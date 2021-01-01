« previous next »
  rob1966
I think that's what kept Karius on the pitch in the CL Final.

The thing is with concussion, you don't really know you have it and you can't make your own judgement on how you are. I rode 30 miles home after a motorbike crash, just feeling a bit odd, I was actually concussed, my crash helmet was actually twisted/deformed from the impact of hitting the road at 40mph. The doctor in A&E missed it, it was my GP a few days later who diagnosed it.
  Dim Glas
This won't be popular - but Sadio will want to play in the quarterfinal ... he may tell everyone he is fine.

be really strange if he didnt.

Should never be up to a player though whether they get to play with concussion.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

  decosabute
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
be really strange if he didnt.

Should never be up to a player though whether they get to play with concussion.

Exactly. I'm sure Salah was delighted he couldn't play against Barcelona at Anfield in a CL semi, but ultimately the player is the last person involved that it should be up to.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
SamLad
was gonna say the same - get a plane there overnight, back in the UK tomorrow lunch time, straight to a top doctor for an independent assessment.
second thoughts .... him getting on a plane may be the 100% last thing he should be doing right now.  give it a day or two.
  the_red_pill
  Couldn't be bothered, really...
Didnt Adebayor nearly get shot once?

Also happens in South America as well I guess.

Think the problem is that players just dont seem to get looked after on international duty as well as they do with their clubs.
It's because they don't pay their wages.
If you get something for free... sometimes you take "it" for granted.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

  kasperoff
Finally managed to see the footage. Absolute disgrace he was allowed to play on. He was out cold.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

  LFCEmpire
Finally managed to see the footage. Absolute disgrace he was allowed to play on. He was out cold.

Absolutely. This competition is a complete and utter farce.
  Samie
  RedForeverTT
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.
  SouthDerryLaggo
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.
He didnt die mate
YNWA

im gobsmacked they let him play on. i lost three days of memory i've never 'recovered' due to concussion and i wasn't even knocked out, i went to bed after the incident, woke up the that evening and had no memory of the three previous days (bonfire night was the last thing i could recall and that was four days previous). It's head trauma that can have many ramifications short and long term which can't really be predicted severity wise and 'im fine, i can carry on' means absolutely fuckall, apparently i was cogent after the incident but seemed a bit 'off' yet was conversing/functioning etc before i fell asleep. It's a decision you dont leave in the hands of the individual.

There are some true horror stories from seemingly innocuous single incidents (sadio's is clearly not innocuous), something we're very aware of in this age and for a professional organisation to put him back out there is baffling with no concern for player welfare.
Armand9

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
