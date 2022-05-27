I really don't want to lose him, especially after the way he has bounced back this season. I don't know if he's our best player, but I don't think there's a player that embodies this team more perfectly than Sadio Mane. The intensity, the mentality, the physicality, the speed and skill with which he plays football, are exactly the things you think of when you think of Klopp's Liverpool. It will make it an even more heartbreaking end of the season if he confirms he wants out, if that's possible after losing the two biggest titles in one week. But we will be alright, even with less suited players, the system is too good to fail.