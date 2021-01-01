« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1291891 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm »
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12121 on: Yesterday at 06:23:17 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:02:59 pm
Toure didn't do it at the same club I don't think.  Looking it up, Eto'o was still at Mallorca when Cameroon won it in the early 2000s.

One player I did find that fits your description above is John Obi Mikel (won CL and league title at Chelsea and won AFCON in 2013 while still playing at Chelsea).


Thanks Skipper. Jon Obi Mikel. Shudder.

Well deserved honour by Mane to have a stadium named after him.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12122 on: Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm »
Dont shoot the messenger, but Senegalese fans are losing their shit on
Twitter over the poor reception Sadio has received from the club officially in comparison to how Bayern received
Sarr (https://mobile.twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1492189764807766020nd) Chelsea received Mendy (https://mobile.twitter.com/thequesttimes/status/1491491722102284296). Much speculation (mostly in French) that no one wants to upset Salah.

The vitriol from the Senegalese fan base against Liverpool is kinda sad to be honest but a part of me thinks Sadio probably wont care that much. He knows Liverpool fans appreciate him. At least I hope so anyway.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12123 on: Yesterday at 09:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm
Dont shoot the messenger, but Senegalese fans are losing their shit on
Twitter over the poor reception Sadio has received from the club officially in comparison to how Bayern received
Sarr (https://mobile.twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1492189764807766020nd) Chelsea received Mendy (https://mobile.twitter.com/thequesttimes/status/1491491722102284296). Much speculation (mostly in French) that no one wants to upset Salah.

The vitriol from the Senegalese fan base against Liverpool is kinda sad to be honest but a part of me thinks Sadio probably wont care that much. He knows Liverpool fans appreciate him. At least I hope so anyway.

any links to how Mane was recieved today when he met up with his teammates today?  Ive only see the photos of the actual training from the official site, so cant comment on how different it was to other teams.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm »
Cant find anything online but I think its safe to say they didnt give him the PSG treatment like some of his Senegal teammates got, and people are mad about it:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iLatif_/status/1492251990822424576
:lmao
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Cant find anything online but I think its safe to say they didnt give him the PSG treatment like some of his Senegal teammates got, and people are mad about it:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iLatif_/status/1492251990822424576
:lmao
Yeuch! I hope we completely swerve such shite vulgarity
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,221
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 09:51:58 pm »
Yeah, how many Egyptians are playing for PSG?
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm
Yeuch! I hope we completely swerve such shite vulgarity
Agreed. But it wouldve been nice to see his Liverpool teammates giving him a guard of honour on the training pitch or something like what Gini and Virg got when they met up with Holland after winning the CL, plus the classic Klopp hug (am sure the latter happened in private anyway).

What irks me is this idea people are putting out there that Liverpool are ignoring Manés massive accomplishments to protect Salahs feelings. Am sure Mo would be the first in line to congratulate him.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Cant find anything online but I think its safe to say they didnt give him the PSG treatment like some of his Senegal teammates got, and people are mad about it:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iLatif_/status/1492251990822424576
:lmao

I am not getting why people are getting wound up.

Did they expect Liverpool to do something at the match last night or something (which Mane wasnt even at).

They do get that teams in the PL dont do the big welcome type shit at the stadium as they do in France and Spain right, you know, like when players sign? They arent going to have a party on the pitch for him.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,118
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Sadio's got other things to worry about. The tall skinny bloke who took his position on Thursday looked more than useful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Agreed. But it wouldve been nice to see his Liverpool teammates giving him a guard of honour on the training pitch or something like what Gini and Virg got when they met up with Holland after winning the CL, plus the classic Klopp hug (am sure the latter happened in private anyway).

What irks me is this idea people are putting out there that Liverpool are ignoring Manés massive accomplishments to protect Salahs feelings. Am sure Mo would be the first in line to congratulate him.

I mean you must get by now that whatever Liverpool do or dont do - fans of other teams (or fans of players as seems to be the biggest thing these days), will take the opposite stance just because its Liverpool. 
 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12131 on: Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm »
Needs to be put this win to bed and focus on winning trophies with Liverpool.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,762
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12132 on: Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:29:41 pm
any links to how Mane was recieved today when he met up with his teammates today?  Ive only see the photos of the actual training from the official site, so cant comment on how different it was to other teams.


Exactly, they could have given him the bumps in the dressing room for all we know, not everything has to be for show on social media at Liverpool, unlike at some clubs.

I reckon Sadio wouldn't have wanted a massive fuss like that anyway. It's all a bit cringe.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12133 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
I mean you must get by now that whatever Liverpool do or dont do - fans of other teams (or fans of players as seems to be the biggest thing these days), will take the opposite stance just because its Liverpool.
Agreed, but sometimes the club gets things wrong or fails to read the room (furloughing staff for example). We live in the age of social media and these performative acts mean something. You have to admit its a little bit uncomfortable to see the Bayern effort, or Mendy being welcomed and congratulated by his teammates while Sadio gets no acknowledgement from LFC upon his return. Surely somebody at the club should know the optics of this matters at least to African fans.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,762
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12134 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Agreed, but sometimes the club gets things wrong or fails to read the room (furloughing staff for example). We live in the age of social media and these performative acts mean something. You have to admit its a little bit uncomfortable to see the Bayern effort, or Mendy being welcomed and congratulated by his teammates while Sadio gets no acknowledgement from LFC upon his return. Surely somebody at the club should know the optics of this matters at least to African fans.

To be honest I wouldn't have even known other clubs had done anything for their players if I hadn't read this thread, so I'd hardly say I feel uncomfortable at what LFC have or haven't done. It wouldn't have occurred to me we'd do any more than give him a big cheer the next time his name is announced at a game. As has been mentioned elsewhere, what did we do for the Brazilians when they won the Copa?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12135 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Agreed, but sometimes the club gets things wrong or fails to read the room (furloughing staff for example). We live in the age of social media and these performative acts mean something. You have to admit its a little bit uncomfortable to see the Bayern effort, or Mendy being welcomed and congratulated by his teammates while Sadio gets no acknowledgement from LFC upon his return. Surely somebody at the club should know the optics of this matters at least to African fans.

I honestly dont.

I am struggling to figure out what the big deal is. Especially as I have no idea what happened when he arrived back at training today. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12136 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Agreed, but sometimes the club gets things wrong or fails to read the room (furloughing staff for example). We live in the age of social media and these performative acts mean something. You have to admit its a little bit uncomfortable to see the Bayern effort, or Mendy being welcomed and congratulated by his teammates while Sadio gets no acknowledgement from LFC upon his return. Surely somebody at the club should know the optics of this matters at least to African fans.
How do you know that the players and coaches didn't give him a great welcome? In fact knowing Klopp and his team they almost certainly did. It's just that they didn't do it publically, and why should they? Knowing what we know about Mané, the humble, down to earth lad that he is, he'd probably hate a show of public vulgarity.

You need to stop worrying about what other football fans think.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,028
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12137 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Agreed, but sometimes the club gets things wrong or fails to read the room (furloughing staff for example). We live in the age of social media and these performative acts mean something. You have to admit its a little bit uncomfortable to see the Bayern effort, or Mendy being welcomed and congratulated by his teammates while Sadio gets no acknowledgement from LFC upon his return. Surely somebody at the club should know the optics of this matters at least to African fans.

I honestly cannot remember, but did we do anything for the Spanish Players when they won the Euros or the World Cup?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12138 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm »
For all we know, they *did* welcome him with congratulations and hugs like Chelsea did for Mendy. All am saying is we our publicity/social media team shouldve been more mindful of the expectation that the African fans would want to see Manés teammates and the club congratulating him when he returned. This is Senegals very first Afcon win and Sadio was the player of the tournament. Its a big deal to them, and on the surface it looks like we dont care or its no big deal to us. Am not saying theyre right to feel so disgruntled, but I understand why.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12139 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm »
Senegal fans are entitled to their feelings (assuming it's anything more than a few loud voices on Twitter in the first place) but we are also entitled to do things our own way. We can't run our club beholden to others' expectations.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12140 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm
I am not getting why people are getting wound up.

Did they expect Liverpool to do something at the match last night or something (which Mane wasnt even at).

They do get that teams in the PL dont do the big welcome type shit at the stadium as they do in France and Spain right, you know, like when players sign? They arent going to have a party on the pitch for him.

Exactly, its just virtue signalling. Like a lot of things in society nowadays.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,593
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12141 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
I think the most depressing thing is that any such congratulations are expected to be publicly released, rather than private. In a social-media driven age, everybody wants to see everything - and the absence of it immediately implies the opposite.

I saw the photo of Mané and Salah at the end of the game. Of course LFC would do something for him. People are just pissed off that it wasn't made public. I get the passion of the fans in Senegal, but it's an example of how - perhaps - different cultures don't understand how Liverpool FC does things.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,817
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12142 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Welcome back, Sadio. The Sultan of Senegal
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12143 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12144 on: Today at 12:20:48 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:51:39 pm
Dont shoot the messenger, but Senegalese fans are losing their shit on
Twitter over the poor reception Sadio has received from the club officially in comparison to how Bayern received
Sarr (https://mobile.twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1492189764807766020nd) Chelsea received Mendy (https://mobile.twitter.com/thequesttimes/status/1491491722102284296). Much speculation (mostly in French) that no one wants to upset Salah.

The vitriol from the Senegalese fan base against Liverpool is kinda sad to be honest but a part of me thinks Sadio probably wont care that much. He knows Liverpool fans appreciate him. At least I hope so anyway.

and do Bayern and Chelsea also have an Egyptian who is their best player. im sure Mane got congratulations but the club has to be considerate to Salah as the runner up
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12145 on: Today at 01:49:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
I honestly dont.

I am struggling to figure out what the big deal is. Especially as I have no idea what happened when he arrived back at training today.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10161105085102573&id=67920382572&fs=0&focus_composer=0
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12146 on: Today at 01:58:26 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:20:48 am
and do Bayern and Chelsea also have an Egyptian who is their best player. im sure Mane got congratulations but the club has to be considerate to Salah as the runner up

Lol considerate to Salah for celebrating Sadio for his teams success in the AFCON??

Come off it they aren't kids.

This is a storm ina teacup anyway Sadio looks sharp and ready to help the team to success and that's all.that matters.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12147 on: Today at 02:20:44 am »
Hey

He got a fist pump to the lfc camera guy and then Adrian put an arm around his shoulder and told him "well done".  Thats pretty flash for us. Just the way we like it. Its all on film i watched it myself.

Then it was time to work though and he got right at it. Just the way he likes it.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12148 on: Today at 03:18:06 am »
Club probably fully conscious of Mo's feelings as well. Don't want to rub that loss in his face.

Hope it was basicslly - congrats Sadio, great pen BTW. Sorted? Decent party? Great. Let's fucking get after City.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,358
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12149 on: Today at 05:02:27 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:18:06 am
Club probably fully conscious of Mo's feelings as well. Don't want to rub that loss in his face.

Hope it was basicslly - congrats Sadio, great pen BTW. Sorted? Decent party? Great. Let's fucking get after City.

And the club would've been in touch with him during and after the tournament before he arrived and probably had already received congratulations from everyone including Mo.

Sometimes, people need to act as adults and stop expecting reality shows from everything.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,118
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12150 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
Apparently the Liverpool players booed him and carried Mo around the playing fields on a throne chanting 'The Real Champion'. That won't go down well in Senegal.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,762
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12151 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:02:27 am
Sometimes, people need to act as adults and stop expecting reality shows from everything.

This. He's at the wrong club if he was expecting a firework display on his return to Kirkby.

Which I don't think he was, just to be clear. He just has some weird fans who clearly don't get Liverpool.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:05:05 am
Apparently the Liverpool players booed him and carried Mo around the playing fields on a throne chanting 'The Real Champion'. That won't go down well in Senegal.

:lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,511
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12152 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
https://twitter.com/dontinterac/status/1492210276527132684?s=20&t=_KdKgu9gcPdHhm1cLv1ccQ

All right then!

He saw Tyler Morton do that and decided to copy it (not joking haha, it's on the Inside Training video in the audio/vids thread). Great technique from the pair of them

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
I think the most depressing thing is that any such congratulations are expected to be publicly released, rather than private. In a social-media driven age, everybody wants to see everything - and the absence of it immediately implies the opposite.

Yeah spot on mate.

To be honest the online whinging is hilarious, and the people getting worked up by it are not the kind of numpties that should be pandered to. If it wasn't this, it'd be something else that upset them. All that matters is Sadio, and the idea he's not been congratulated or felt the love from this squad and management team is beyond farfetched.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:03 am by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12153 on: Today at 04:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Cant find anything online but I think its safe to say they didnt give him the PSG treatment like some of his Senegal teammates got, and people are mad about it:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iLatif_/status/1492251990822424576
:lmao

I finally got around to watching the Made in Senegal documentary and the conversation between the punters on the street was staggering; more than half of them were like he doesnt even try when he puts on a Senegal shirt, he only plays his best in a Liverpool shirt etc etc. Plus after he missed that pen in 2018(?) people vandalised his car and harassed his family members. Would love to see the documentary updated with our PL success and of course him scoring the winning penalty in the AFCON Final.

Couldnt care less about how public we are in congratulating him, Im sure Klopp, Henderson, Van Dijk, Milner and all the leaders probably pulled him aside and told him how proud they were of what he did for his people.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12154 on: Today at 08:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
Senegal fans are entitled to their feelings (assuming it's anything more than a few loud voices on Twitter in the first place) but we are also entitled to do things our own way. We can't run our club beholden to others' expectations.

We whinged when our players were not treated with the same respect in their national team. Tripper and Kyle Walker starting ahead Trent still get on my nerves so it works both ways I think. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Up
« previous next »
 