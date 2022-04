He's been back to his best level for a good couple of weeks now, and he was amazing today. Although goals never dried up all that much, I felt like his overall performances had dropped quite a bit this season, and a big chunk of the previous one too. But physically he now looks like his younger self. The pressing, the ball retention, the quick and sharp link-up play are all there again, and of course the finishing. So glad we have a fit and firing Mane again, now that Salah looks a bit off.