Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1267116 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:18:30 pm
For me Concussion is quite personal- my brother died about 8 hours after a concussion. He "looked" okay. He got some treatment and was happy and chatted up the nurses etc.. had to stay in hospital overnight and they'd take scans the next morning...
They even said he was free to leave and return the next morning for the scans, but he opted to overnight.
The next morning he wouldn't wake up.

Concussion isn't anything to play with. Everything may "look" hunky-dory afterwards, but the damage is internal and frequently, people die, or start to notice the effect from only a few hours to a few days later.

It's dead serious.

Sorry for you loss.

Another knock on the head like that soon after could be catastrophic. A TBI is not to be fucked with. Watch The Crash Reel about snowboarder Kevin Pearce.

If he plays after everything that has been said about concussion lately then it will be very sad.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 12:53:08 am »
The team doctor says the right things so hopefully correct protocol will be followed. CAF washing their hands of it, Koulibaly missing the mark, but that's of lesser importance: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60139307
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 01:03:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:53:08 am
The team doctor says the right things so hopefully correct protocol will be followed. CAF washing their hands of it, Koulibaly missing the mark, but that's of lesser importance: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60139307

I would say Koulibaly did more than miss the mark - he's completely wrong. And stupid too.

Quote
"It wasn't risky at all. It's him who scored the goal after this," said the Napoli defender.

"When we saw after the goal he was a bit disoriented we preferred to replace him. I asked him if he wanted to leave the pitch and he said no, but we preferred to replace him to avoid taking any risk."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 01:11:48 am »
I was being generous,based on the fact it's not his call to make, and not really his job to understand, except "always listen to the doctors".
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 01:46:27 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:48 am
I was being generous,based on the fact it's not his call to make, and not really his job to understand, except "always listen to the doctors".

Mane is one of the most driven players I have ever seen. The decision needs to be taken out of his hands.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 03:32:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:27 am
Mane is one of the most driven players I have ever seen. The decision needs to be taken out of his hands.



Totally agree. But by the team doctors, not by the team captain.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 04:59:12 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:48 am
I was being generous,based on the fact it's not his call to make, and not really his job to understand, except "always listen to the doctors".
There should be spotters for concussions and not the team and coaches call for this, Trainers and Doctors. US leagues do pretty good on this for sports. Hopefully Football improves this
