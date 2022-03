You seem to be conflating 2 different things, a new contract concerns the next 4 yrs, not the last 4 yrs.



Mane is still probably the best wide left in the premier league (not called diaz) IMO, but he seems to have regressed slightly in the last 2 yrs and projecting forward if he regresses further (which is likely) he would be a fairly highly waged squad player, for our standards, you also have to wonder if he or salah would be happy with a milner type squad role. Difference being Salah would have to regress a lot to become a squad player. I fully expect salah to be worth a place in the team in 2/3 yrs, I'm less confident about Mane



Sadio Mané has never been and will never be a "squad player". For me he is at least on par with Salah if not better. He just plays a different role and is content with not having all the headlines (plus the penalties) or the limelight. He sacrifices himself for the team and does far more defensively than Salah in a few games than the latter does in a whole season. That's what makes Sadio a "Klopp player." He has one below par season and no one will allow themselves to forget it, but so did a lot of our first team. I wish we would just stop taking him for granted.