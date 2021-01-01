« previous next »
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12600 on: Today at 07:19:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:50:06 pm
Hmm.... What's the argument for him if he loses the CL final?

There is no argument, its an individual award and he has 25 goals and 11 assists in 28 games in La Liga 12 in 9 games in the CL. Only Lewandowski and Salah have come close that form in parts of this season, but Salah has dropped off.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12601 on: Today at 07:23:43 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:19:25 pm
There is no argument, its an individual award and he has 25 goals and 11 assists in 28 games in La Liga 12 in 9 games in the CL. Only Lewandowski and Salah have come close that form in parts of this season, but Salah has dropped off.

Benzema?
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12602 on: Today at 07:25:22 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:23:43 pm
Benzema?

Yeah Benzema, Mane/VVD and Salah would be in my top 5 though.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12603 on: Today at 07:30:02 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:19:25 pm
There is no argument, its an individual award and he has 25 goals and 11 assists in 28 games in La Liga 12 in 9 games in the CL. Only Lewandowski and Salah have come close that form in parts of this season, but Salah has dropped off.
Stats mean nothing because they're different types of players. Last year Messi won when statistically Lewandowski was better. When Virgil came second he had a better season than Messi, though you can't compare those kinds of stats. The Balon d'Or has been never been about the "best player", and like I said I think Benzema will win but I don't think he should. African players are very unlikely to win in general so I'm not holding my breath, even against a blackmailing pedo.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,483
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12604 on: Today at 08:23:08 pm
Thats absolute filth Sadio
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12605 on: Today at 08:23:15 pm
Absolute filth that pass
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,771
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12606 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm
I know we're not supposed to comment during the game...

But fuck me sideways that was beautiful
Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12607 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:24:52 pm
I know we're not supposed to comment during the game...

But fuck me sideways that was beautiful
;D
