally I'm very excited to see what happens next, knowing we have Klopp for another 4 years. Our attack has looked a little blunt recently, with Luis coming in and getting that extra 10% out of others by kicking them up the arse.

I think, although it's sad, this is a good thing for us.

Yep, it's a cool challenge for him to be fair, given the Lewandowski stuff he's pretty much going to Bayern as their main attacker and money that will reflect that, not a bad job! Can't really knock him for that. We got lucky Thiago fancied doing similar, just the way it goes sometimes. We'll be alright!
smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13268 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:25:53 pm
No problem with him wanting to leave, just show a bit more respect when doing so. 6 years of legendary service sure, goes both ways though. Its a privilege to be a key player under this manager, I appreciate they get asked questions but Mos Im just focusing on the final is a little better than Ill tell you the amazing news after the final, you wont be disappointed ;)

My feeling with that quote is that something might have been lost in translation - English is not his first language, after all, and hes never really fluent in interviews.

I took it to mean he would give a *definitive* answer, and thats what he means by best. But thats just my interpretation, I obviously dont know what he really meant any more than anyone else. None of us will know until we get official news.

But I really dont think he would deliberately be disrespectful to the club or his team mates. Not in his character.
darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13269 on: Today at 02:32:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:31:36 pm
This from Dominic King.


Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
10m
A word on Sadio Mane. He hasnt told Liverpool that he wants to leave and its going to take a lot of money - more than £35m - for them to do business with Bayern Munich.
This, though, looks very much like the beginning of the end of this alliance

Maybe he was only planning to leave had we won?

Now its still unfinished business?
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13270 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm
Confirmed.

@JamesPearceLFC
·
3m
Sadio Mane poised for Anfield exit this summer. He's set to inform #LFC that he wants to pursue a new challenge. Bayern favourites but no official bid yet.
Father Ted

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13271 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm
Be gutted if he leaves, always full of character, fight and willingness to work hard for the team, even when he was going through that awful spell post-covid.

Not that he owes us anything particularly, won it all in his time here and never let us down. Losing him and Origi at the same time will be a bit shit though, admittedly Mane is a regular starter whereas Divock is more of bit-part player/fulltime cult hero.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13272 on: Today at 02:33:27 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:31:15 pm
I am, had a feeling for a few weeks that this attacking unit needs a reshuffle as its gone a bit stale. Big opportunity to bring a couple of new faces in this summer to reshape how we play. I have a feeling we may switch from the 433 we have been using to a 4231 system to accommodate players like Carvalho and Elliott easier.

Yes, changing the system could be one way. We have started to use it already. More teams will go down the Chelsea/RM route when they are playing us so we obviously need to vary our game a bit more.
Mighty_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13273 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm
My opinion is exactly the same as Mo, we want him to stay, but if he doesn't, no problems, its the 100% commitment to the cause that is what our success is built on. If he fancies a new challenge, fine but we won't take a shit value, think we'd rather let his contract lapse then take a bum deal.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13274 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm
This could've waited till after the parade at least I feel
Jm55

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13275 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm
Hopefully it at least means well sort Mos contract now as Ive always felt the reason neither got sorted is because we wouldnt do both.

Being totally blunt I know which player Id rather retain out of the two of them.
67CherryRed

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13276 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:29:48 pm
I wouldn't believe anyone on the local beat regarding this.
The German journalists have been saying the same for weeks. If we don't trust the journalists from either of the countries involved who are we going to listen to?
smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13277 on: Today at 02:35:34 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:33:07 pm
Confirmed.

@JamesPearceLFC
·
3m
Sadio Mane poised for Anfield exit this summer. He's set to inform #LFC that he wants to pursue a new challenge. Bayern favourites but no official bid yet.

Again: No official bid yet

This is far from being the done deal some are suggesting.
Nick110581

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13278 on: Today at 02:35:54 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:35:02 pm
Hopefully it at least means well sort Mos contract now as Ive always felt the reason neither got sorted is because we wouldnt do both.

Being totally blunt I know which player Id rather retain out of the two of them.

I would retain Mane out the two but thats just me.
smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #13279 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:35:21 pm
The German journalists have been saying the same for weeks. If we don't trust the journalists from either of the countries involved who are we going to listen to?

The only information I will trust is an official statement from the club. Until then, its all just rumours.
