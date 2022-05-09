Saw these mutterings over 2 hours ago on Twitter but didn't bat an eyelid. Isn't Bayern a massive step down??
Sly Sports saying Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mane and his agent has met with them
.Not great timing is this and Quelle surprise an agent being a c*nt
NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Manés agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday.
Sky Germany reporter. Not our Sky Sports Jill.
Been great since he got back from the Afcon. Reinvigorated in that central role
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Thread title needs changing to Best In The World
Bayern can fuck off if they think can get him now. Maybe in 5 years time if Sadio fancies a bit of time in Bavaria.
Please no!! it's a jinx
What I love about him is he just fights for everything, just an absolute warrior on the pitch. Obviously he has the skill and the physical attributes, but the fucker just never gives up, I see that in Diaz, absolute scrappers.
glad im not part of rawk contract extension committeehis performance after the afcon have been stellar. Does he now deserve the same wages at what salah have been requesting? or should we kneejerk and offer salah less after his rather normal performance since returning from afcon
