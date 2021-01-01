Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.
