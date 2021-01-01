B/R Football@brfootballDuring his treatment for concussion at a hospital in Cameroon, Sadio Mané paid the bill for a family with a child with life-threatening injuries due to them not being able to afford it, per @EquinoxeTv_cmEDIT:Sunday, February 6 will forever be engraved in the memories of the Senegalese with the historic coronation of the Lions in the African Cup of Nations. A victory that rewards the journey of a whole group well led by their spearhead Sadio Mané. The latter, who stands out with the ball by his technique, is also talking about him off the pitch. Indeed, the Senegalese number 10 works a lot in the social especially in his village (Bambali) but also far from his land. This was the case during this 33rd edition of the CAN in Cameroon. Hospitalized in Bafoussam hospital following his concussion contracted during the match against Cape Verde (round of 16), Sadio Mané once again made his generosity speak.I think I told you about the generous gesture that Sadio Mané made in Bafoussam in favor of a family. The latter was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body; he was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment. And Sadio, who was in this hospital (because he was being treated there after his shock against Cape Verde) finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on. We explain the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA which relieved this family. I believe that this blessing was rewarded today by GOD, said a guest on the set of a Cameroonian channel (Equinoxetv) after the coronation of Senegal.