For all we know, they *did* welcome him with congratulations and hugs like Chelsea did for Mendy. All am saying is we our publicity/social media team shouldve been more mindful of the expectation that the African fans would want to see Manés teammates and the club congratulating him when he returned. This is Senegals very first Afcon win and Sadio was the player of the tournament. Its a big deal to them, and on the surface it looks like we dont care or its no big deal to us. Am not saying theyre right to feel so disgruntled, but I understand why.