Brilliant from Sadio, what a player he is. I tend to be amused by reactive fans who chart his ups and downs with undue dilligence and vigour based on if he's scoring or not and overlooking all the rest that he does and similarly ignoring that all players have periods of good and bad form. As with Hendo and Bobby and Naby and no doubt others as well he'll be regularly written off and regularly prove the numpties wrong.



It'll be interesting if this becomes a new role for him more regularly, going forward. If so then as well as he played today, once he gets into the groove of it, and completes his interpretation of it, he'll be even better.



Lots to look forward to from him, still.