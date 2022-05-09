« previous next »
Sly Sports saying Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mane and his agent has met with them .Not great timing is this and Quelle surprise an agent being a c*nt
Saw these mutterings over 2 hours ago on Twitter but didn't bat an eyelid. Isn't Bayern a massive step down??
Quote from: Morgana on May  9, 2022, 06:36:42 pm
Saw these mutterings over 2 hours ago on Twitter but didn't bat an eyelid. Isn't Bayern a massive step down??

Isnt everyone a massive step down ?
Quote from: Morgana on May  9, 2022, 06:36:42 pm
Saw these mutterings over 2 hours ago on Twitter but didn't bat an eyelid. Isn't Bayern a massive step down??

With Mane they will climb a few steps up. Therefore they can fuck off. No chance we're letting the best attacker in the league go .
Quote from: Morgana on May  9, 2022, 06:36:42 pm
Saw these mutterings over 2 hours ago on Twitter but didn't bat an eyelid. Isn't Bayern a massive step down??

Not really.
This this rumour with a swap for Gnabry?
Quote from: Armchair expert on May  9, 2022, 06:32:05 pm
Sly Sports saying Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mane and his agent has met with them .Not great timing is this and Quelle surprise an agent being a c*nt

Are you seriously under the impression that Sly Sports tell the truth about anything?
Sky Germany reporter. Not our Sky Sports Jill.  ;D
False alarm people. We're good.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1523723316980174850

Quote
NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Manés agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday.
Quote from: Samie on May  9, 2022, 06:55:47 pm
Sky Germany reporter. Not our Sky Sports Jill.  ;D

They are little better. Also, didn't Mane himself say there will be no contract talks until after the season finishes as he doesn't want any distractions?
Mane would be monstrous in that league.

Hope we keep him
You'd think Jurgen would have had enough of Bayern nicking his best players. ;D
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1523965135290781698

Liverpool set to re-open Mane contract talks amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich transfer links

Is it true Mane is paid "only" 100k per week? ??
Please give this man a new contract.
Immense. Such a great leap and finisher with his head
Bayern, get to fuck  :wave
Absolute lion of a man!! Fucking well in Sadio! 💪👏👏💪
Hes so good. Insanely good header.
Been great since he got back from the Afcon. Reinvigorated in that central role
Big game player.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm
Been great since he got back from the Afcon. Reinvigorated in that central role

Yeah I was saying watching the game that it shows how important the AFCONS were for both him and Salah. Fortunes on the pitch have changed for both but obviously in a positive way for him
Love Sadio. Wish he had an actual song/chant a la Mo. He's been relentless this season. Worked his fcukin socks off <big thumbs up>
Another fine performance tonight.
Thread title needs changing to Best In The World
Liverpool legend. Top 3 signing in my lifetime.
God bless you, Sadio.
Bayern can fuck off if they think can get him now. Maybe in 5 years time if Sadio fancies a bit of time in Bavaria.
Great finish today and the usual impressive all round game from him.
The guy's a superstar. Proper big game player. No way should we let him go. He's been a revelation playing through the middle.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm
Thread title needs changing to Best In The World

Please no!! it's a jinx
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
Bayern can fuck off if they think can get him now. Maybe in 5 years time if Sadio fancies a bit of time in Bavaria.

Im no body language expert, but the extra big hug from Klopp, and huge grins from Pep L, Klopp and Mane himself didnt strike me as indicative of an imminent parting. And I seem to recall Maddock suggesting Klopps contract extension was tied in with his and Salahs new deals.

Anyway, the lads a machine - incredible physical powers.
What I love about him is he just fights for everything, just an absolute warrior on the pitch. Obviously he has the skill and the physical attributes, but the fucker just never gives up, I see that in Diaz, absolute scrappers.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm
What I love about him is he just fights for everything, just an absolute warrior on the pitch. Obviously he has the skill and the physical attributes, but the fucker just never gives up, I see that in Diaz, absolute scrappers.

Definitely a scrapper, he has the skill and all the rest, but he fights hard. Brilliant goal tonight moving backwards and slightly off balance. MOTM.
Love the guy.......for me he already is the best in the world for everything he does for us (just my opinion)

Ballon'dor winner if we win in Paris
An absolute warrior. 
BEAST
glad im not part of rawk contract extension committee

his performance after the afcon have been stellar. Does he now deserve the same wages at what salah have been requesting? or should we kneejerk and offer salah less after his rather normal performance since returning from afcon :P
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:58:25 am
glad im not part of rawk contract extension committee

his performance after the afcon have been stellar. Does he now deserve the same wages at what salah have been requesting? or should we kneejerk and offer salah less after his rather normal performance since returning from afcon :P

Mane deserves to be our highest paid player. The biggest compliment i can give to him is that he's in my Liverpool all-time XI
