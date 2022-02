In what way was it wrong, the 2 highest points totals in our history (97 points) 2018/19 and (99 points) 2019/20



Mane 22 goals and 18 goals (no penalties)



Salah 22 goals and 19 goals (with penalties)



Not only did Mane outscore Salah from open play in those seasons but I think it's fair to say he scored the bigger goals and worked harder defensively



In 2018/2019 in the League Mane was non penalty Excepted goales per 90 was .5 and expected Assist of .13 for a total of .63 NPXG plus XA and Salah was .51 and .24 for assist for a total of .69In 2019/20 it was for Mane .45 and .24 for a total of .69. Salah was .61 and .23 for a total of .76.Please dont use Raw numbers end products there is normally some variance in them plus Mane played more Minutes in both of those seasons too. Also both of their Roles are different. Salah Is the #9 as the Main goal scorer. Mane the Second Striker type Attacking winger and is brilliant at it. No need to put down one for the other. Each player as a different role to do. Mane is excellent at his as is Salah