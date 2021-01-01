« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1285419 times)

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm »
He is a gent and a saint.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 02:49:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm
B/R Football
@brfootball

During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm
 
EDIT:

Sunday, February 6 will forever be engraved in the memories of the Senegalese with the historic coronation of the Lions in the African Cup of Nations. A victory that rewards the journey of a whole group well led by their spearhead Sadio Mané. The latter, who stands out with the ball by his technique, is also talking about him off the pitch. Indeed, the Senegalese number 10 works a lot in the social especially in his village (Bambali) but also far from his land. This was the case during this 33rd edition of the CAN in Cameroon. Hospitalized in Bafoussam hospital following his concussion contracted during the match against Cape Verde (round of 16), Sadio Mané once again made his generosity speak.

I think I told you about the generous gesture that Sadio Mané made in Bafoussam in favor of a family. The latter was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body; he was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment. And Sadio, who was in this hospital (because he was being treated there after his shock against Cape Verde) finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on. We explain the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA which relieved this family. I believe that this blessing was rewarded today by GOD, said a guest on the set of a Cameroonian channel (Equinoxetv) after the coronation of Senegal.

https://www.seneweb.com/news/Sport/can-2021-le-beau-geste-de-sadio-mane-a-l_n_370959.html
awfully dusty here all of a sudden
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 04:31:38 pm »
What a guy! Proud to have him wear the red shirt. A bonafide Liverpool legend indeed.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 01:30:43 pm
The shine makes it look photoshopped.

I thought the same when I looked at it initially. Then wondered why the hell it has to be photoshopped when he has the real one anyway  ;D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12084 on: Yesterday at 04:38:42 pm »
Seems like a lovely human being  :)
Offline afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12085 on: Yesterday at 04:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:38:42 pm
Seems like a lovely human being  :)

Really, really does, does he not?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:53:44 am
Is it just me or does the trophy look like its from a cartoon?

yup! Same.

Its cos it is just so very gold! Nice trophy actually, nicer than the world cup!

As for Sadio, hes a great person, all he does for his home village and surrounding areas is amazing, the incredible journey he has been on and is on, and hes sharing it with everyone there. Love it.
Online Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:05:36 am
You here for that were yer mate?
I thought the same.

So strange.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm »
Read this  makes you glad to be human..

Quote
"Why would I want 10 Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or 2 planes? I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me."

(Other players do stuff like this btw, but Mane its just a lovely individual).
Offline jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 06:55:16 pm »
He is a lovely human being, always thought that.  :)
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm »
Huge achievement by a comparatively small nation to win Afcon. In theory, Senegal shouldn't stand a chance against Algeria, Congo, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa with their population deficit. All of them have huge interest in football and a lot more people. They're punching far above their weight and having players contributing to a winning culture like Mané is testament to that.

Congratulations to Sadio. Having grown up in the poverty he did there and knowing so many in the country still live in very tough conditions he helped making a bright light for a lot of Senegalese.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Hes just a damn good human being, more people need to be a bit more Sadio.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 01:26:18 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm
I thought the same.

So strange.

Yeah.

The scenes in Senegal were/are incredible. Stirring and emotional to behold and funny too with an entire nation beside itself with joy and immense pride jogging and dancing along the streets in tandem finally granted their collective Nirvana after decades of waiting for their national team to fulfill their dream.

And above all, of course, is our own delight to see our very own wonderful Sadio right at the heart of it all, having fulfilled his overriding dream to bring this glory and honour to the people he loves. His people.

And yet for all my joy at witnessing those scenes in Senegal, just like yourself I assume, I too was taken aback a bit on reading that comment by Lone Star. Hence my question to him.

Weve had many amazing homecomings in our city and 2019 was certainly up there with any of them including even 1965. And most certainly none of them ever less than half a million strong and equally stirring and emotional.

 :)
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12093 on: Today at 01:56:26 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:26:18 am
Yeah.

The scenes in Senegal were/are incredible. Stirring and emotional to behold and funny too with an entire nation beside itself with joy and immense pride jogging and dancing along the streets in tandem finally granted their collective Nirvana after decades of waiting for their national team to fulfill their dream.

And above all, of course, is our own delight to see our very own wonderful Sadio right at the heart of it all, having fulfilled his overriding dream to bring this glory and honour to the people he loves. His people.

And yet for all my joy at witnessing those scenes in Senegal, just like yourself I assume, I too was taken aback a bit on reading that comment by Lone Star. Hence my question to him.

Weve had many amazing homecomings in our city and 2019 was certainly up there with any of them including even 1965. And most certainly none of them ever less than half a million strong and equally stirring and emotional.

 :)

It was an attempt at a joke by him for sure, but yeah, a poor effort, as it just came across poorly to even utter the words, considering the disdain and contempt in which we rightly hold Abu Dhabis sportswashing celebrations. The celebrations should never be uttered in the same sentence, even as a joke.

Liverpools where heartfelt, Abu Dhabis where an inconvenience.
Online Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 03:35:12 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:26:18 am
Yeah.

The scenes in Senegal were/are incredible. Stirring and emotional to behold and funny too with an entire nation beside itself with joy and immense pride jogging and dancing along the streets in tandem finally granted their collective Nirvana after decades of waiting for their national team to fulfill their dream.

And above all, of course, is our own delight to see our very own wonderful Sadio right at the heart of it all, having fulfilled his overriding dream to bring this glory and honour to the people he loves. His people.

And yet for all my joy at witnessing those scenes in Senegal, just like yourself I assume, I too was taken aback a bit on reading that comment by Lone Star. Hence my question to him.

Weve had many amazing homecomings in our city and 2019 was certainly up there with any of them including even 1965. And most certainly none of them ever less than half a million strong and equally stirring and emotional.

 :)
Spot on, Sir.

My old man is an adopted Scouser (coming over from Bangladesh and living in Liverpool from the age of 13 in 1966) and he tells us stories of the homecomings from the 70's and 80's. Get goosebumps just listening to it all.
