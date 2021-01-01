im gobsmacked they let him play on. i lost three days of memory i've never 'recovered' due to concussion and i wasn't even knocked out, i went to bed after the incident, woke up the that evening and had no memory of the three previous days (bonfire night was the last thing i could recall and that was four days previous). It's head trauma that can have many ramifications short and long term which can't really be predicted severity wise and 'im fine, i can carry on' means absolutely fuckall, apparently i was cogent after the incident but seemed a bit 'off' yet was conversing/functioning etc before i fell asleep. It's a decision you dont leave in the hands of the individual.



There are some true horror stories from seemingly innocuous single incidents (sadio's is clearly not innocuous), something we're very aware of in this age and for a professional organisation to put him back out there is baffling with no concern for player welfare.