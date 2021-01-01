« previous next »
Sadio Mane: King of Africa

Congratulations! So happy for him, he missed that penalty and then scored the winning one.
Congratulations to Sadio. Has had a tough 18 months or so but a top, top player. Senegal were the fancied team and deserved to win the game overall. Penalty shootouts are always a lottery but massive bottle to take a penalty at the end after missing one earlier. Well done Sadio. Hopefully comes back energised and ready to fire us to a title challenge and hopefully more silverware.
So happy for him. What he does for his people and his country off the pitch is remarkable.
A happy and confident Sadio is gonig to terrify defenders when he get's back.  ;D
Congrats big man!
Hopefully, he's coming back firing on all cylinders.
sadioooooooooo
Player of the tournament and AFCON Champ.

Well in Sadio
Character
Sadio has won Player of the Tournament as well.   8)

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Sadio Mane: King of Africa


Much deserved. Respect this man. Get him a decent song.
Brilliant night for Sadio, that winning penalty was ice cool.
Hes been immense the whole tournament. Deserves his medal.
Sad but at the same time happy for Mane. Hopefully we will see him and Salah celebrating a trophy or two this season for Liverpool.
Probably the best penalty Ive ever seen.  Un-saveable
Some man!
He's a confidence player. This will do him a lot of good.
Took that pen as if he was running onto a half volley, best pen ever
Well done Sadio, a special footballer adored by his country, adored by the Kop.
Enjoy the glory, you deserve it. you've earned it.
Well done Sadio, a truly fantastic penalty and a well deserved victory.

Hope that you will kick on now at Anfield when you get back.
Player of the Tournament  8)

Well done Sadio!
Sadio has got massive ones. Well done Sadio, totally deserved.
Best player in Senegal's history.
Congrats to Sadio.
Congrats Sadio!
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
Some man!

Not half.

Missed the pen that saw Senegal knocked out in 2017 against Cameroon. Missed two in the 2019 AFCON. Missed one at the start today and then steps up and does that.

Whilst others would hide Sadio steps up and does that.

Delighted for him.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Player of the Tournament  8)

I hope AFCON's sheet metal worker filed the edges smooth of that monstrosity before he (I know it's a he) mounted it to the frame of his sheet metal worker of the year 1981 photo award.
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
Probably the best penalty Ive ever seen.  Un-saveable
was going to say the same.  as they say: two goalies couldn't have stopped it.
This mans name needs to be ringing round Anfield, what he has achieved as a man and a footballer is remarkable and I dont think he gets anywhere near the recognition deserving of it. A bone fide legend
why doesnt he have a decent song?

Converted the winning spot kick... King of Africa, lion of the continent. Long live Sadio Mane.  8)

Might be the best confidence booster for him.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
why doesnt he have a decent song?

Yeah, it's really strange. Although with songs, everything starts as banter, if it clicks, it continues.
Great stuff from Sadio. Hope he and his country enjoy some good celebration and then back to business for the reds.

Mind you, will be a bit of a comedown for him coming from fans who adore him to fans half of whom are wrting For Sale ads about him ;)
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:03:35 am
Yeah, it's really strange. Although with songs, everything starts as banter, if it clicks, it continues.

I'm amazed that someone hasn't made a song based on Sussudio (Phil Collins)
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:09:44 am
I'm amazed that someone hasn't made a song based on Sussudio (Phil Collins)
I'm not. Who wants to sing that shite...?



...except Gerrard, maybe ;)
