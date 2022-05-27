To be honest, I'd rather keep Mane than Salah if only one of them is to stay. They have very different and complementary values to the team, and I want then both to stay. Salah scores more and assists more, but Mane also won us many very important points. I'm just developing a foul taste in my mouth from all that speculation around Salah's contract, and I'd rather we don't have to deal with it during a season. Not putting the blame on the Club, or Salah, or his agent; I don't know the situation. But it's a major distraction, whether people want to admit it or not. Hopefully, everything will be resolved after this game one way or the other.



I want Mane to stay.