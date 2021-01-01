« previous next »
Congrats Sadio! King of Africa!
Made up for him, especially after he missed that first penalty. A lesser man would not have stood up to take one again, but he does and goes on to win it for his country.

We're blessed to have a man of his integrity and work ethic at our Club. He's an absolute hero on and off the pitch. Well done Champ and congrats to any Senegal fans out there.
well done Sadio,

hopefully he comes back full of confidence.

A true Liverpool great. Such a great ambassador for Senegal and for LFC.
Fantastic player and man, congrats King Saido!

When he steps up to take that winning penalty, that takes cojones! That is the stones he shows in every major final.

Let him rest a wee bit but he should be bouncing for us now.
Cometh the hour cometh the man............well done Sadio.
Sadio is just a class act isn't he? He plays the game with child-like enthusiasm despite being one of the best in the world. Lovely bloke off the field too. Can't imagine Klopp ever sanctioning his transfer. Hope he comes back and bangs in a hatful of goals before season's end so we can see that smile every week. Anyone wanting him sold to a rival shuld go look themselves in the mirror. maybe they need a transfer.
I wanted Egypt to win but woke up today glad Senegal did, if he missed a crucial pen, then missed one in the shoot-out it would have been a bit of a killer, especially with them losing the previous final too.

The only reason I wanted Salah to win it was because I think Mane will have another chance or 2 because this Senegal team is packed with stars, Egypt... Not so much.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:17:25 am
I'm not. Who wants to sing that shite...?



...except Gerrard, maybe ;)

Patrick Bateman?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:38:36 am
Must be such an incredibly proud moment winning something for your country.

Though you do get a fair few on here moaning about our players representing their country. Maybe, it's because the English players never win anything.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
Though you do get a fair few on here moaning about our players representing their country. Maybe, it's because the English players never win anything.

And the weird reluctance to admit that it actually means the world to them. Hope Sadio enjoys every minute of it, it couldnt have happened to a more deserving human being.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
Though you do get a fair few on here moaning about our players representing their country. Maybe, it's because the English players never win anything.

Bit harsh. You send out 70 million pound stars to play for someone else while we bear the contract,  think fans care about the risk of a career curtailing / diminishing injury more than anything else.  If you can find an arrangement where for such an eventuality the national FA / their insurers compensate the clubs on fair market value,  the issue disappears overnight.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
Though you do get a fair few on here moaning about our players representing their country. Maybe, it's because the English players never win anything.

Probably worth remembering that last season we had VVDs injury compounded two weeks later by Joey getting injured on England duty, we've had countless occasions of Naby being taken on international duty when he's injured and come back more injured, we had Hodgson 'testing Sturridges resolve' for England. Even this tournament we've had Sadio knocked unconscious, allowed to carry on and then come off minutes later with a headache.

I'm pretty sure people aren't moaning because the likes of Kane, Rooney, Terry, Neville, Ferdinand, Maguire, Pickford etc have been unsuccessful for England ;)
Legend - knocked that twat Diouf down too.
YES SADIO!!!
Is that from his OnlyFans page? Sign me up!
Guess he'll be given a few days off, and hoping he comes back flying and ready to challenge for more trophies.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm

Samie, always with the best content
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:01:11 pm
Samie, always with the best content

Including the latest information from obscure transfer sources  ;D  ;)
I hate him as he said that this mumbo jumbo cup is more important than both the CL and the PL.
Incredible scenes in Dakar on Sadio's Instagram story as they make their way through the city.

Makes our CL parade in '19 look like a Man City PL parade in comparison.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm

Lush. And I'm guessing that's not the Dakar Travelodge?
Tremendous this isn't it?
ha ha that's crazy. So happy for Mane after him missing a decisive penalty in 2017 and the subsequent fallout from that.
Great seeing him so happy, an absolute legend.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm



Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm
ha ha that's crazy. So happy for Mane after him missing a decisive penalty in 2017 and the subsequent fallout from that.

Shit, I had forgot this: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jan/28/cameroon-senegal-sadio-mane-burkina-faso-tunisia-africa-cup-of-nations



Delighted for Sadio. Delighted for Senegal. First time winners, lovely to see. Next time Mo, next time.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm


Makes our CL parade in '19 look like a Man City PL parade in comparison.  ;D

You here for that were yer mate?

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm


That's a very satisfied looking Afcon trophy
A reliable Catalan radio station, RAC 1, reported that Messi's condition for renewing was them signing Sadio.

His transfer to Madrid was done in 2018 but abandoned because Zidane left (France Football).
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:53 pm


Is it just me or does the trophy look like its from a cartoon?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:53:44 am
Is it just me or does the trophy look like its from a cartoon?

Yeah it looks like an emoji on your phone. I thought it was when I first saw that photo.
B/R Football
@brfootball

During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm
 
EDIT:

Sunday, February 6 will forever be engraved in the memories of the Senegalese with the historic coronation of the Lions in the African Cup of Nations. A victory that rewards the journey of a whole group well led by their spearhead Sadio Mané. The latter, who stands out with the ball by his technique, is also talking about him off the pitch. Indeed, the Senegalese number 10 works a lot in the social especially in his village (Bambali) but also far from his land. This was the case during this 33rd edition of the CAN in Cameroon. Hospitalized in Bafoussam hospital following his concussion contracted during the match against Cape Verde (round of 16), Sadio Mané once again made his generosity speak.

I think I told you about the generous gesture that Sadio Mané made in Bafoussam in favor of a family. The latter was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body; he was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment. And Sadio, who was in this hospital (because he was being treated there after his shock against Cape Verde) finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on. We explain the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA which relieved this family. I believe that this blessing was rewarded today by GOD, said a guest on the set of a Cameroonian channel (Equinoxetv) after the coronation of Senegal.

https://www.seneweb.com/news/Sport/can-2021-le-beau-geste-de-sadio-mane-a-l_n_370959.html
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:53:44 am
Is it just me or does the trophy look like its from a cartoon?

The shine makes it look photoshopped.
Just a truly wonderful human being as well as being an elite footballer. Couldn't be happier for him, congrats Sadiooooo.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:29:39 pm
B/R Football
@brfootball

During his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cm
 
A shining example our Sadio
the joy of international tournaments is elite for African, Asian and South American countries. just pure unbridled joy Europe cannot replace. so happy for him. i spent ages on Snapchat maps watching footage of celebrations and it was so heartwarming seeing the entire country enjoying themselves. love the mad lads bringing flamethrowers out with them to celebrate too  ;D. even outside of Senegal the win was being celebrated as Egypt have historically been so successful there's been 'hate' brewing there.

i'm hoping this success and increased interest in Afcon will have our fans be more engaged with the tournament. it's not just a hindrance to our schedule even if it seemed so in the middle of January. anyone fancy a trip to Ivory Coast for the 2023 final?  ;D
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:53:44 am
Is it just me or does the trophy look like its from a cartoon?

it does, i think the material makes it look strange, but otherwise it's one of my favourite trophy designs out there.
