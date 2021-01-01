Cant find anything online but I think its safe to say they didnt give him the PSG treatment like some of his Senegal teammates got, and people are mad about it:

I finally got around to watching the Made in Senegal documentary and the conversation between the punters on the street was staggering; more than half of them were like he doesnt even try when he puts on a Senegal shirt, he only plays his best in a Liverpool shirt etc etc. Plus after he missed that pen in 2018(?) people vandalised his car and harassed his family members. Would love to see the documentary updated with our PL success and of course him scoring the winning penalty in the AFCON Final.Couldnt care less about how public we are in congratulating him, Im sure Klopp, Henderson, Van Dijk, Milner and all the leaders probably pulled him aside and told him how proud they were of what he did for his people.