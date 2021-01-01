« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Reply #12160 on: Today at 09:53:00 pm
Couldnt give a fuck what Senegalese non-Reds think to be honest. I am sure Mane was greeted with great respect and admiration by his teammates and colleagues.
Reply #12161 on: Today at 10:13:50 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:43:57 pm
Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?

Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.

What the fuck is this?

There is a Sadio Mane chant/song.
