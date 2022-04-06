Yeah, that's been argued with before, and Mane's goal record is a bit against him and that's what people use to measure him with. But to me, his performances were much better than his goal output. He is taking on defenders, moving well off the ball opening up spaces from which other have scored... Just that he hasn't scored much of late. He's due one at the Emptihad.



Yeah, if someone judges him only by goals, he obviously doesn't understand Mane's contribution. You see him attacking in opponent's box, couple seconds later you see him tackling opponents in our own box. Most forwards wouldn't bother and would refuse to do such hard work.