I thought the same.



So strange.



Yeah.The scenes in Senegal were/are incredible. Stirring and emotional to behold and funny too with an entire nation beside itself with joy and immense pride jogging and dancing along the streets in tandem finally granted their collective Nirvana after decades of waiting for their national team to fulfill their dream.And above all, of course, is our own delight to see our very own wonderful Sadio right at the heart of it all, having fulfilled his overriding dream to bring this glory and honour to the people he loves. His people.And yet for all my joy at witnessing those scenes in Senegal, just like yourself I assume, I too was taken aback a bit on reading that comment by Lone Star. Hence my question to him.Weve had many amazing homecomings in our city and 2019 was certainly up there with any of them including even 1965. And most certainly none of them ever less than half a million strong and equally stirring and emotional.