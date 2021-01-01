I'm a knob
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Sadio Mane: King of Africa
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Some man!
Player of the Tournament
Probably the best penalty Ive ever seen. Un-saveable
why doesnt he have a decent song?
Yeah, it's really strange. Although with songs, everything starts as banter, if it clicks, it continues.
I'm amazed that someone hasn't made a song based on Sussudio (Phil Collins)
