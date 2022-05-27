« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1395906 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13080 on: May 27, 2022, 09:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 27, 2022, 09:13:30 pm
People are so gullible it defies belief.



In what regard ?

The timing is weird and the quotes are contradictory so people will speculate.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 am »
Mane is under contract, it's us who decide whether to sell or not.
« Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 03:11:08 am »
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 04:39:41 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 03:11:08 am
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?
Never
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13084 on: Yesterday at 04:54:28 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 03:11:08 am
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?

Swap as a choice? No

Swap because Mane is determined to leave? Possibly

Personally do not think Mane will leave to be honest. After Firmino quotes as well I am confident all 3 stay, whether all 3 get new contracts is another question. But I think 2 of 3 get new contracts and one leaves on a free next summer.
« Reply #13085 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 am »
Out of the 3 Mane is the one I definitely wouldn't want to lose. He has absolutely redefined himself as a 9 and could go on to play that role very well for a few years even with a drop off in pace. And even in terms of salaries, it wouldn't disrupt our pay structure. I really hope he stays and renews his contract. I can see Bobby renewing as well in a Milner style deal for 2 years or so. Mo will probably end up leaving on a free next year.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13086 on: Yesterday at 05:41:52 pm »
Some people would swap Mane for a piece of wood. That's the reason why i think we might lose him, he doesn't feel appreciated in here, although he has been one of the best attackers in this league for years.

Gnabry? Are you having a fucking laugh?!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13087 on: Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm »
To be honest, I'd rather keep Mane than Salah if only one of them is to stay. They have very different and complementary values to the team, and I want then both to stay. Salah scores more and assists more, but Mane also won us many very important points. I'm just developing a foul taste in my mouth from all that speculation around Salah's contract, and I'd rather we don't have to deal with it during a season. Not putting the blame on the Club, or Salah, or his agent; I don't know the situation. But it's a major distraction, whether people want to admit it or not. Hopefully, everything will be resolved after this game one way or the other.

I want Mane to stay.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 06:52:28 pm »
If this is to be Sadio's last game for us make sure you go out with a bang Sadio.  :wave
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
To be honest, I'd rather keep Mane than Salah if only one of them is to stay. They have very different and complementary values to the team, and I want then both to stay. Salah scores more and assists more, but Mane also won us many very important points. I'm just developing a foul taste in my mouth from all that speculation around Salah's contract, and I'd rather we don't have to deal with it during a season. Not putting the blame on the Club, or Salah, or his agent; I don't know the situation. But it's a major distraction, whether people want to admit it or not. Hopefully, everything will be resolved after this game one way or the other.

I want Mane to stay.

Just wow. I can only imagine what you'd be giving Mo, if it had broken the day before a CL final he may be leaving the club. Talk about unappreciated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
Just wow. I can only imagine what you'd be giving Mo, if it had broken the day before a CL final he may be leaving the club. Talk about unappreciated.
No difference for me, Jill. I don't like the contract noise during a season, that's all. Salah's decision will make me feel a certain way, depending on what it is, but I do not appreciate the circus associated with it.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm »
Mane to say "I'm staying next season" for the lolz and to shut everyone up
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 07:35:29 pm »
Surely he only goes this summer if weve agreed it?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13093 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
To be honest, I'd rather keep Mane than Salah if only one of them is to stay. They have very different and complementary values to the team, and I want then both to stay. Salah scores more and assists more, but Mane also won us many very important points. I'm just developing a foul taste in my mouth from all that speculation around Salah's contract, and I'd rather we don't have to deal with it during a season. Not putting the blame on the Club, or Salah, or his agent; I don't know the situation. But it's a major distraction, whether people want to admit it or not. Hopefully, everything will be resolved after this game one way or the other.

I want Mane to stay.

Same
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13094 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
On to you, Sadio. Only you can make this feel worse.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13095 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
End of an era it feels like.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13096 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
End of an era it feels like.

Maybe it is for the best. We might need to rejuvenate the team and change things up. Mane has been a tremendous player, but it could be a reverse Thiago situation where he needs a new challenge.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13097 on: Yesterday at 10:44:42 pm »
Would be a shame if that is his last game for us, thought that was his poorest performance for a long time.

Maybe it is time for a change and for some fresh impetus in the front three, it would just feel a bit anti-climactic if that's the final time we see him play for Liverpool.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13098 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
That chance he created in the first half was brilliant. Seems a bit weird that we only really tried him at CF out of necessity a few months ago, when now it looks like we should've been playing him there for years.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13099 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 pm »
hope he stays to me i think hers more important than mo ...and dont get me wrong i want mo to stay i just think sadio has more to offer to the team  ... so finger crossed
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13100 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm »
Will probably be jumped by dozen eager journos tonight. Whats the scoop Sadio eh? Does she go eh? Nudge nudge..
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13101 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
Will probably be jumped by dozen eager journos tonight. Whats the scoop Sadio eh? Does she go eh? Nudge nudge..

To be fair to them, Sadio did say he would do his big reveal on Saturday after the game so at the very least he should tell the fans what his plans are after that statement.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13102 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
Will probably be jumped by dozen eager journos tonight. Whats the scoop Sadio eh? Does she go eh? Nudge nudge..

I dont want him to go but he created a shitty circus with his comments this past week which was annoying. Not fond of players doing that at all.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13103 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
I dont want him to go but he created a shitty circus with his comments this past week which was annoying. Not fond of players doing that at all.

Yep he has.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13104 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm »
I think people are taking it all too seriously. You cant control everything.

Sadio is just a fucking great player and always been immense for us. Peeps need to put their big boy pants on and stop scapegoating. Take a defeat on the chin and move on. Enjoy our great team and stop nit picking on shit.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13105 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
That chance he created in the first half was brilliant. Seems a bit weird that we only really tried him at CF out of necessity a few months ago, when now it looks like we should've been playing him there for years.

To be fair, Firmino and Jota have also looked great for us playing through the middle in recent years ...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13106 on: Yesterday at 11:51:43 pm »
I really don't want to lose him, especially after the way he has bounced back this season. I don't know if he's our best player, but I don't think there's a player that embodies this team more perfectly than Sadio Mane. The intensity, the mentality, the physicality, the speed and skill with which he plays football, are exactly the things you think of when you think of Klopp's Liverpool. It will make it an even more heartbreaking end of the season if he confirms he wants out, if that's possible after losing the two biggest titles in one week. But we will be alright, even with less suited players, the system is too good to fail.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13107 on: Today at 12:19:32 am »
Liverpool legend. Wish him all the best if he does decide to go. Will miss that smile.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13108 on: Today at 01:39:31 am »
Not sure what source he has or if Mane directly said this to him but

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13109 on: Today at 01:43:20 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:39:31 am
Not sure what source he has or if Mane directly said this to him but



I'd like to think Enrique wouldn't bullshit us, he seems to have genuine affection for the club, so let's hope his source is good (or straight from the horses mouth).
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13110 on: Today at 01:52:48 am »
Sadio's new contract better be announced on Monday then Jose.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13111 on: Today at 01:56:12 am »
So so close today.
Ball could have hit back of Courtois and gone in, after hitting the post.
A few other "what could have been" situations today as well.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13112 on: Today at 06:47:37 am »
So i guess he hasnt graced us with his decision yet?
