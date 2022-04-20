« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: OOS on April 20, 2022, 12:24:29 pm
No denying he's not the same physically .

I categorically deny it   ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Phineus on April 20, 2022, 09:00:49 am
Moving him centrally could be a masterstroke

Playing him out wide for 6 years may have been a blunder  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Sadio Mané
Feels similar to 2018/2019. He was having a decent season up until the winter, but then really hit his stride in the second half of the season.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Sadio Mané
Walks into any side in world football, the end
Re: Sadio Mané
In-form Mane is a complete hurricane.
Re: Sadio Mané
An in-form and oozing with confidence Mane is great for the team especially during this final run-in. He has been brilliant since making the false-9 position his own. Outstanding display last night. Unplayable
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: Sadio Mané
My Mane of the Match against Utd - just pipped Thiago in my opinion.


An awesome performance showcasing all of his talents.

Defence splitting passes and jaw dropping strike,
he looked like he was really enjoying the game.

Hope he keeps this up.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: afc turkish on April 20, 2022, 12:34:03 pm
Philanthropist...
Quote from: telekon on April 20, 2022, 03:16:08 pm
Wealthy industrialist

Bicyclist


I was just talking about his on field qualities. But if we talk about his off field qualities, I will be singing his praises even further. He is humble, caring, looking out for others, hard working off the pitch and probably much more. Just an all round great chap
Re: Sadio Mané
Brilliant in that #9 role.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: abs-ibs on April 20, 2022, 05:25:39 pm


I was just talking about his on field qualities. But if we talk about his off field qualities, I will be singing his praises even further. He is humble, caring, looking out for others, hard working off the pitch and probably much more. Just an all round great chap

For the record, I agree with all the above.

Strings to Brent's bow, and all that...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 20, 2022, 02:07:48 am
Really needs a song that people want to sing

""Mane's scoring, all around us, Kopites singing, having fun, it's the season, bear gardens and hay fever, happy April, Everton."
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 20, 2022, 07:43:36 pm
""Mane's scoring, all around us, Kopites singing, having fun, it's the season, bear gardens and hay fever, happy April, Everton."

Crazy ass bear gardens! ;)


.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: oojason on April 20, 2022, 07:46:25 pm
Crazy ass bear gardens! ;)





 I'd like to blame spellchecker but I actually wrote that :lmao

Took me all afternoon as well.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 20, 2022, 07:48:53 pm

 I'd like to blame spellchecker but I actually wrote that :lmao

Took me all afternoon as well.

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: afc turkish on April 20, 2022, 12:34:03 pm
Philanthropist...
Quote from: telekon on April 20, 2022, 03:16:08 pm
Wealthy industrialist

Bicyclist
Quote from: abs-ibs on April 20, 2022, 05:25:39 pm


I was just talking about his on field qualities. But if we talk about his off field qualities, I will be singing his praises even further. He is humble, caring, looking out for others, hard working off the pitch and probably much more. Just an all round great chap

Wholeheartedly agree.
I was only making a Seinfeld reference.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ji4dBBTvBqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ji4dBBTvBqk</a>


What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Bobinhood on April 20, 2022, 03:44:50 pm
I categorically deny it   ;D
As do I. What a ridiculous comment. Sadio is as strong as TEN oxen. I'd like to see the entire Man United squad try to push him off the ball.
Re: Sadio Mané
I don't go to the match anymore for various reasons but can someone just get a song going at Anfield for Sadio the next time he scores/does something great/or isn't even on the pitch (a la Bobby)? One day he's going to leave this club and one of the greatest players ever to wear the red shirt won't have had his own song. That makes me sad.
Re: Sadio Mané
I knew I wasn't mad playing him as a striker on FIFA for the last two years ;D

I thought his best days were behind him earlier this season but he looks like a brand-new player through the middle. I think it was quite telling that when Jota came on, Mane remained down the middle rather than go out wide. A few weeks back, that definitely wouldn't have happened.

Our five attackers are incredible though. Barring Bobby, possibly, they can all play across the front three positions and not look an inch out of place.

I'd hate to see him play in another shirt, same with Bobby and Mo. Sign them all on and let them retire here.
Re: Sadio Mané
O'Jays - For the love of money

Mane, mane, mane, mane,  MANE

you like to sing fast anyway,  you know the lyrics.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on April 21, 2022, 04:27:24 pm
I don't go to the match anymore for various reasons but can someone just get a song going at Anfield for Sadio the next time he scores/does something great/or isn't even on the pitch (a la Bobby)? One day he's going to leave this club and one of the greatest players ever to wear the red shirt won't have had his own song. That makes me sad.

He has one but it's dog shit. Even the old chant was better than the current song
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: davegc on April 21, 2022, 04:54:20 pm
O'Jays - For the love of money

Mane, mane, mane, mane,  MANE

you like to sing fast anyway,  you know the lyrics.
Re: Sadio Mané
Loved his little smirk after he got booked yesterday. Like yeah, fair enough. Love his nasty streak.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2022, 09:29:31 am
Loved his little smirk after he got booked yesterday. Like yeah, fair enough. Love his nasty streak.

Just seen sky sports talking about the 2 incidents with Mane putting a "hand in the face" yesterday. He was most likely smirking at the shit house tactics when they were in and around trying to wind him up then running off sqealing to the ref
The people of Liverpool are workers. This is not a rich town where everyone lives a comfortable life. They work hard for themselves, and this is what we at Liverpool like to do. This is the attitude we must all have.

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2022, 09:29:31 am
Loved his little smirk after he got booked yesterday. Like yeah, fair enough. Love his nasty streak.

Him and Diogo have a lovely bit of snide in them.

I look forward to Luis unleashing his once he's a bit more settled
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
20 goals for the season.
Re: Sadio Mané
Excelling in that central role at the moment.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sadio Mané
A machine
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Sadio Mané
Turning into a legend for this club. Keep doing what youre doing lad
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Turning into a legend for this club. Keep doing what youre doing lad

Turning?

As good as any player that has been here.
Re: Sadio Mané
Beast
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
His stats as a central striker must be insane
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
on a great run of form just when we need it
Re: Sadio Mané
What a striker hes turning out to be
Re: Sadio Mané
THE big game player. Sensational, and he does it no matter which position he plays in.
Re: Sadio Mané
Hes hungry every time he sets foot on a pitch. Mr Consistent.  Hes got medals but he deserves more of em.
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 06:17:40 am
Hes hungry every time he sets foot on a pitch. Mr Consistent.  Hes got medals but he deserves more of em.

Because of Ramadan? Really adds an extra level to how good he has been playing recently when you consider he is fasting as well
