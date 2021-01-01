For me Concussion is quite personal- my brother died about 8 hours after a concussion. He "looked" okay. He got some treatment and was happy and chatted up the nurses etc.. had to stay in hospital overnight and they'd take scans the next morning...They even said he was free to leave and return the next morning for the scans, but he opted to overnight.The next morning he wouldn't wake up.Concussion isn't anything to play with. Everything may "look" hunky-dory afterwards, but the damage is internal and frequently, people die, or start to notice the effect from only a few hours to a few days later.It's dead serious.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
The team doctor says the right things so hopefully correct protocol will be followed. CAF washing their hands of it, Koulibaly missing the mark, but that's of lesser importance: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60139307
"It wasn't risky at all. It's him who scored the goal after this," said the Napoli defender."When we saw after the goal he was a bit disoriented we preferred to replace him. I asked him if he wanted to leave the pitch and he said no, but we preferred to replace him to avoid taking any risk."
I was being generous,based on the fact it's not his call to make, and not really his job to understand, except "always listen to the doctors".
Mane is one of the most driven players I have ever seen. The decision needs to be taken out of his hands.
