Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1302304 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Is Mane's performance up upon the arrival of Luis?   ;)
Just pointing out that Luis is drawing defenders away from man marking Mane and making space for Mane to run in to?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 02:02:05 am »
what cant this guy do?

started with us on the right wing, sacrified his original position for the betterment of the team to be playing on the left wing and now the rather difficult to master bobby role.

think maybe it was only leeds but then maybe the coaches have seen something in mane's game and in training that could exploit the leeds defensive set up. Maybe we could see mane being a bit more central and withdrawn if bobby is out.

The versatility of our attacking front 6 of mane, salah, jota, bobby, divock and diaz is supremely frightening.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 03:09:49 am »
Just brilliant; they may have been two easy chances to put away today but thats the reward for getting into positions to miss. That central role really suits him, especially when he makes that diagonal run off-the-ball between the two centre backs.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 03:28:20 am »
Winning the AFCON seems to have driven him for more, somehow I feel he is much better after coming back, had ost s little of his X factor.

And likewise for Salah, losing AFCON final probably driving him even more
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 03:58:29 am »
Richard Jolly
@RichJolly

Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 04:21:28 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:58:29 am

Sadio Mane is a legend, and the fact that he's not spoken about as one of the best players in the league is criminal. One of the building blocks of this amazing team and truly good human off the pitch. We are blessed to see him play for us every week.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 05:15:16 am »
Brilliant from Sadio, what a player he is. I tend to be amused by reactive fans who chart his ups and downs with undue dilligence and vigour based on if he's scoring or not and overlooking all the rest that he does and similarly ignoring that all players have periods of good and bad form. As with Hendo and Bobby and Naby and no doubt others as well he'll be regularly written off and regularly prove the numpties wrong.

It'll be interesting if this becomes a new role for him more regularly, going forward. If so then as well as he played today, once he gets into the groove of it, and completes his interpretation of it, he'll be even better.

Lots to look forward to from him, still. 
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 05:30:16 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
Yeah, I understand, and I think I know what you mean with your disagreement, and it would be a shame to derail the thread when it's in such a positive mood. What I feel deeply and sincerely is that Sadio doesn't get enough praise for what he does and the roles he plays in the team (bar top scorer, which inevitably and rightly falls to Salah). Bobby in his heyday got the recognition he deserves for being the team glue... Sadio not so much. But he's also a big part of the reason Robertson was always more "stable" on the left, and he's done more than his bit in terms of helping Salah to put up those numbers.... By occupying defenders, by assisting Salah, etc. Many of those penalties scored by Salah were won be Mané, for example.

For me the underappreciation of Sadio Mané is partly due to the fact that fans remember goals more than anything else, and that's just the nature of the game. I just feel bad for him sometimes, because a lot of the narratives in the media and on fan channels right now are saying he's likely to or should be sold to fund Salah's contract or to make way for Diaz or whatever. Listening to Kev Walsh, for example, on Anfield Wrap this week got right under my skin. For me, there's just no need for that kind of talk about a player who has been so brilliant for us over the years.

One prevailing narrative is that he's in decline because he had a terrible season last year and that's justification to get rid... Everybody had a season below their usual levels during the season after we won the league... Trent, Salah, Gini, The Holy Goalie, Our entire defence in fact, esp with all the injuries. Yet in the wake of everyone recovering and finding their form again it felt like Sadio was the main one in our Front Three left with the "finished" / "needs to be sold while he has some value" tag. For me this kind of talk was just sad and totally unwarranted.
Good post. Even though I don't agree with you that he's the best player in England, or that he's better than Mo, I appreciate your stalwart defence of him, and agree that he is under-appreciated. I don't get a chance to watch much TAW stuff but I did happen to catch that podcast where Kev had a bit of a mare in his 'assessments' of some players, with the others gently disagreeing with him. Shame, given how positive and bouyant and energised the tone of the show otherwise was.

And yes there's far too much babble about 'selling' him. Just my opinion, of course, but even if I thought that I wouldn't be saying it, and not constantly as some do. I know others disagree.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 05:31:12 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Thats why Klopp has brought us the title mate

He doesnt throw players under the bus. Not once have I heard him ever even come close to doing that

In fact he does the exact opposite, like he did
Heh heh, I've noticed this becoming a useful new worldview recently: when Klopp agree with ones view he's a straight-talking, super-articulate communicator. When Klopp disagrees with ones view he's just lying because he doesn't want to throw players under a bus.

 ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 08:17:19 am »
Last nights Mane was peak Mane of 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20. A confident, on-form and free-scoring Mane is scary. We get that version between now until the end of the season, we will be in for a great ride
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 09:08:33 am »
Been my favorite player since his goal against Arsenal in his PL debut for us. We had been missing that kind of power, pace and determination from wide positions for ages
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 09:26:36 am »
He really excels down the middle.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
He doesn't seem to be smiling as much since the Afcon win, I hope there is no serious underlying reason for this. He usually beams after he has scored.
